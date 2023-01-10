Read full article on original website
Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’
Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
Francis Ngannou’s recent family photos fuel speculation that ‘The Predator’ is moving on from the UFC
Francis Ngannou’s recent Instagram photos have led to speculation that the heavyweight may leave the UFC after all. Over the course of the last few months, and up to a year, many have wondered what the future holds for Francis Ngannou. It’s no secret that ‘The Predator’ has had...
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
Pearl Gonzalez Sends Dana White Audition to Be ‘First Ever Women’s Power Slap Champ’
Pearl Gonzalez sent Dana White an audition tape to get entry into the upcoming Power Slap league. Seasoned mixed martial arts pro Pearl Gonzalez has been out of the octagon for about three years since facing Miranda Maverick in Feb. 2020. She dropped the bout by unanimous decision and chose to switch to bare-knuckle boxing. Gonzalez got off to a successful start under BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in Jun. 2021 when she dispatched Charisa Sigala. She competed one more time under the banner, falling short of Britain Hart Beltran in Nov. 2021.
Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’
It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through
UPDATE: New reports have denied that WWE has agreed to sell to Saudi Arabia. More at this link. The huge news the past few hours has been the reports of WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. As it stands, the belief is that the deal is...
WWE Splitting Tag Team Championships Once Again
Following the huge tag team turmoil match on Monday Night Raw it looks like WWE is set to split the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles once again. The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 540 days, smashing WWE’s record for the longest WWE Tag Team Title reign of all time. Jimmy and Jey Uso captured that title from Rey and Dominik Mysterio back at Money In The Bank in July 2021 and added to their legacy when they also won the Raw Tag Team Championship from Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May 2022.
Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife
Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and his wife slapping each other... The post Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Gervonta Davis: Ryan Garcia Crazy To Think He'd KO Me In 2 Rounds, He Has High Hopes
It’s one Garcia down, another one to go for Gervonta Davis. Fresh off dismantling Hector Luis Garcia via ninth-round stoppage on Jan. 7, “Tank” Davis has another Garcia waiting in the wings. Davis is slated to face Ryan Garcia on April 15 to headline a Showtime pay-per-...
Sean O’Malley Claims He Was Joking About His Support For Dana White: ‘It’s The Kind Of Humor That We Like’
Sean O’Malley has responded to misleading headlines about his opinion on a recent controversial topic. The video of UFC president Dana White slapping his wife exposed some people who believe White was justified in the violent action. O’Malley was mistakingly classified as one of those people after his comments on the BroMalley show, leading to disturbing headlines.
MMA teen star Victoria Lee's death devastates family, One Championship officials
Victoria Lee's family and the One Championship said they remain "devastated" after the 18-year-old mixed martial arts sensation's death, they said in social media posts.
Chael Sonnen reacts to Jake Paul’s new contract deal with PFL: “I don’t know you’re gonna get your bang for your buck for that”
In a stunning turn of events to kick off 2023, Jake Paul revealed that he would be making his transition from the ring to the cage and signing with the PFL. The league follows a traditional sports format with a regular season and playoffs, but only this time, it’s MMA-style.
Conor McGregor is warned that the UFC lightweight division is 'passing him by'
McGregor - who recently fired verbal shots at rival Dustin Poirier - has not stepped foot in the octagon since the horrific injury sustained against Poirier last summer.
Kevin Lee offers himself as Jake Paul’s first PFL opponent: “If he wants to make it legitimate, I’ll be around”
Kevin Lee believes Jake Paul needs to fight someone like him in the cage to earn respect. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a decision victory over Anderson Silva in the boxing ring in October. While the fight was the closest of the YouTuber’s career thus far, an eighth-round knockdown for Paul sealed the win. He went on to claim the victory over ‘The Spider’ by unanimous decision.
Brendan Schaub is confident 2023 will be the final year of dominance for UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko: “I would be willing to bet all my cash”
Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has predicted that Valentina Shevchenko will lose her flyweight crown by the end of the year. It’s safe to say that Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest female MMA fighters ever. At the age of 34, ‘Bullet’ has done a pretty incredible job of cleaning out the flyweight division. She’d been campaigning for the UFC to introduce the new weight class for years and after capturing the gold in late 2018, she’s gone on to successfully defend it seven times.
Calvin Ford On Ryan Garcia: You Gotta Give Him His Credit; He’s Where He At For A Reason
WASHINGTON – Calvin Ford doesn’t view Ryan Garcia as some overmatched Instagram star who talked his way into one of the biggest fights in boxing. Gervonta Davis’ trainer considers Garcia dangerous and recognizes that his fighter’s showdown with the taller puncher will present plenty of challenges. Davis secured his spot in their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event early Sunday morning, when the unbeaten WBA world lightweight champion stopped Hector Luis Garcia after the eighth round of their 12-round, 135-pound championship bout at Capital One Arena.
At Vegas event, Dana White admonishes those defending wife slap video
At a fight preview event in Las Vegas, UFC president Dana White admonished those defending him after TMZ published video that shows him slapping his wife.
Deontay Wilder's Trainer: Most Likely The Next Fight is Andy Ruiz
Last year, the World Boxing Council set down a four man tournament of eliminators to determine a new mandatory challenger to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. In the first stage, former unified champion Andy Ruiz picked up a twelve round decision win over Luis Ortiz. And Wilder, a former WBC champion, demolished Robert Helenius in one round.
Bellator 292: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson title fight kicks off Lightweight Grand Prix on March 10
Bellator MMA recently announced that the upcoming Lightweight World Grand Prix would kick off on March 10, 2023, in San Jose, Calif., and now the Viacom-owned mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has revealed the opening matchups. Per a press release, current 155-pound champion, Usman Nurmagomedov, will defend his title in...
