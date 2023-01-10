White Castle’s newest employee, Flippy, cooks your burgers to perfection and serves up fries with the most splendid crisp for every single order. Flippy gets it right each time, well, because it’s a robot. At 100 White Castle locations nationwide, restaurant guests can see Flippy in action, helping its human colleagues with the cooking and expediting the process. “Flippy will drop everything into the fryer and then at the perfect time, take everything out, give it a little shake and put it into the area for the packaging for the team members,” White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson told “Fox & Friends”...

1 DAY AGO