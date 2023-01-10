Read full article on original website
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Yardbarker
Hardaway Trade to Heat? How Lowry Fits with Mavs' Luka - 5 Factors
The trade availability of Tim Hardaway Jr. is now an NBA open secret, with the Miami Heat the latest team to be linked to the Dallas Mavericks veteran shooting guard. What factors are in play with this rumor, and others moving forward? As we are officially one month away from the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 9, with rumors are starting to heat up. ... Five Factors ...
Yardbarker
Anthony Gill, Monte Morris, and Kyle Kuzma's Game Winner Boost The Wizards Past The Bulls
WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards had the second game of their four-game home stand. Tonight’s game would be the third game of the season series between Chicago & Washington. The season series was tied at 1-1. Washington Wizards squeaked by the Chicago Bulls 102–100 in the first matchup. It was a back-and-forth game until midway through the 2nd quarter, when the Wizards would take the lead and hold it until the final 31.4 seconds of the game. When Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan would tie the game at 100 with a running slam dunk. Bradley Beal would knock the game-winner floater with 7.4 seconds left in the game to take game one of the season series.
Ja Morant dunks over Spurs center Jakob Poeltl again; Grizzlies win eighth straight game
The Memphis Grizzlies are already one of the NBA's best teams scoring in the paint. When they combine that with elite 3-point shooting, good luck. Seven different Grizzlies players made 3-pointers as the San Antonio Spurs offense tried to keep up in the high-scoring affair. The Spurs kept the pressure on, and then Ja Morant announced his return to the lineup with a thunderous dunk over Jakob Poeltl.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
FOX Sports
Brunson, Barrett help Knicks hold off Pacers, 119-113
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night. RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Suns Interested in Trade for Hornets' Jalen McDaniels Ahead of Deadline
The Phoenix Suns are reportedly among the teams that have expressed interest in trading for Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels ahead of the February 9 deadline. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said McDaniels could land in Phoenix as part of a deal that involves Jae Crowder, who has not played for the Suns this season over displeasure with his contract.
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
Bleacher Report
Myles Turner Rumors: Clippers Remain a 'Legitimate Suitor' to Trade for Pacers Star
The Indiana Pacers may not choose to trade Myles Turner after a surprising 23-19 start to the 2022-23 season. But if they do put the center on the market, don't be surprised if the Los Angeles Clippers come calling. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Clips "remain a...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Pistons Want Unprotected 1st, Young Player in Bojan Bogdanović Trade
The Detroit Pistons have a coveted trade chip in veteran forward Bojan Bogdanović, but the team doesn't plan on giving him away for a small return. According to The Athletic's James L. Edwards III, it would likely take an "overpay" to pry Bogdanović away from Detroit. "The Pistons'...
Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves
Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night.
Bleacher Report
Luka Dončić Says There's 'No Way' He Will Catch LeBron James on NBA Scoring List
Luka Dončić has put up incredible statistics in his five-year career, but the Dallas Mavericks star doesn't expect to become the NBA's all-time scoring leader. "If you're saying me, there's no way, because I'm not playing that much," Dončić said, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. LeBron James...
Bleacher Report
Scoot Henderson Draws Russell Westbrook, John Wall Comparisons from NBA Exec
While some are already fitting French phenom Victor Wembanyama for his Hall of Fame jacket, one NBA team executive had high praise for another 2023 draft prospect. The Athletic's Mike Vokunov reported the executive saw shades of Russell Westbrook and John Wall when watching the NBA G League Ignite's Scoot Henderson.
Bleacher Report
Bulls Rumors: Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams Not Available at NBA Trade Deadline
If the Chicago Bulls decide to shake up the roster amid a disappointing 19-23 start, don't expect Alex Caruso or Patrick Williams to be among the players on the way out. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the pair "are not for sale right now in Chicago." If the Bulls...
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Jaylen Brown May Miss 'a Week or so' with Adductor Injury
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is dealing with right adductor tightness that will sideline him for a stretch of games. Ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, head coach Joe Mazzulla said he wasn't sure how long Brown will be out but doesn't expect it to be a serious issue. He told reporters the timeframe could be "about a week or so."
Bleacher Report
Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić Headline Jan. 12 NBA2K23 Player Ratings Update
The latest NBA 2K23 ratings update has dropped, and Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić both received one-point boosts to 97 overall. It's easy to see why Dončić and Jokić got bumps after the last update, which occurred on Dec. 15. Jokić has averaged a...
Bleacher Report
3 Ultimate Snubs from NBA's 2nd All-Star Voting Returns
On Thursday, the NBA revealed its second wave of All-Star voting. There appeared to be a bit of a course correction from the first wave that had some truly wild returns. Still, fan voting in general is always going to have issues. Even after people were able to see where things went haywire last week, there are still some fairly significant snubs from the list that includes the top 10 guards and frontcourt players from each conference.
NBA Rumors: Knicks And Suns Interested In Gary Trent Jr.
Two teams are already interested in acquring Gary Trent Jr.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Immanuel Quickley Eyed by Mavericks, Wizards, Bucks, More
The Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. New York is reportedly asking for a first-round pick in exchange for the third-year guard. Quickley's stock continues to...
Bleacher Report
Fans Disappointed in Warriors After Loss to Suns in Steph Curry's Return from Injury
The Golden State Warriors got Stephen Curry back in the lineup last night, but it wasn't enough to stop their recent struggles. Curry had 24 points and three assists in 31 minutes of action as the Warriors were soundly defeated 125-113 by a Phoenix Suns team playing without Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.
