LONDON — (AP) — EMBARGOED UNTIL 8 P.M. ET JAN. 15/0100GMT (1 a.m. GMT) JAN. 16. People worldwide are more gloomy about their economic prospects than ever before and trust business far more than other institutions like governments, nonprofits and the media in an increasingly divided world, according to a survey from public relations firm Edelman.
Economic optimism has 'collapsed' globally, survey finds
The 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer found economic optimism across the globe has suffered a "massive collapse," with most developed nations reporting all-time lows
