The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
University of Oregon to relocate Old Town neighborhood campus to NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The University of Oregon plans to relocate its Portland campus in the Old Town neighborhood to the now-defunct Concordia University campus in Northeast Portland. Students and staff will begin to transition to the new campus this summer, with all UO Portland programs expected to be based...
philomathnews.com
Local genealogy group invites community to free program
The Benton County Genealogical Society invites the community to a free program on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Philomath Museum. The group will host a presentation by Robert Taylor about how to use the new free genealogy website, “The Family History Guide.”. The program will run from 11 a.m.-noon...
hereisoregon.com
Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens
For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Portland
One of the great strengths of the city of Portland is its convenient location, jampacked between mountains, lakes and beaches, with big city lights and small-town charm, both easy to reach and enjoy. Day trips from Portland are plentiful, and it can be hard to choose a destination with so much to be delighted by and so little time in a day.
hereisoregon.com
Here’s where you can get Oregon’s best BBQ, according to Food Network
Food Network has crowned the ‘best barbecue’ spot in Oregon. The network’s ‘50 States of Barbecue’ list ranks the best BBQ restaurant in each state. Northeast Portland’s Podnah’s Pit Barbecue claimed the top spot for Oregon. Unsurprising, maybe, because Food Network stars like Guy Fieri have long appreciated the restaurant’s Texas-style BBQ. Fieri is a particular fan of the lamb ribs.
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
These local cemeteries and gravesites share a part of Oregon history
Read about the gravesites, monuments and memorials at four local cemeteries that remind modern-day Oregonians of those who once roamed the state.
hereisoregon.com
Toyshop Ramen to combine late-night noodles, colorful cocktails, vinyl toys in Northeast Portland
It could almost be a deleted scene from “Big,” the classic Tom Hanks comedy of accelerated development: Isaac Ocejo, a chef, toy fan and lifelong collector, is asked to open his first bar, and when it comes time to pick the theme, he pitches his business partners on … toys?
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Could Beaverton schools adopt new dress code — for police officers?
Police officers stationed in Beaverton schools aren’t going away, but the practices and uniforms are subject to change. The Beaverton school board heard a comprehensive list of recommendations related to school resource officers during the Monday, Jan. 9, work session from Portland-based consulting firm SeeChange.
Too many Oregon children can’t read. Should districts be forced to drop discredited curriculum?
Like pretty much any middle school kid, Greyson Chavez of Beaverton just wants to fit in with his classmates. When they’d go out to eat, he’d always ask for the same thing— a cheeseburger, say – because he didn’t want anyone to know that he couldn’t read the menu.
Canby Herald
CCC president offers 'State' thoughts
Clackamas Community College President Tim Cook will hold his annual State of the College address Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. The community is invited to this free and informative event. This year’s State of the College will explore the college’s values of learning, equity, student success, community and belonging. President Cook will discuss the how the college is adapting to changing student needs, along with upcoming challenges and opportunities, including enrollment, funding and new initiatives.
XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion is for sale at $3.5 million
For years when CJ McCollum was a Portland Trail Blazer, he decked out his West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels. Now, the player traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last year has put his 1.28-acre Oregon residence up...
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
KATU.com
Anna's Hummingbirds Fun Facts & Helpful Tips
Anna’s hummingbirds stay in our area all year long, so Portland Audubon educator Brodie Cass Talbott joined us to share fun facts and important tips on how we can keep the birds safe and healthy. Email your bird questions to birdnerd@audubonportland.org.
Betty Jean Lee, who led the family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland, dies at 88
Betty Jean Lee, heir to a family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland when she was a teen and an advocate for the advancement of Chinese history, culture and cuisine in Oregon, died Dec. 19. She was 88. In 1979, at 45 and with three children, Lee unexpectedly took...
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Groundbreaking to be held for new homes in Hillsboro
The groundbreaking of 18 new homes in Hillsboro is scheduled for Jan. 12, according to Habitat for Humanity. The construction comes courtesy of a combination of American Rescue Plan Act funds and donations from hundreds of individuals looking to address the growing housing crisis, says a press release from the nonprofit’s Portland chapter.
Eater
After a Lengthy Closure, Longstanding Portland Spots Besaw’s and Solo Club Will Reopen
In 1903, George Besaw and Medric Liberty opened a beer parlor in Northwest Portland, with the help of legendary brewer Henry Weinhard. In its time, Besaw’s has taken on a number of different personas — diner, soda fountain, brunch cafe — and, in 2016, it even reopened in a glitzy new space after being forced out of its previous location. The pandemic shut down the restaurant and its sibling, Solo Club, but as many other locations reopened following the distribution of vaccines, Besaw’s reintroduction was short-lived, followed by another indefinite closure. The restaurant’s future was unclear.
Portland tattoo shops offering flash tats for Friday the 13th
Clients can choose from a set menu of designs at a lower price
