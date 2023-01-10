ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Waterfront Property Owners May Receive Aid For Living Shorelines

HAMPTON—Property owners on Hampton’s waterfront may be eligible for financial aid in constructing a living shoreline that complies with state regulations regarding preparation for sea level rise. A living shoreline means a shoreline management practice that provides erosion control and water quality benefits; protects, restores, or enhances natural...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton City Council Denies Applications For Big Bethel Housing

HAMPTON—At the Hampton City Council meeting on Wednesday, January 11, council members heard presentations on applications for rezoning and a use permit by Romero Properties, LLC to construct a series of townhomes in a space between Big Bethel Road and Old Big Bethel Road. The rezoning request was for...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

York County Has New Sheriff

YORK-The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office has a new leader following the departure of former Sheriff J.D. “Danny” Diggs, who recently retired. Major Ron Montgomery was sworn in as the new sheriff on December 2 and officially took over the helm on January 1. Montgomery was appointed to the position by Circuit Court Judge Richard Rizk.
peninsulachronicle.com

Construction Commences For Oyster Point Ramp Access Improvements Project in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-The construction project designed to improve congestion with the widening of two on-ramps to Interstate 64 eastbound has begun, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) press release. The Oyster Point Ramp Access Improvements Project is designed to add capacity and improve congestion at two heavily traveled interchanges...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake police officer charged with felony forgery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake police officer was arrested and charged with felony forgery of a public record, the city announced Friday. Skysha S. Nettle’s arrest came after an investigation by the Chesapeake Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, but the city didn’t share additional information about what exactly was forged.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

18-year-old reported missing out of Williamsburg area

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was last seen Wednesday by her family, the James City County Police Department says. She may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area, police say, and could...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

