FOX Sports
Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
NBA
Jonathan Isaac Expected to Return to the Court with Lakeland Magic
ORLANDO – Jonathan Isaac is expected to make his return to the court on Wednesday. The Orlando Magic assigned the 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward to team's NBA G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, in advance of their home game against the Westchester Knicks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. Isaac...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers: Game Preview
The Orlando Magic’s two performances out west have been on opposite ends of the defensive spectrum. One game after a smothering defensive performance led to a lopsided victory over the Golden State Warriors, the Magic struggled to limit the Sacramento Kings, who hit a franchise-record 23 triples on their way to a huge win over Orlando.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' deflating loss to the Washington Wizards
The Bulls were looking good against the Wizards until they lost in a close game courtesy of a Kyle Kuzma buzzer beater.
Magic Starting 5: Bol Bol Returns to Floor vs. Trail Blazers
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
FOX Sports
Franz Wagner has 29 points, Magic hold off Blazers 109-106
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 29 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-106 on Tuesday night. Damian Lillard had 30 points for the Blazers, who lost their fourth straight. The Magic led 19 points...
FOX Sports
Houston plays Sacramento on 4-game road skid
Houston Rockets (10-31, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (22-18, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston will aim to break its four-game road skid when the Rockets face Sacramento. The Kings have gone 10-9 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks fourth in the Western Conference with...
Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry updates as Miami barely meets minimum vs. Thunder
The Miami Heat will be severely shorthanded when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night in South Beach. Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel has reported that Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, and Tyler Herro are all out for the said contest due to injuries. Lowry is said to...
Rockets Fall To Kings Following Fourth Quarter Collapse
After giving up 41 points during the fourth quarter, the Houston Rockets dropped their eighth consecutive game in a loss to the Kings.
2 best trades Magic must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
By the time the trade deadline on February 9 rolls in, the Orlando Magic must make some significant decisions. Of course, the Magic may be less aggressive before the deadline if they decide not to go all-in for a spot in the play-in tournament. Still, Here we will look at the two best trades the Orlando Magic must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Raddysh scores in third as Blackhawks beat Avalanche 3-2
CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Raddysh snapped a tie in the third period, and the lowly Chicago Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. Sam Lafferty and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for Chicago (11-25-4), and Petr Mrazek made 31 saves. The Blackhawks had...
