ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Troy Messenger

Charles Henderson lands in 5A Top 10

The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) released its first high school basketball rankings for 2023 and the Charles Henderson Trojans boys basketball team landed on the Class 5A Top 10. The Trojans earned a No. 7 ranking in Class 5A, which is the Trojans’ first appearance in the Top 10...
TROY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hill leads Lady Tigers to an area win over Decatur

HARTSELLE – The Hartselle Lady Tigers (15-6) improved to 2-0 in area play with a commanding 57-19 win over visiting Decatur. The Lady Tigers have won six in a row and eight of their last ten. Hartselle started the game slow offensively, but the defense was locked in. Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Boys basketball: Danville wins two one-possession games

The Danville Hawks improved to 9-9 overall and 3-1 in area play with a 57-55 win on the road at Phil Campbell. A.J. Holladay finished with 16 points to lead Danville. Gage Taylor had 14 points and Huntley Segars added 13 points. Quentin Hyde scored a game-high 19 points for...
DANVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Tigers succumb to Cullman’s fourth-quarter rally in 57-49 loss

The Hartselle Tigers led for three quarters but succumbed to Cullman pressure in the fourth quarter, falling 57-49 to the Bearcats. “The game was good competition for both teams,” Hartselle coach Faron Key said. “Unfortunately, we lost our composure when they went up 44-43, which cost us the game. We’ll learn from it and be better next game.”
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos

Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
ALABAMA STATE
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss …. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman recaps 84-69 loss to Alabama. Honda, Bissell issue product recalls. Honda, Bissell issue product recalls. California man gets ten years in federal prison for …. California...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
Hartselle Enquirer

Falkville FFA volunteers with Falkville Lions Club

Members of the Falkville High School FFA spent the first day of their Christmas break volunteering at the Falkville Lion’s Club community Christmas event. This is an annual event sponsored by the Lion’s Club. The 2022 event served 23 families from Falkville. The Falkville Lion’s Club officers are Terry Nappier, Red Wallace, Arthur Summerford, Jimmie Walker and Aaron Burgess. Ashley Holmes, the Falkville High School FFA instructor, headed up the assistance project. Apology to Hartselle Enquirer readers I want to apologize to the readers for having a short column this week. I am recuperating from injuries received from a recent wreck. I hope to be able to present a better column next week.
FALKVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle native locates sandstone barren, secures $8k grant for outdoor classroom

In late 2020, Hartselle native and forester Kyle Lybarger cut down some cedar trees as part of his wildlife work, and when he returned the following summer, he discovered a variety of native wildflowers had sprouted up where the cedar trees had been growing. One of those wildflowers was a rare plant called Porter’s Goldenrod, which until Lybarger’s discovery was thought to have been destroyed in the area. Porter’s Goldenrod is so rare that, at the time of its discovery in Hartselle, there was only one other known location of its growth, and had last been identified in 1840.
HARTSELLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy