ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

Final Week for Nevadans to Enroll for Insurance through Nevada Health Link

Less than one week remains for Nevadans to enroll in health and dental coverage through NevadaHealthLink.com. Nevada Health Link has coverage plans beginning February 1, 2023. Nevadans have until 11:59 p.m. on January 15 to enroll in plans through the website. Nevada Health Link says open enrollment is one of...
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

New Skincare Spa Offers Services Designed to Aid With Nevada’s Dry Climate

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Nevada is known for its dry, arid climate, 300 days of sunshine a year and limitless outdoor activities, which can wreak havoc on your skin. Elaine Spencer, owner of the newly opened Le Visage Spa for Skincare located in the Carson Mall, said skin, being the largest organ in the human body, needs to be nurtured, especially in this climate.
CARSON CITY, NV
news3lv.com

New report suggests end of 10 years of rent growth in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada has come to an end, according to a new report. The Nevada State Apartment Association, or NVSAA, says the report shows apartment rents declined by 1% through the end of 2022's fourth quarter, compared to one year earlier.
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas’ 10-Year Run of Rent Growth Is Over

LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows a 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada’s apartment market has ended. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows Southern Nevada apartment rents declining by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Throughout the pandemic, most Nevdans receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, also benefited from monthly emergency allotments. But that’s about to end. On Wednesday, the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services announced that March will be the last month the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars that […] The post 450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Near-record snowpack numbers to start 2023

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With more than two feet of snow up in the Spring Mountains this week and more to come, snow surveyors say we are starting off this year with some of the highest snowpack numbers on record. The USDA says the numbers are spectacular, especially for...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

First survey of 2023 shows some of the highest snowpacks on record

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first snow survey of the season was held on Monday following the recent set of storms that brought a lot of snow to Northern Nevada. “I think we all as we shoveled it knew that this was not powder, this was the classic definition of Sierra Cement,” said Hydrologist Jeff Anderson of NRCS.
NEVADA STATE
sparkstrib.com

While Nevada rents have fallen, renters say prices still too high

Average rents in Nevada started to tick downward in the last half of the calendar year, dropping more than in any state in the country. But for many renters who struggled with fast and sharp rate increases over the last few years, it doesn’t feel like relief. After rents...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
RENO, NV
963kklz.com

15 Ways To Cut Those Higher Nevada Energy Bills

January 10th is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day, and this year it couldn’t come at a better time. With Nevada energy rates rising to unprecedented rates, we could all use a few tips to help out. If you haven’t gotten an energy bill yet this month in Las Vegas, prepare yourself. It’s going to look different than last year. In fact, it’s going to look different than it did last month. Both NV Energy and Southwest Gas announced yet another hike in rates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

2022 one of deadliest on Nevada roads in decades

Last year ranked as the fifth-deadliest year on Nevada roads in the past three decades. Nevada roads saw 382 fatalities in 2022, only three fewer than the total seen in 2021, according to data released Monday, Jan. 9, by the Nevada Department of Public Safety. The crash-related deaths were the...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy