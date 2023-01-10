Read full article on original website
vermiliontoday.com
Vermilion Parish Police Jury says no to two ambulance services in parish
Acadian Ambulance will remain only service in Vermilion. There will not be two ambulance services in Vermilion Parish. The police jury voted 7-4 to deny Global Medical Response from locating in the parish. Jurors voting not to let Global Medical Response (Med Express) into Vermilion were Ronald Darby, Liz Touchet,...
vermiliontoday.com
Purvis James Bourque
LEROY — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church honoring the life of Purvis James Bourque, 75, who died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at Abshire Cemetery with Reverend Paul Bienvenu officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Frank Bourque, Kevin Bourque, Sr., Joshua Bourque, Tobies Bourque, Willie Duhon and Kevin Bourque, Jr.
