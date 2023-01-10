Sandra Ann Welch, 71, passed peacefully from this life on January 7, 2023. She was born May 13, 1951 to Samuel Smith and Norma Keffer in Cirencester, England. She grew up traveling in a military family and made Laurel her home in 1971. She obtained her CNA license from Jones College and cared for many people throughout the years before she retired. She was married to her loving husband, Wes, for 34 years, and she adored her two puppies, Peanut and Bandit.

LAUREL, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO