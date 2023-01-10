ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KGET

At least 1 dead in vehicle rollover near Arvin: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif, (KGET) — At least one person is dead following a rollover crash near Wheeler Ridge and Herring roads Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, two people were out of a vehicle and they were searching for one other person. The coroner will release the […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Latest storm could make for poor driving conditions in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another storm has begun to drop rain in areas of Kern County on Saturday, and it could lead to problems for drivers on local roads. The California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page reported collisions early Saturday and traffic delays. No one was seriously injured. Just before noon, CHP reported two […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCFD deploys resources for storms; updates list of sand locations

In light of the continued winter storms, the Kern County Fire Department has updated its list of places where residents can pick up sand to make sandbags and predeployed resources. "Extra resources will be assigned to areas projected to be impacted. This action to pre-deploy resources includes personnel, heavy equipment,...
KGET

1 person killed in head-on crash with semi truck near Arvin: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was killed in a head-on crash involving a semi truck Thursday evening east of Arvin, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on Highway 223 just east Towerline Road. According to CHP, the driver of a 2018 Mazda that was traveling westbound […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Driver killed in Highway 223 crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man killed Thursday when his vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck on Highway 223 has been identified. Diego Armando Ramirez, 27, died at the scene, according to a coroner’s release. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. east of Rockpile Road. The CHP says Ramirez, traveling west, made an unsafe […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Man killed in Wible Road shooting, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed Friday night following a shooting on Wible Road, according to Bakersfield police. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Wible Road. One man was found at the scene with […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Northbound I-5 blocked by Lost Hills crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash involving five vehicles — including two semi-trucks — blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 on Thursday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. just north of Lost Hills Road, according to CHP. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was injured. According to […]
LOST HILLS, CA
Bakersfield Now

One NB I-5 lane reopen near Lost Hills Road after multi-car crash

------------- All northbound lanes of Interstate 5, just north of Lost Hills Road are closed after a multi-car crash involving two semi-trucks. According to the CHP’s website, there were three cars and two semi-trucks involved and are blocking the roadway. Caltrans District 6 said there is no estimate time...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies woman struck, killed by a vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman struck and killed by a vehicle in South Bakersfield on Jan. 6. According to the coroner’s office, Angie Parra 32, of Bakersfield was a pedestrian killed on South Union Avenue near Watts Drive that night. Parra was declared dead at the scene, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Additional suspect arrested in Dinuba armed robbery

On Friday Jan. 6, detectives with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) identified Dustin Laschanzky, 31, of Corcoran, as the third suspect in the Dinuba armed robbery case. Jan. 8, T.A.G.N.E.T. detectives served an arrest and search warrant at the home of Laschanzky in Corcoran. He was...
DINUBA, CA
thesungazette.com

Rain plunges county into state of emergency

TULARE COUNTY – As extreme weather passes throughout the state, Tulare County declares a state of emergency to note the seriousness of the matter. Only two weeks into the new year, the Central Valley already has seen about 30-50% of its annual average rainfall, according to meteorologist Brian Ochs with the National Weather Service (NWS). As of Jan. 13, the NWS has recorded 3.98 inches of rain at their co-op in Visalia, which is well over the monthly average of .91 inches. With that amount of rain, heavy winds, tornado warnings, evacuation notices and damages, the county declared a state of emergency on Tuesday Jan. 10. The day before, Kaweah River reported the most water intake in the past 16 years.
TULARE COUNTY, CA

