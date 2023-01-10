ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Work progressing on community-owned grocery store in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Co-Op, a group bringing locally-sourced food to the community, is moving ahead with its biggest plan. Things are progressing on a new community-owned grocery store. Crews are working along East Broad Street in Bethlehem. The new store will be open year-round, and sell fresh, locally-produced...
Cactus Blue Mexican relocating soon outside Emmaus. Here’s the opening date.

A popular Mexican eatery will be reopening once again, but at a new location. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant on Dec. 31 closed after nearly two decades at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem. The eatery has since relocated to 4030 Chestnut St. just outside Emmaus in Upper Milford Township. A grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 31.
Popular Fast Food Chain Officially Opened Second Bucks County Location After Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A popular food chain has just opened another location in Bucks County, and local residents are excited about their new dining spot. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, recently opened its doors to local customers after a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on Tuesday. The new spot is Bucks County’s second location, the first one being in Fairless Hills.
$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
Popular food chain opening new location in Pennsylvania

A popular food chain with over twelve locations in Pennsylvania is opening another new spot in the Keystone State. Read on to learn more. On January 14, 2023, the popular food chain Duck Donuts will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Pennsylvania location in Moosic, according to local reports.
Popular kombucha maker opening Allentown store and taproom

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A preferred Lehigh Valley kombucha maker is increasing operations. Excessive Level Kombucha, which sells 12-ounce cans and 16-ounce bottles of kombucha and fills growlers in varied flavors – out there at space farmers markets and small retailers, will maintain a gentle opening of its new retailer and taproom 4 p.m. Thursday at 905 Harrison St. in Allentown.
Cactus Blue Comes to Emmaus!

Cactus Blue, a staple in the Lehigh Valley, has announced that they are coming to Emmaus, PA! Owners, Adam Gangewere and Liz Ortiz, have closed their doors to the Bethlehem location after 18 years and are excited to start this new journey and chapter of their lives with their three children. “We have been so fortunate to find success in a really challenging industry and we know that it’s because of our hardworking staff and generous clients – who have grown to be friends and family. We look forward to this new chapter and can’t wait for everyone to see the new place – it’s fun, festive, and already feels like home,” shares Elizabeth Ortiz.
317 apartments proposed in complex spanning Allentown, Bethlehem

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon at city hall. The proposal would be called Hanover Apartments and would be split-zoned between the cities of Allentown and Bethlehem. The plan calls for four, four- and five-story apartment buildings with 317 total units.
