KPVI Newschannel 6
Businesses coping with Illinois’ minimum wage increase
(The Center Square) – Illinois’ minimum wage increased to $13 at the beginning of the year and businesses are feeling it. In 2019, after no increases in the minimum wage since 2010, the legislature agreed to a gradual increase that will top off at $15 an hour in 2025.
Proposed state tax change may help some Indiana business save on federal taxes
Hoosier lawmakers are eyeing a change to Indiana's tax statutes to enable certain businesses to pay less to the federal government. Under federal law, businesses are entitled to deduct state tax payments from their federal tax liability — a deduction that's unlimited for businesses that pay income tax as corporations, which typically are large companies.
New Indiana tax revenue forecast hits the mark in December
The state revenue forecast issued Dec. 15 predicting Indiana tax collections over the next 30 months is starting out right on target. Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show that Indiana took in $1.71 billion in general fund tax revenue during December. That was $17.4 million, or just...
Capitol Recap: Pritzker sworn in as major proposals advance in lame duck session
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker was sworn in to his second term Monday, with the state’s other constitutional officers, promising a bold and ambitious agenda for the next four years. The ceremony was held at the Bank of Springfield Center, the same venue that for several months served...
Oklahoma Republicans target transgender health care
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several Republican lawmakers are seeking to limit gender-affirming care for transgender Oklahomans through a slate of bills LGBTQ advocates say are extreme. Ahead of the legislative session that starts Feb. 6, GOP lawmakers have pre-filed at least four bills that would ban gender-affirming care for many transgender Oklahomans.
HOLIDAY Philadelphia lawmakers tease bills marking ‘Jan.6 Day’ in schools
(The Center Square) – Three state lawmakers from Philadelphia said they will soon introduce legislation establishing the observance of “Jan. 6 Day” in public schools. The companion proposals from Sen. Art Haywood and Reps. Chris Rabb and Ed Neilson – all Democrats representing districts in Philadelphia – would also support a resolution to formally condemn the events at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 and designate the two-year anniversary of the incident as "1/6 Day" in Pennsylvania.
DOT awards $155 million in November construction contracts
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
How Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to address NY volunteer firefighter shortage
The declining number of volunteer firefighters in New York is not a new problem, but it's one Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to tackle this year. Hochul included two proposals in her State of the State address to deal with the shortage — allowing "modest compensation" for volunteer firefighters and the creation of a state fund to pay volunteer firefighters a stipend after they complete mandated training.
Arkansas High students participate in Educators Rising program
TEXARKANA, Ark. - To address teacher shortages, many districts across the state of Arkansas are turning to a special kind of recruitment "grow your own" program. Arkansas High School students in Texarkana are using the skills learned in the Educators Rising program to also compete this spring at the state level.
Analysis: Hochul faces the upstater's challenge
Something unspoken lurks these days inside Albany’s gleaming and magnificent Capitol. Last week, as Kathy Hochul delivered the State of the State speech following her election as the first upstate governor in more than a century, it still crept through the hallways. Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt put it...
Percy Hunter Stone inducted into National 4-H Hall of Fame
EATONTON — Percy Hunter Stone, Georgia’s first black 4-H state leader in the era of segregation, was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame on Oct. 7 in Washington, D.C. Stone led the organization formerly known as the Negro 4-H Club. He was recognized for his unwavering dedication to creating equal opportunities for all 4-Hers.
Political scene: Candidates announce bids for May primary
Tony Thomas, 33, announced his candidacy for Wilkes-Barre City Controller. He’s a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School and Wilkes University. He resides in the Brookside section of Wilkes-Barre and is employed by Berkshire Hathaway Guard as a worker’s compensation adjuster. He also serves on the Wilkes-Barre Planning Commission and formerly on the Shade Tree Commission.
Reelfoot Lake and its history of terrorism
The next time you go fishing or boating, contemplate this fact: Use of a lake was once the cause of a violent chapter in Tennessee history. It happened more than a century ago, on what was Tennessee’s only natural lake. During the New Madrid Earthquakes of 1811-1812, water overflowed the banks of the Mississippi River and inundated present-day Lake and Obion counties. Much of the water eventually receded, but a lot of it stayed, forming a body of water that became known as Reelfoot Lake.
Cold protection options for growing winter fruit and vegetables
ATHENS — Whether you’re a home gardener or a production farmer, Georgia’s mild climate allows for a variety of fruits and vegetables to be grown throughout the entire year. However, with erratic weather events and broad temperature swings during the winter and early spring months, having a few cold protection resources on hand can help weather unpredictability.
Centreville woman dies on I-70 in St. Charles County after truck strikes guardrail
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A 34-year-old Metro East woman died Friday after her pickup truck struck a guardrail on westbound Interstate 70 west of Bryan Road. Anisha L. Kyles of Centreville was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 around 6:30 a.m. near the highway's 215-mile marker when she hit the back of a Jeep Wrangler, causing her truck to veer off the road, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Get your goat in wide varieties at Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG — Goats seem to have taken the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show by storm. There’s a dairy goat show, a meat goat show, goat yoga and even a place where people can pay $5 to snuggle with a baby goat. Despite the fact that goat milk is the world’s most consumed milk and goat meat the world’s most eaten meat, neither have gone mainstream in this nation or state.
STORM UPDATE: Lake Martin area begins road to recovery
A week after a small tornado caused damage in Tallapoosa County, the county and Lake Martin area are facing cleanup from another severe storm. A tornado-warned storm caused damage across Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa County. That same storm is responsible for severely damaging Selma, Alabama, and killing at least seven people in Autauga County before entering Elmore County, then Coosa County and finally Tallapoosa County.
Entertainment across Alaska: Jan. 12 to Jan. 17
Hyperlinks to event details at AKconcerts.com and in our weekly newsletter Or read below if you just want to know the time & place. 4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – Open Mic w/ Cody Kniceley 8p-12a Bear Paw Bar & Grill - Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p Cafecito Bonito – Mutual...
PHOTOS: Storm damage around the Lake Martin area
Tornado-warned storm caused damage on Thursday around the Lake Martin and surrounding areas. Homes through the River Run area including Alabama Dr., Tallisi Dr. and Seminole Dr. were heavily damaged. Originally published on alexcityoutlook.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What's closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Wilkes-Barre City Hall is closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Curbside pickup remains as scheduled. n All U.S. Post Offices are closed and mail carriers will not deliver or pick up mail. n State offices. n County offices. n Municipal offices. n Vast majority of banks.
