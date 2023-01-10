Read full article on original website
Incredible Coyote Photos Captured in Indiana Show How Beautiful These Elusive Creatures Are
Nature is super freaking cool, and this guy was spotted right in our own Indiana backyard!. Coyotes are no strangers to Indiana and have been inhabiting this region of the United States for many years. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources the first records of coyotes in Indiana date back to 1816, but they likely inhabited Indiana way before then.
Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana
The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
Indiana Farm Market Turns Greenhouse Into Cozy Winter Hangout Spot for Friends
One farm market located in Indiana has transformed its greenhouse into a cozy spot to hang out with your friends. Farm 57 is an awesome little spot located in Evansville, Indiana. It is home to a fabulous farm market, and regularly hosts fun and engaging community events, oftentimes with live music!
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Study shows more Hoosiers moving out of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — New research shows Hoosiers are leaving Indiana in increasing numbers. In fact, more people are moving out of Indiana than almost every other state, according to Atlas Van Lines. "Probably the most interesting thing that happened in the last couple of years is that Indiana is second...
Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru
Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
Beautiful Black Lab Mix is Ready for Adoption at Southern Indiana Animal Rescue
Meet AXEL, our Thursday Fursday Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village. This sweet boy is ready for adoption - are you ready for him?. AXEL is a three-and-a-half-year-old Labrador Retriever mix. He's kind of a big boy, weighing in at 55 pounds - that just means there is more of him to love. You know those big doggies are the ones that love to snuggle the most.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
100 THINGS TO DO IN INDIANA BEFORE YOU DIE BOOK TOUR KICKS OFF IN EVANSVILLE, INDIANA
Evansville, IN – January 9, 2023 – Visit Evansville and Your Bother’s Bookstore will host Jamie Ward, author of 100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die, for a book signing on Friday, January 13 from 6 – 7:30 PM. Ward’s book guides the reader to all the best spots in the Hoosier State with itineraries, tips and ideas for the whole family. Included among those attractions and events featured are Evansville’s Angel Mounds Historic Site, Bosse Field, Engelbrecht Carousel, Mesker Park Zoo, USS LST-325 and the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
A Massive LEGO Festival is Coming to Indiana in 2023
If you and/or your kids love building LEGO sets, you won't want to miss out on all of the sights and attractions at Brick Fest Live coming to Indiana in 2023. LEGO says that its products are ideal for anyone ages 4-99. I can't argue with that because I know so many kids who love the challenge of building extravagant sets, not to mention all of the adults who still collect them as well. LEGO has been a toy that has captivated us for over 70 years now, so naturally, we should celebrate this toy with a festival completely dedicated to these plastic bricks.
A Creepy Abandoned Ghost Ship Haunts Kentucky & You Can Hike To It
There's a creepy abandoned 100-year-old Ghost Ship in a Kentucky creek We found out you can hike to it and it's awesome!. I think most of us are wondering how a ship landed in the middle of a creek in the state of Kentucky. The ship actually hit waters just over 100 years ago when it was actually built as a 186-foot luxury yacht where it cruised around Long Island and New York.
6 Truly Strange Listings on Facebook Marketplace in Southern Indiana and Kentucky
Some people could spend hours watching TikTok videos, and that's cool. But I have found a different way to pass the time, and that's by finding the weirdest classified listings on Facebook Marketplace. It really doesn't even take very much time to find some very odd things that people are...
Angler catches two fish on Lake Michigan that break Indiana state record
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WANE) A Valparaiso, Indiana man caught two fish on the same day while fishing on Lake Michigan; both broke the previous state record. Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot on Lake Michigan in Porter County on December 30, besting the previous record set in 1990 by 2.5 pounds. He also caught a second burbot the same day that bested the old state record by nearly 2 pounds.
Evansville Turns Blue April 1, 2023 The Smurfs Great Escape Immersive Experience
This is not an April Fool's Prank! You really can help save The Smurfs. If you are a parent of a teen or younger kids, this is a good time to educate them about one of the most iconic animated series ever created. I'm talking about The Smurfs!. Treasured Collectable...
Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border
Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
House Bill 1143 wants to make “Hoosier” official, and the origins settled
Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, has filed House Bill 1143 to establish “The Hoosier State” as Indiana’s official nickname. Prescott’s bill affirms that Harry Hoosier is the namesake of the state. Harry Hoosier was born into slavery before becoming a Methodist minister in the 1770s. Prescott...
Finding Family: Meet Daniel
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many Hoosier children and looking for loving families. News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to the state's waiting kids. In this Finding Family, we meet 13-year-old Daniel. Click here to learn more about him.
Deer in Cannelton has container stuck to his head
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a push in Cannelton to save Jughead the deer. Residents tell us he’s been running around the Clifton Heights area for about a week with a container stuck to his head. They say nobody can get close enough to help him. Neighbors are...
Support Indiana Youth Organization by Attending the Y&E Black & White Charity Ball
Break out your formal wear and get ready for a night out to raise funds and celebrate an amazing organization that is doing big things for the youth in the Evansville community. 7th Annual Black and White Masquerade Charity Ball. Join us and our Townsquare Media sister stations in supporting...
