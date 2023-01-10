Read full article on original website
impact601.com
Laverne Touchstone
Mrs. Laverne Touchstone, age 88, of Richton, was born October 24, 1934 and passed from this life on January 8, 2023 at the Perry County Nursing Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Jones and Son Funeral Home, in Richton from1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Jones and Son Chapel. Bro. Deke Cochran will officiate the service and burial will follow in Edwards Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Shannon Freeman, Russell Dykes, Bobby Cowart, Jackie Cowart, Dillon Burnham, Landon Dennis, and Kenny Touchstone.
Karen Elaine Holifield
Karen Elaine Holifield, 63, of Laurel, MS passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at her residence in Laurel, MS. She was born Tuesday, September 15, 1959 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Antioch United Pentecostal Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Antioch United Pentecostal Church. The burial will follow in Holifield-Doggett Family Cemetery. Rev. Joshua Pierce will officiate.
William Elijah "Billy" Sims
William Elijah “Billy” Sims, 79 of Laurel, MS passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his residence in Laurel, MS. He was born Saturday, July 17, 1943, in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home...
Andrew Jackson Graves
Andrew Jackson Graves, 88 of the Hebron Community of Jones County, MS departed this life and went to his heavenly home on January 9, 2023. He was born on October 19, 1934, in Laurel, MS to Leslie and Clara Graves. Jack was a lifelong member of Hebron United Methodist Church....
Joyce Gill
Mrs. Joyce Gill, age 83, of Moselle was born on February 5, 1939, and passed from this life on January 8, 2023 in Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle. Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Fairfield Baptist Church of Moselle. Bro. Ramsey Coutta will officiate with burial to follow in the Soule’s Chapel Cemetery of Moselle. Pallbearers will be Kenny Gooch, George Beech, John Gill, Samuel Gill, Tyler Walters and Dustin Hudson.
MLK CDC celebrating Dr. King’s birthday by encouraging involvement
The MLK CDC is continuing to work to keep the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive with its annual celebration of the life and legacy of this Civil Rights Leader. The local group has worked to keep the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive even during this Pandemic.
Sandra Ann Welch
Sandra Ann Welch, 71, passed peacefully from this life on January 7, 2023. She was born May 13, 1951 to Samuel Smith and Norma Keffer in Cirencester, England. She grew up traveling in a military family and made Laurel her home in 1971. She obtained her CNA license from Jones College and cared for many people throughout the years before she retired. She was married to her loving husband, Wes, for 34 years, and she adored her two puppies, Peanut and Bandit.
Terry Underwood set to resign at Sylva-Bay Academy after six seasons
Six years ago, Sylva-Bay grabbed a distinguished coach who coached at various levels including the JUCO ranks. Terry Underwood became a staple not only for the Saints but for the Jasper County community. After taking time through the holidays to mull things over, Underwood has made the tough decision to resign from Sylva-Bay Academy in the coming months to pursue other options.
16-year-old leads police on chase; totals Mustang
The Jones County Sheriff's Department was involved in a short high speed pursuit on Monday afternoon after a black Ford Mustang driving south on I-59 passed a unmarked JCSD Tahoe at a high rate of speed. The JCSD investigator driving the Tahoe estimated the speed of the Mustang was approximately...
Basketball All-Star games and rosters announced; several local players announced for North/South game
Basketball All-Star games and rosters were announced today and are littered with area players and coaches. The following players and coaches were announced for the 1A/2A/3A and 4/5/6A North/South All-Star games. Jones County:. Girls:. Kennedy Cooper, West Jones. Marissa Ulmer, Laurel. Jasper County:. Girls:. Rha’Khaya Jones, Heidelberg. Za’kala McDonald,...
North Jones Elementary put on lockdown Thursday morning; students and staff safe
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies, investigators and command staff were on the scene at North Jones Elementary School on Trace Road following an incident which led led to a lockdown of the school. A black male subject attempted to gain entry to the school without permission. The subject was speaking...
JCSD participates in "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign
DUI - Alcohol: 10 arrests. The Jones County Sheriff's Department utilizes two traffic safety enforcement program overtime grants from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety, one for Impaired Driving and one for Occupant Protection, to conduct safety checkpoints and saturation patrols in Jones County throughout the year.
