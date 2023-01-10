Read full article on original website
Related
At least 1 dead in vehicle rollover near Arvin: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif, (KGET) — At least one person is dead following a rollover crash near Wheeler Ridge and Herring roads Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, two people were out of a vehicle and they were searching for one other person. The coroner will release the […]
Deadly rollover crash Saturday night near Arvin
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly rollover crash that happened just before 9 a.m. on Saturday night southwest of Arvin, on Herring Road, just west of Edison Road.
Latest storm could make for poor driving conditions in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another storm has begun to drop rain in areas of Kern County on Saturday, and it could lead to problems for drivers on local roads. The California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page reported collisions early Saturday and traffic delays. No one was seriously injured. Just before noon, CHP reported two […]
Bakersfield Californian
KCFD deploys resources for storms; updates list of sand locations
In light of the continued winter storms, the Kern County Fire Department has updated its list of places where residents can pick up sand to make sandbags and predeployed resources. "Extra resources will be assigned to areas projected to be impacted. This action to pre-deploy resources includes personnel, heavy equipment,...
1 person killed in head-on crash with semi truck near Arvin: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was killed in a head-on crash involving a semi truck Thursday evening east of Arvin, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on Highway 223 just east Towerline Road. According to CHP, the driver of a 2018 Mazda that was traveling westbound […]
Driver killed in Highway 223 crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man killed Thursday when his vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck on Highway 223 has been identified. Diego Armando Ramirez, 27, died at the scene, according to a coroner’s release. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. east of Rockpile Road. The CHP says Ramirez, traveling west, made an unsafe […]
HWY 166 remains closed due to a developing sinkhole
Highway 166 is closed from Maricopa to the San Luis Obispo County line due to a developing sinkhole.
2 arrested on suspicion of DUI, 9 vehicles impounded in Friday night checkpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and nine vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday in southwest Bakersfield, police said. Bakersfield police officers set up the checkpoint Friday in the 8600 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday. According to a release from the […]
Man killed in Wible Road shooting, police say
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed Friday night following a shooting on Wible Road, according to Bakersfield police. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Wible Road. One man was found at the scene with […]
At least 3 hospitalized, lanes blocked in Stallion Springs area crash: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least three people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision in the Stallion Springs area, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash was reported near Stallion Springs Drive and Banducci Road at around 12:50 p.m., according to CHP. Both lanes are blocked and […]
Two arrested for driving under the influence
Of those, two drivers were arrested for driving under the influence, 15 were cited for either driving without a license or a suspended one.
One lane only on I-5 through Lost Hills after multi-vehicle accident
CHP says officers were dispatched to the scene of the accident where they reported finding two passenger cars and three commercial vehicles, two of which were semi trucks, blocking the roadway.
Northbound I-5 blocked by Lost Hills crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash involving five vehicles — including two semi-trucks — blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 on Thursday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. just north of Lost Hills Road, according to CHP. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was injured. According to […]
Bakersfield Now
NB I-5 near Templin Hwy. reduced to one lane for emergency work following mudslide
Santa Clarita, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Travelers from the Los Angeles area heading to Bakersfield Friday night can expect some delays while Caltrans crews plan for emergency work. Caltrans District 7 said northbound Interstate 5 in Castaic will be reduced to only one lane on Friday, January 13 from 7...
Bakersfield Now
One NB I-5 lane reopen near Lost Hills Road after multi-car crash
------------- All northbound lanes of Interstate 5, just north of Lost Hills Road are closed after a multi-car crash involving two semi-trucks. According to the CHP’s website, there were three cars and two semi-trucks involved and are blocking the roadway. Caltrans District 6 said there is no estimate time...
Storm destroys Strathmore agriculture business facility
A South Valley business owner has been left devastated after all of his equipment was damaged by flooding.
Major traffic accident in southeast Bakersfield; 1 injured, 1 dead
The Bakersfield Police Department says speed was a factor in the collision that injured one man and killed another.
Coroner identifies woman struck, killed by a vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman struck and killed by a vehicle in South Bakersfield on Jan. 6. According to the coroner’s office, Angie Parra 32, of Bakersfield was a pedestrian killed on South Union Avenue near Watts Drive that night. Parra was declared dead at the scene, according […]
thesungazette.com
Additional suspect arrested in Dinuba armed robbery
On Friday Jan. 6, detectives with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) identified Dustin Laschanzky, 31, of Corcoran, as the third suspect in the Dinuba armed robbery case. Jan. 8, T.A.G.N.E.T. detectives served an arrest and search warrant at the home of Laschanzky in Corcoran. He was...
thesungazette.com
Rain plunges county into state of emergency
TULARE COUNTY – As extreme weather passes throughout the state, Tulare County declares a state of emergency to note the seriousness of the matter. Only two weeks into the new year, the Central Valley already has seen about 30-50% of its annual average rainfall, according to meteorologist Brian Ochs with the National Weather Service (NWS). As of Jan. 13, the NWS has recorded 3.98 inches of rain at their co-op in Visalia, which is well over the monthly average of .91 inches. With that amount of rain, heavy winds, tornado warnings, evacuation notices and damages, the county declared a state of emergency on Tuesday Jan. 10. The day before, Kaweah River reported the most water intake in the past 16 years.
Comments / 1