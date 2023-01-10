Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Dollar General Store Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergNewport News, VA
Related
Hampton Arts’ New Studio Theatre Adding Cabaret-Style Experience
HAMPTON—The new Studio Theatre at The American Theatre in Phoebus will continue to host the inaugural season of the intimate performance space by celebrating Coastal Virginia’s own Liz Terrell and Desiree Roots in upcoming performances. “Our ‘Life is a Cabaret’ series at the newly inaugurated Studio Theatre is...
Historic Jamestowne Offering Free Admission For Martin Luther King Jr. Day
JAMES CITY-In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 16, Historic Jamestowne and Colonial National Historical Park, including Yorktown Battlefield, will offer free admission. Visitors should check in at the ticketing desk upon arrival. Mark Summers, a public historian, will host two special tours in commemoration on...
Bacchus Wine And Food Festival Set For February 3
NEWPORT NEWS—The 18th Annual Bacchus Wine & Food Festival returns to the Virginia Living Museum on Friday, February 3. The event allows patrons to enjoy samplings of fine wine, food from local restaurants, a diverse silent auction, and local, live music and entertainment. The festival’s name comes from Bacchus, the Roman god of nature, wine, and festivity.
Hibachi 2 Go! Japanese Restaurant Now Open In The Edge District
YORK-The Edge District in upper York County near the border of Williamsburg ushered in 2023 with a new Japanese restaurant opening on Sunday, January 1. Hibachi 2 Go! is located at 736 Merrimac Trail near Wawa convenience store and gas station. The restaurant’s building was previously occupied by Long John Silver’s fast-food seafood restaurant, who operated from the location for more than four decades before permanently closing its doors in 2019.
Superintendent For Hampton City Schools Announces Retirement
HAMPTON-On January 12, the superintendent for Hampton City Schools announced his plans to retire at the end of the current school year. Dr. Jeffrey O. Smith will retire effective July 1 following more than three decades in education. He has been at the helm of the school division in Hampton since 2015.
WATA Planning For Future
WILLIAMSBURG – The Williamsburg Area Transit Authority (WATA) is in the middle of a year-and-a-half process that will help the organization chart its course for the future. Its strategic plan, called “Evolving WATA,” was developed to gauge the needs and wants of riders. “It essentially defines our...
More Golf Carts On Course For Neighborhoods In James City County
JAMES CITY- Golf carts got the go-ahead to share the road with cars and trucks in Powhatan Shores, a James City County neighborhood given permission by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, January 10 to allow use of the smaller vehicles on neighborhood streets. Four other county neighborhoods are already...
Many Employment Opportunities Available With The City of Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG –The City of Williamsburg is currently looking to fill a variety of positions in the following categories: finance, fire, parks and recreation, police, public works and utilities, and at the Williamsburg Farmers Market. The Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center is looking for an administrative services manager, full-time with accounting...
Construction Commences For Oyster Point Ramp Access Improvements Project in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-The construction project designed to improve congestion with the widening of two on-ramps to Interstate 64 eastbound has begun, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) press release. The Oyster Point Ramp Access Improvements Project is designed to add capacity and improve congestion at two heavily traveled interchanges...
Newport News Swears In New Leadership, Including New Mayor
NEWPORT NEWS-The newly elected Newport News mayor and city council members took an oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony at 11am on Tuesday, January 10, in City Council Chambers located behind City Hall. A new vice mayor for the city was also announced at the ceremony. Phillip D. Jones...
Hampton City Council Denies Applications For Big Bethel Housing
HAMPTON—At the Hampton City Council meeting on Wednesday, January 11, council members heard presentations on applications for rezoning and a use permit by Romero Properties, LLC to construct a series of townhomes in a space between Big Bethel Road and Old Big Bethel Road. The rezoning request was for...
Williamsburg City Council Approves Tighter Controls On Vape Shops
WILLIAMSBURG – New vape and smoke shops now will have to apply for a special use permit (SUP) before opening under new regulations approved by Williamsburg City Council on January 12. “This gives us a way to manage these uses, and gives us more flexibility to decide where these...
Sale of Two Former Pizza Huts Among Latest Commercial Real Estate Transactions
Two Peninsula properties that used to be home to Pizza Hut establishments have recently been sold. In late December, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty announced the sale of a former Pizza Hut located at 1966 E. Pembroke Ave. in Hampton. The 2,000 square foot building was purchased by Area 51, Inc. for $410,000.
Hampton Waterfront Property Owners May Receive Aid For Living Shorelines
HAMPTON—Property owners on Hampton’s waterfront may be eligible for financial aid in constructing a living shoreline that complies with state regulations regarding preparation for sea level rise. A living shoreline means a shoreline management practice that provides erosion control and water quality benefits; protects, restores, or enhances natural...
James City County Planning Commissioner Announces Candidacy For Board of Supervisors
JAMES CITY COUNTY – Barbara Null, a member of the James City County Planning Commission, has announced she will run to replace Stonehouse District Supervisor Sue Sadler, who announced on January 10 that she will not seek re-election after two terms on the board. Null, a Republican, has been...
YPSO Offering Free Gun Safety Classes And Gun Locks
YORK-Ron Montgomery, the newly-appointed sheriff with York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office (YPSO), reminded residents of the importance of gun safety via social media following the recent shooting at the hands of a six-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. Montgomery said he’s received numerous calls from concerned parents in...
James City County Supervisor Sue Sadler Announces She Will Not Seek Re-Election
JAMES CITY-Stonehouse District Board of Supervisor Sue Sadler announced during the recent board meeting on January 10 that she will not seek re-election when her current term expires at the end of December 2023. Sadler was first elected in 2015. She won re-election running unopposed in 2019. Want to read...
York County Has New Sheriff
YORK-The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office has a new leader following the departure of former Sheriff J.D. “Danny” Diggs, who recently retired. Major Ron Montgomery was sworn in as the new sheriff on December 2 and officially took over the helm on January 1. Montgomery was appointed to the position by Circuit Court Judge Richard Rizk.
