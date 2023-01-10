Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Related
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson lands in 5A Top 10
The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) released its first high school basketball rankings for 2023 and the Charles Henderson Trojans boys basketball team landed on the Class 5A Top 10. The Trojans earned a No. 7 ranking in Class 5A, which is the Trojans’ first appearance in the Top 10...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hill leads Lady Tigers to an area win over Decatur
HARTSELLE – The Hartselle Lady Tigers (15-6) improved to 2-0 in area play with a commanding 57-19 win over visiting Decatur. The Lady Tigers have won six in a row and eight of their last ten. Hartselle started the game slow offensively, but the defense was locked in. Decatur...
Hartselle Enquirer
Boys basketball: Danville wins two one-possession games
The Danville Hawks improved to 9-9 overall and 3-1 in area play with a 57-55 win on the road at Phil Campbell. A.J. Holladay finished with 16 points to lead Danville. Gage Taylor had 14 points and Huntley Segars added 13 points. Quentin Hyde scored a game-high 19 points for...
Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s high school basketball standings
These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 8 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed.
Hartselle Enquirer
Tigers succumb to Cullman’s fourth-quarter rally in 57-49 loss
The Hartselle Tigers led for three quarters but succumbed to Cullman pressure in the fourth quarter, falling 57-49 to the Bearcats. “The game was good competition for both teams,” Hartselle coach Faron Key said. “Unfortunately, we lost our composure when they went up 44-43, which cost us the game. We’ll learn from it and be better next game.”
Albertville school resource officer saves baby’s life at basketball game
A Marshall County school resource officer is receiving praise after saving a baby's life at the Marshall County Middle School basketball tournament.
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
alabamawx.com
Tornado Warning for Portions of Franklin and Lawrence Counties Until 815 am
Rotation indicated in the storm just east of Phil Campbell. It is heading toward Moulton. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. Eastern Franklin County in northwestern Alabama…. Southwestern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama…. * Until 815 AM CST. * At 748 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm...
WAAY-TV
Severe weather at Southard Farms in Madison, Alabama
It was part of a tornado-warned storm. Video courtesy of Southard Farms.
alabamawx.com
Tornado Warning for Parts of Madison, Limestone, and Morgan Counties Until 9 am: Numerous Reports of Damage in Morgan County
The most dangerous part of the storm is just north of I-565 near Mooresville. Moving Madison and northern parts of the Huntsville Metro. We are getting numerous reports of damage in Morgan County. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. * Tornado Warning for…. West central Madison...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss …. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama. Honda, Bissell issue product recalls. Honda, Bissell issue product recalls. California man gets ten years in federal prison for …. California...
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Alabama school schedule changes for Friday, Jan. 13 after tornadoes, storms hammer state
After devastating tornadoes and storms pelted the central part of the state on Thursday, at least one Alabama school district has announced changes for Friday in wake of the destruction, which killed at least five people, injured several others and damaged homes and other property. Possible tornadoes left a trail...
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
Hartselle Enquirer
Falkville FFA volunteers with Falkville Lions Club
Members of the Falkville High School FFA spent the first day of their Christmas break volunteering at the Falkville Lion’s Club community Christmas event. This is an annual event sponsored by the Lion’s Club. The 2022 event served 23 families from Falkville. The Falkville Lion’s Club officers are Terry Nappier, Red Wallace, Arthur Summerford, Jimmie Walker and Aaron Burgess. Ashley Holmes, the Falkville High School FFA instructor, headed up the assistance project. Apology to Hartselle Enquirer readers I want to apologize to the readers for having a short column this week. I am recuperating from injuries received from a recent wreck. I hope to be able to present a better column next week.
rocketcitynow.com
Annexation underway at Clift Farms in Madison
What are the plans for Clift Farms with an annexation in the works? Our Jasamine Bryd reports.
WAFF
Muscle Shoals PD investigating ‘terrorist threat’ made at Covenant Christian School
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Muscle Shoals Police Department are conducting an investigation after a student at Covenant Christian School made statements to other students that fit in the definition of “terrorist threat” in Alabama. According to a social post by the police department, a...
First annual ‘Purple Pride Day’ to be held across the Shoals Wednesday
The University of North Alabama (UNA) will celebrate its 193rd birthday Wednesday with "Purple Pride Day" — a celebration held across four major cities in the Shoals.
Hank Williams Jr. to perform in two Alabama amphitheaters this spring
Iconic country music star Hank Williams Jr. will hit two major Alabama venues this spring, according to a newly released list of 2023 tour dates. Williams will be touring with Old Crow Medicine Show “and a few more friends,” according to Tuesday’s announcement. The new dates start...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle native locates sandstone barren, secures $8k grant for outdoor classroom
In late 2020, Hartselle native and forester Kyle Lybarger cut down some cedar trees as part of his wildlife work, and when he returned the following summer, he discovered a variety of native wildflowers had sprouted up where the cedar trees had been growing. One of those wildflowers was a rare plant called Porter’s Goldenrod, which until Lybarger’s discovery was thought to have been destroyed in the area. Porter’s Goldenrod is so rare that, at the time of its discovery in Hartselle, there was only one other known location of its growth, and had last been identified in 1840.
Comments / 0