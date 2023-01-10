ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Local genealogy group invites community to free program

The Benton County Genealogical Society invites the community to a free program on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Philomath Museum. The group will host a presentation by Robert Taylor about how to use the new free genealogy website, “The Family History Guide.”. The program will run from 11 a.m.-noon...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
hereisoregon.com

Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens

For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
PORTLAND, OR
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Portland

One of the great strengths of the city of Portland is its convenient location, jampacked between mountains, lakes and beaches, with big city lights and small-town charm, both easy to reach and enjoy. Day trips from Portland are plentiful, and it can be hard to choose a destination with so much to be delighted by and so little time in a day.
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Here’s where you can get Oregon’s best BBQ, according to Food Network

Food Network has crowned the ‘best barbecue’ spot in Oregon. The network’s ‘50 States of Barbecue’ list ranks the best BBQ restaurant in each state. Northeast Portland’s Podnah’s Pit Barbecue claimed the top spot for Oregon. Unsurprising, maybe, because Food Network stars like Guy Fieri have long appreciated the restaurant’s Texas-style BBQ. Fieri is a particular fan of the lamb ribs.
PORTLAND, OR
beavertonvalleytimes.com

Could Beaverton schools adopt new dress code — for police officers?

Police officers stationed in Beaverton schools aren’t going away, but the practices and uniforms are subject to change. The Beaverton school board heard a comprehensive list of recommendations related to school resource officers during the Monday, Jan. 9, work session from Portland-based consulting firm SeeChange.
BEAVERTON, OR
Canby Herald

CCC president offers 'State' thoughts

Clackamas Community College President Tim Cook will hold his annual State of the College address Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. The community is invited to this free and informative event. This year’s State of the College will explore the college’s values of learning, equity, student success, community and belonging. President Cook will discuss the how the college is adapting to changing student needs, along with upcoming challenges and opportunities, including enrollment, funding and new initiatives.
CLACKAMAS, OR
The Oregonian

XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Anna's Hummingbirds Fun Facts & Helpful Tips

Anna’s hummingbirds stay in our area all year long, so Portland Audubon educator Brodie Cass Talbott joined us to share fun facts and important tips on how we can keep the birds safe and healthy. Email your bird questions to birdnerd@audubonportland.org.
PORTLAND, OR
beavertonvalleytimes.com

Groundbreaking to be held for new homes in Hillsboro

The groundbreaking of 18 new homes in Hillsboro is scheduled for Jan. 12, according to Habitat for Humanity. The construction comes courtesy of a combination of American Rescue Plan Act funds and donations from hundreds of individuals looking to address the growing housing crisis, says a press release from the nonprofit’s Portland chapter.
HILLSBORO, OR
Eater

After a Lengthy Closure, Longstanding Portland Spots Besaw’s and Solo Club Will Reopen

In 1903, George Besaw and Medric Liberty opened a beer parlor in Northwest Portland, with the help of legendary brewer Henry Weinhard. In its time, Besaw’s has taken on a number of different personas — diner, soda fountain, brunch cafe — and, in 2016, it even reopened in a glitzy new space after being forced out of its previous location. The pandemic shut down the restaurant and its sibling, Solo Club, but as many other locations reopened following the distribution of vaccines, Besaw’s reintroduction was short-lived, followed by another indefinite closure. The restaurant’s future was unclear.
PORTLAND, OR

