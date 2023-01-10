Read full article on original website
Related
James City County police to conduct additional training in Five Forks
The James City County Police Department will be conducting additional training at an uninhabited residence in the Five Forks and Governor's Green area on January 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
peninsulachronicle.com
James City County Planning Commissioner Announces Candidacy For Board of Supervisors
JAMES CITY COUNTY – Barbara Null, a member of the James City County Planning Commission, has announced she will run to replace Stonehouse District Supervisor Sue Sadler, who announced on January 10 that she will not seek re-election after two terms on the board. Null, a Republican, has been...
James City County police looking for missing 18-year-old woman
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 18-year-old woman. Aonesty Selby was reportedly last seen by her family on Wednesday. Police said she may be with a man named Darius Jones or a man with the first name Tyrique.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Waterfront Property Owners May Receive Aid For Living Shorelines
HAMPTON—Property owners on Hampton’s waterfront may be eligible for financial aid in constructing a living shoreline that complies with state regulations regarding preparation for sea level rise. A living shoreline means a shoreline management practice that provides erosion control and water quality benefits; protects, restores, or enhances natural...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton City Council Denies Applications For Big Bethel Housing
HAMPTON—At the Hampton City Council meeting on Wednesday, January 11, council members heard presentations on applications for rezoning and a use permit by Romero Properties, LLC to construct a series of townhomes in a space between Big Bethel Road and Old Big Bethel Road. The rezoning request was for...
Former Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman makes case for $400k severance pay
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After being fired by Portsmouth City Council on January 3, former City Manager Tonya Chapman submitted a letter to city officials saying that information presented for her termination was false and that she still requests full severance pay. The letter, which was obtained by 13News Now...
Fired Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance payment, claims termination ‘false and misleading’
Former Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman is now asking for her full $400,000 severance payment days after being fired.
peninsulachronicle.com
York County Has New Sheriff
YORK-The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office has a new leader following the departure of former Sheriff J.D. “Danny” Diggs, who recently retired. Major Ron Montgomery was sworn in as the new sheriff on December 2 and officially took over the helm on January 1. Montgomery was appointed to the position by Circuit Court Judge Richard Rizk.
peninsulachronicle.com
Construction Commences For Oyster Point Ramp Access Improvements Project in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-The construction project designed to improve congestion with the widening of two on-ramps to Interstate 64 eastbound has begun, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) press release. The Oyster Point Ramp Access Improvements Project is designed to add capacity and improve congestion at two heavily traveled interchanges...
‘I’d just rather it be fair’: Richmond woman owes nearly $8,000 after water bill charge increase
Months after 8News initially reported on a Richmond landlord who received an exceptionally high water bill, more residents are coming forward with similar claims.
peninsulachronicle.com
James City County Supervisor Sue Sadler Announces She Will Not Seek Re-Election
JAMES CITY-Stonehouse District Board of Supervisor Sue Sadler announced during the recent board meeting on January 10 that she will not seek re-election when her current term expires at the end of December 2023. Sadler was first elected in 2015. She won re-election running unopposed in 2019. Want to read...
‘We’re less safe than before’: Dozens of apartments missing doors in Gilpin Court
People living in Gilpin Court say they have been living in fear for months after dozens of doors were removed from their homes. 8News reached out to the RRHA who said they intended to replace the doors but have been delayed.
Local lawmakers propose changes following Chesapeake, Newport News shootings
Del. Cliff Hayes (D-Chesapeake) has filed a bill requiring a three day waiting period after someone purchases a gun, among other proposals from lawmakers in response to violence.
Police investigate single-vehicle crash on Virginia Beach Blvd. in VB
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 5:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of Virginia Beach Blvd.
Henrico man lied to get $1.1 million in COVID funds. Then he went to the casino.
Kortney T. Kelley, 45, faces 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to defrauding the Small Business Administration.
Man dies after shooting off of Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday morning. According to dispatch for the department, the shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Stonecypher Court. That's near Ferrell Parkway and Indian Lakes Boulevard. Police got the call to respond at...
Tenants in Newport News given 30-day notice to vacate apartments after new company buys complex
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Pack up and move out -- that’s the only option for nearly 100 people in Newport News. Tenants living at St. James Terrace Apartments tell 13News Now a new company recently purchased their apartment complex and told them they need to leave in 30 days.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake police officer charged with felony forgery
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake police officer was arrested and charged with felony forgery of a public record, the city announced Friday. Skysha S. Nettle’s arrest came after an investigation by the Chesapeake Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, but the city didn’t share additional information about what exactly was forged.
WAVY News 10
18-year-old reported missing out of Williamsburg area
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was last seen Wednesday by her family, the James City County Police Department says. She may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area, police say, and could...
Comments / 0