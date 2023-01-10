ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Hardaway Trade to Heat? How Lowry Fits with Mavs' Luka - 5 Factors

The trade availability of Tim Hardaway Jr. is now an NBA open secret, with the Miami Heat the latest team to be linked to the Dallas Mavericks veteran shooting guard. What factors are in play with this rumor, and others moving forward? As we are officially one month away from the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 9, with rumors are starting to heat up. ... Five Factors ...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Anthony Gill, Monte Morris, and Kyle Kuzma's Game Winner Boost The Wizards Past The Bulls

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards had the second game of their four-game home stand. Tonight’s game would be the third game of the season series between Chicago & Washington. The season series was tied at 1-1. Washington Wizards squeaked by the Chicago Bulls 102–100 in the first matchup. It was a back-and-forth game until midway through the 2nd quarter, when the Wizards would take the lead and hold it until the final 31.4 seconds of the game. When Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan would tie the game at 100 with a running slam dunk. Bradley Beal would knock the game-winner floater with 7.4 seconds left in the game to take game one of the season series.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant dunks over Spurs center Jakob Poeltl again; Grizzlies win eighth straight game

The Memphis Grizzlies are already one of the NBA's best teams scoring in the paint. When they combine that with elite 3-point shooting, good luck. Seven different Grizzlies players made 3-pointers as the San Antonio Spurs offense tried to keep up in the high-scoring affair. The Spurs kept the pressure on, and then Ja Morant announced his return to the lineup with a thunderous dunk over Jakob Poeltl.
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Brunson, Barrett help Knicks hold off Pacers, 119-113

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night. RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Suns Interested in Trade for Hornets' Jalen McDaniels Ahead of Deadline

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly among the teams that have expressed interest in trading for Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels ahead of the February 9 deadline. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said McDaniels could land in Phoenix as part of a deal that involves Jae Crowder, who has not played for the Suns this season over displeasure with his contract.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Scoot Henderson Draws Russell Westbrook, John Wall Comparisons from NBA Exec

While some are already fitting French phenom Victor Wembanyama for his Hall of Fame jacket, one NBA team executive had high praise for another 2023 draft prospect. The Athletic's Mike Vokunov reported the executive saw shades of Russell Westbrook and John Wall when watching the NBA G League Ignite's Scoot Henderson.
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Jaylen Brown May Miss 'a Week or so' with Adductor Injury

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is dealing with right adductor tightness that will sideline him for a stretch of games. Ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, head coach Joe Mazzulla said he wasn't sure how long Brown will be out but doesn't expect it to be a serious issue. He told reporters the timeframe could be "about a week or so."
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

3 Ultimate Snubs from NBA's 2nd All-Star Voting Returns

On Thursday, the NBA revealed its second wave of All-Star voting. There appeared to be a bit of a course correction from the first wave that had some truly wild returns. Still, fan voting in general is always going to have issues. Even after people were able to see where things went haywire last week, there are still some fairly significant snubs from the list that includes the top 10 guards and frontcourt players from each conference.

