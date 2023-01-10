ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FOX Sports

Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing

Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Jonathan Isaac Expected to Return to the Court with Lakeland Magic

ORLANDO – Jonathan Isaac is expected to make his return to the court on Wednesday. The Orlando Magic assigned the 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward to team's NBA G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, in advance of their home game against the Westchester Knicks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. Isaac...
LAKELAND, FL
NBA

Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers: Game Preview

The Orlando Magic’s two performances out west have been on opposite ends of the defensive spectrum. One game after a smothering defensive performance led to a lopsided victory over the Golden State Warriors, the Magic struggled to limit the Sacramento Kings, who hit a franchise-record 23 triples on their way to a huge win over Orlando.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Franz Wagner has 29 points, Magic hold off Blazers 109-106

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 29 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-106 on Tuesday night. Damian Lillard had 30 points for the Blazers, who lost their fourth straight. The Magic led 19 points...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Houston plays Sacramento on 4-game road skid

Houston Rockets (10-31, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (22-18, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston will aim to break its four-game road skid when the Rockets face Sacramento. The Kings have gone 10-9 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks fourth in the Western Conference with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Magic must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

By the time the trade deadline on February 9 rolls in, the Orlando Magic must make some significant decisions. Of course, the Magic may be less aggressive before the deadline if they decide not to go all-in for a spot in the play-in tournament. Still, Here we will look at the two best trades the Orlando Magic must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
ORLANDO, FL

