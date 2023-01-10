Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Final Week for Nevadans to Enroll for Insurance through Nevada Health Link
Less than one week remains for Nevadans to enroll in health and dental coverage through NevadaHealthLink.com. Nevada Health Link has coverage plans beginning February 1, 2023. Nevadans have until 11:59 p.m. on January 15 to enroll in plans through the website. Nevada Health Link says open enrollment is one of...
nevadabusiness.com
New Skincare Spa Offers Services Designed to Aid With Nevada’s Dry Climate
CARSON CITY, Nev. – Nevada is known for its dry, arid climate, 300 days of sunshine a year and limitless outdoor activities, which can wreak havoc on your skin. Elaine Spencer, owner of the newly opened Le Visage Spa for Skincare located in the Carson Mall, said skin, being the largest organ in the human body, needs to be nurtured, especially in this climate.
news3lv.com
New report suggests end of 10 years of rent growth in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada has come to an end, according to a new report. The Nevada State Apartment Association, or NVSAA, says the report shows apartment rents declined by 1% through the end of 2022's fourth quarter, compared to one year earlier.
nevadabusiness.com
NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas’ 10-Year Run of Rent Growth Is Over
LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows a 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada’s apartment market has ended. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows Southern Nevada apartment rents declining by...
Las Vegas is a hotspot for human trafficking, here's how to spot signs
According to Nevada Child Seekers, more than 8,000 children go missing every year in Nevada. The goal is to track down the children before it's too late.
450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Throughout the pandemic, most Nevdans receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, also benefited from monthly emergency allotments. But that’s about to end. On Wednesday, the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services announced that March will be the last month the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars that […] The post 450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance appeared first on Nevada Current.
mcindependentnews.com
Power, progress and a pandemic: Steve Sisolak’s legacy as Nevada governor
When Steve Sisolak won the governor’s race in 2018, it marked the first time Nevada elected a Democratic governor in two decades, ushered in by a blue wave that also gave Democrats their first trifecta — control of the governor’s mansion, the Senate and the Assembly — in three decades.
Has the recent rain helped fill Lake Mead?
Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But, has the recent rain in our area affected Lake Mead's water levels?
What is ahead for Southern Nevada renters in the new year?
Southern Nevada was home to some of the highest rental prices for apartments and homes in the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. 8 News Now spoke to experts from Rent.com for more insight into what is ahead for renters for the new year.
news3lv.com
Near-record snowpack numbers to start 2023
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With more than two feet of snow up in the Spring Mountains this week and more to come, snow surveyors say we are starting off this year with some of the highest snowpack numbers on record. The USDA says the numbers are spectacular, especially for...
KOLO TV Reno
First survey of 2023 shows some of the highest snowpacks on record
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first snow survey of the season was held on Monday following the recent set of storms that brought a lot of snow to Northern Nevada. “I think we all as we shoveled it knew that this was not powder, this was the classic definition of Sierra Cement,” said Hydrologist Jeff Anderson of NRCS.
sparkstrib.com
While Nevada rents have fallen, renters say prices still too high
Average rents in Nevada started to tick downward in the last half of the calendar year, dropping more than in any state in the country. But for many renters who struggled with fast and sharp rate increases over the last few years, it doesn’t feel like relief. After rents...
Fox5 KVVU
970 employees to be laid off at central Las Vegas Valley hospital
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Desert Springs Hospital will have 970 fewer employees come March. The big hit comes after the medical center announced Wednesday it would lay off hundreds of employees. “I know a lot of us are mad because we had been asking if the hospital was going...
mynews4.com
Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
Fox5 KVVU
Your library card can now provide free entry to all state parks in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Your library card can now provide free access to all Nevada State Parks. According to Nevada State Parks, the Library Park Pass pilot program is available at public libraries throughout the state. As part of the program, those with a library card can enjoy free...
Lombardo names Las Vegas attorney to chair Gaming Control Board
Kirk Hendrick, a Las Vegas attorney who served as chief operating officer of the UFC, will be the next chair of the state Gaming Control Board.
news3lv.com
Nevadans rush to Primm for lotto tickets as Mega Millions jackpot eclipses $1 billion
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevadans are heading to the state line hoping to strike it rich with a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. It has a cash option of nearly $577 million. Lines were pretty much nonexistent on Tuesday morning at the lotto store in Primm, with only a few braving the cold in the early hours.
news3lv.com
Longtime Las Vegas attorney Kirk Hendrick named Nevada Gaming Control Board chair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Longtime Las Vegas attorney Kirk Hendrick has been tapped to serve as chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Gov. Joe Lombardo announced his appointment of Hendrick to serve on the regulatory body. He will take over from former chairman J. Brin Gibson, who resigned at the end of November.
963kklz.com
15 Ways To Cut Those Higher Nevada Energy Bills
January 10th is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day, and this year it couldn’t come at a better time. With Nevada energy rates rising to unprecedented rates, we could all use a few tips to help out. If you haven’t gotten an energy bill yet this month in Las Vegas, prepare yourself. It’s going to look different than last year. In fact, it’s going to look different than it did last month. Both NV Energy and Southwest Gas announced yet another hike in rates.
bouldercityreview.com
2022 one of deadliest on Nevada roads in decades
Last year ranked as the fifth-deadliest year on Nevada roads in the past three decades. Nevada roads saw 382 fatalities in 2022, only three fewer than the total seen in 2021, according to data released Monday, Jan. 9, by the Nevada Department of Public Safety. The crash-related deaths were the...
Comments / 0