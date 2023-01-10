As a small-town girl, I appreciated the size of W&L and the opportunity to really get to know professors and other students. Large schools were very overwhelming to me, and the friendliness that I experienced in Lexington and W&L’s campus sealed the deal. My dad is a W&L Law alumnus, so Lexington has always been special to him as well. I loved seeing the campus and town through his eyes and hearing how special his time in Lexington was.

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO