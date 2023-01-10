ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’

Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
MiddleEasy

Pearl Gonzalez Sends Dana White Audition to Be ‘First Ever Women’s Power Slap Champ’

Pearl Gonzalez sent Dana White an audition tape to get entry into the upcoming Power Slap league. Seasoned mixed martial arts pro Pearl Gonzalez has been out of the octagon for about three years since facing Miranda Maverick in Feb. 2020. She dropped the bout by unanimous decision and chose to switch to bare-knuckle boxing. Gonzalez got off to a successful start under BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in Jun. 2021 when she dispatched Charisa Sigala. She competed one more time under the banner, falling short of Britain Hart Beltran in Nov. 2021.
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’

It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Talent Threatening To Leave If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through

UPDATE: New reports have denied that WWE has agreed to sell to Saudi Arabia. More at this link. The huge news the past few hours has been the reports of WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. As it stands, the belief is that the deal is...
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Splitting Tag Team Championships Once Again

Following the huge tag team turmoil match on Monday Night Raw it looks like WWE is set to split the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles once again. The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 540 days, smashing WWE’s record for the longest WWE Tag Team Title reign of all time. Jimmy and Jey Uso captured that title from Rey and Dominik Mysterio back at Money In The Bank in July 2021 and added to their legacy when they also won the Raw Tag Team Championship from Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May 2022.
Larry Brown Sports

Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife

Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and his wife slapping each other... The post Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MiddleEasy

Sean O’Malley Claims He Was Joking About His Support For Dana White: ‘It’s The Kind Of Humor That We Like’

Sean O’Malley has responded to misleading headlines about his opinion on a recent controversial topic. The video of UFC president Dana White slapping his wife exposed some people who believe White was justified in the violent action. O’Malley was mistakingly classified as one of those people after his comments on the BroMalley show, leading to disturbing headlines.
bjpenndotcom

Kevin Lee offers himself as Jake Paul’s first PFL opponent: “If he wants to make it legitimate, I’ll be around”

Kevin Lee believes Jake Paul needs to fight someone like him in the cage to earn respect. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a decision victory over Anderson Silva in the boxing ring in October. While the fight was the closest of the YouTuber’s career thus far, an eighth-round knockdown for Paul sealed the win. He went on to claim the victory over ‘The Spider’ by unanimous decision.
bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub is confident 2023 will be the final year of dominance for UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko: “I would be willing to bet all my cash”

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has predicted that Valentina Shevchenko will lose her flyweight crown by the end of the year. It’s safe to say that Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest female MMA fighters ever. At the age of 34, ‘Bullet’ has done a pretty incredible job of cleaning out the flyweight division. She’d been campaigning for the UFC to introduce the new weight class for years and after capturing the gold in late 2018, she’s gone on to successfully defend it seven times.
Boxing Scene

Calvin Ford On Ryan Garcia: You Gotta Give Him His Credit; He’s Where He At For A Reason

WASHINGTON – Calvin Ford doesn’t view Ryan Garcia as some overmatched Instagram star who talked his way into one of the biggest fights in boxing. Gervonta Davis’ trainer considers Garcia dangerous and recognizes that his fighter’s showdown with the taller puncher will present plenty of challenges. Davis secured his spot in their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event early Sunday morning, when the unbeaten WBA world lightweight champion stopped Hector Luis Garcia after the eighth round of their 12-round, 135-pound championship bout at Capital One Arena.
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder's Trainer: Most Likely The Next Fight is Andy Ruiz

Last year, the World Boxing Council set down a four man tournament of eliminators to determine a new mandatory challenger to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. In the first stage, former unified champion Andy Ruiz picked up a twelve round decision win over Luis Ortiz. And Wilder, a former WBC champion, demolished Robert Helenius in one round.

