Montana Innocence Project client gets $5M settlement for wrongful conviction
Richard Raugust, wrongfully convicted in a homicide, has received a $5 million settlement in a case against Sanders County and a deputy sheriff, law firm Blackford Carls announced Wednesday. In 1998, Raugust was wrongfully convicted of using a shotgun to shoot a friend and housemate to death and setting the scene on fire after another man falsely accused him — and a deputy sheriff withheld exculpatory evidence, according to Blackford Carls and the Montana Innocence Project. The evidence that was withheld — either willfully or inadvertently — would have corroborated Raugust’s alibi and his testimony in court, and it would have impeached...
John Konzen Court dedicated at Troy Activity Center
There is no question of the impact John Konzen made on Troy and Lincoln County as well as the state of Montana. Konzen, who died a little more than two years ago, spent nearly 50 years of his life in public service to the citizens and students of Lincoln County as an educator and a commissioner. In honor of his work, the court inside the Troy Activity Center will be known as John Konzen Court. An informal dedication was held on Wednesday, Dec. 21, between the boys and girls basketball games between host Troy and visiting Libby. Tony Smith, a former coach of girls...
