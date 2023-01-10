ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incredible Coyote Photos Captured in Indiana Show How Beautiful These Elusive Creatures Are

Nature is super freaking cool, and this guy was spotted right in our own Indiana backyard!. Coyotes are no strangers to Indiana and have been inhabiting this region of the United States for many years. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources the first records of coyotes in Indiana date back to 1816, but they likely inhabited Indiana way before then.
99.5 WKDQ

Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana

The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
My 1053 WJLT

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
WTHR

Study shows more Hoosiers moving out of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — New research shows Hoosiers are leaving Indiana in increasing numbers. In fact, more people are moving out of Indiana than almost every other state, according to Atlas Van Lines. "Probably the most interesting thing that happened in the last couple of years is that Indiana is second...
KISS 106

Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru

Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
city-countyobserver.com

100 THINGS TO DO IN INDIANA BEFORE YOU DIE BOOK TOUR KICKS OFF IN EVANSVILLE, INDIANA

Evansville, IN – January 9, 2023 – Visit Evansville and Your Bother’s Bookstore will host Jamie Ward, author of 100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die, for a book signing on Friday, January 13 from 6 – 7:30 PM. Ward’s book guides the reader to all the best spots in the Hoosier State with itineraries, tips and ideas for the whole family. Included among those attractions and events featured are Evansville’s Angel Mounds Historic Site, Bosse Field, Engelbrecht Carousel, Mesker Park Zoo, USS LST-325 and the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
KISS 106

A Massive LEGO Festival is Coming to Indiana in 2023

If you and/or your kids love building LEGO sets, you won't want to miss out on all of the sights and attractions at Brick Fest Live coming to Indiana in 2023. LEGO says that its products are ideal for anyone ages 4-99. I can't argue with that because I know so many kids who love the challenge of building extravagant sets, not to mention all of the adults who still collect them as well. LEGO has been a toy that has captivated us for over 70 years now, so naturally, we should celebrate this toy with a festival completely dedicated to these plastic bricks.
KISS 106

A Creepy Abandoned Ghost Ship Haunts Kentucky & You Can Hike To It

There's a creepy abandoned 100-year-old Ghost Ship in a Kentucky creek We found out you can hike to it and it's awesome!. I think most of us are wondering how a ship landed in the middle of a creek in the state of Kentucky. The ship actually hit waters just over 100 years ago when it was actually built as a 186-foot luxury yacht where it cruised around Long Island and New York.
WANE-TV

Angler catches two fish on Lake Michigan that break Indiana state record

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WANE) A Valparaiso, Indiana man caught two fish on the same day while fishing on Lake Michigan; both broke the previous state record. Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot on Lake Michigan in Porter County on December 30, besting the previous record set in 1990 by 2.5 pounds. He also caught a second burbot the same day that bested the old state record by nearly 2 pounds.
sciotopost.com

Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border

Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
WTHI

Finding Family: Meet Daniel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many Hoosier children and looking for loving families. News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to the state's waiting kids. In this Finding Family, we meet 13-year-old Daniel. Click here to learn more about him.
14news.com

Deer in Cannelton has container stuck to his head

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a push in Cannelton to save Jughead the deer. Residents tell us he’s been running around the Clifton Heights area for about a week with a container stuck to his head. They say nobody can get close enough to help him. Neighbors are...
