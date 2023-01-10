Read full article on original website
Work progressing on community-owned grocery store in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Co-Op, a group bringing locally-sourced food to the community, is moving ahead with its biggest plan. Things are progressing on a new community-owned grocery store. Crews are working along East Broad Street in Bethlehem. The new store will be open year-round, and sell fresh, locally-produced...
Cactus Blue Mexican relocating soon outside Emmaus. Here’s the opening date.
A popular Mexican eatery will be reopening once again, but at a new location. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant on Dec. 31 closed after nearly two decades at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem. The eatery has since relocated to 4030 Chestnut St. just outside Emmaus in Upper Milford Township. A grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 31.
Pa. cafe blames embezzlement as it closes after employees unionize
The Washington Square West, Philadelphia, outpost of Good Karma Cafe closed indefinitely this weekend. It is the third branch to shutter since Good Karma workers unionized last March. One shop, at Broad and Spruce, remains open. According to a note posted to the door on Friday, the Pine Street location...
Pa. Farm Show 2023 winning apple pie is from a Lehigh Valley baker. Here’s her recipe.
An apple pie made with boiled apple cider and decorated with a pecan crumb topping caught the attention of judges at the Pa. Farm Show. An Ultimate Apple Pie won Lorrie Rauch of Lehigh County first place in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Jan. 7. Her recipe calls for Cortland apples and a homemade caramel drizzle.
Popular Fast Food Chain Officially Opened Second Bucks County Location After Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
A popular food chain has just opened another location in Bucks County, and local residents are excited about their new dining spot. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, recently opened its doors to local customers after a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on Tuesday. The new spot is Bucks County’s second location, the first one being in Fairless Hills.
$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Former Sacred Heart Hospital Building in Norristown Sells for $22.5 Million
The Sacred Heart Hospital building in Norristown has sold to an undisclosed, out-of-state purchaser for $22.5 million. Ryan Mulligan reported the purchase in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Popular food chain opening new location in Pennsylvania
A popular food chain with over twelve locations in Pennsylvania is opening another new spot in the Keystone State. Read on to learn more. On January 14, 2023, the popular food chain Duck Donuts will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Pennsylvania location in Moosic, according to local reports.
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
Popular kombucha maker opening Allentown store and taproom
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A preferred Lehigh Valley kombucha maker is increasing operations. Excessive Level Kombucha, which sells 12-ounce cans and 16-ounce bottles of kombucha and fills growlers in varied flavors – out there at space farmers markets and small retailers, will maintain a gentle opening of its new retailer and taproom 4 p.m. Thursday at 905 Harrison St. in Allentown.
Workers explain process of freeing man after trench collapse in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We're learning more about a marathon trench rescue that stretched well into the night in Allentown. A man was stuck neck-deep in dirt for more than eight hours Wednesday. He's recovering Thursday night, and rescue crews are telling us how they saved that man's life. We're also...
Sale ‘executed’ for Allentown State Hospital to City Center Investment Corp.
The former Allentown State Hospital property on the Allentown-Bethlehem border has taken a big step toward its reuse. The Pennsylvania Department of General Services is awaiting final signatures from state officials on an agreement of sale signed in late December by Lehigh Valley developer City Center Investment Corp., a department spokesman said Wednesday.
Large Regional Bank Closing 4 Philadelphia-area Branches and 4 in NJ
Customers of a large regional bank will have fewer locations to make their financial transactions at in the near future. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the parent company of Santander Bank has filed to close a total of 13 branches, including four in and around Philadelphia, four in Central Pennsylvania, and another four in New Jersey.
Bristol Electronics Manufacturer Secures Location Through Purchase of Local Business Complex
A Bucks County company has recently made their home in the area by finalizing the purchase of a well-known business building. Paul Schwedelson wrote about the transaction for the Philadelphia Business Journal. TESCO, an electronics manufacturer based in Bucks County, recently acquired a large portion of the Grundy Commons, a...
Popular Shopping Center in Plumstead Township to be Reopened This Spring
After months of reconstruction and updates, a shopping center in Bucks County will soon be reopened to local shoppers. Jeff Werner wrote about the center of the Doylestown Patch. The Cross Keys Place Shopping Center of Plumstead Township will be reopening sometime this spring. After months of closures for updates...
Retired Wilson firefighter, his 2 daughters heat up Slate Belt's dining scene with new restaurant
LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - With help from his daughters, a man who doused fires for decades is heating up the Slate Belt's dining scene with a new restaurant. Ember, a family-owned and -operated dining establishment serving upscale, casual American fare, opened Jan. 2 at 6618 S. Delaware Drive in the Martins Creek section of Lower Mount Bethel Township.
Among 486 Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania, One in Montgomery County Is Cited as a Standout
The Keystone, a statewide news publication, poured over craft breweries across the state, seeking the best of the best. Its list of superior producers numbered only eight, and only one of them is in Montgomery County. Robin Shreeves provided details.
Cactus Blue Comes to Emmaus!
Cactus Blue, a staple in the Lehigh Valley, has announced that they are coming to Emmaus, PA! Owners, Adam Gangewere and Liz Ortiz, have closed their doors to the Bethlehem location after 18 years and are excited to start this new journey and chapter of their lives with their three children. “We have been so fortunate to find success in a really challenging industry and we know that it’s because of our hardworking staff and generous clients – who have grown to be friends and family. We look forward to this new chapter and can’t wait for everyone to see the new place – it’s fun, festive, and already feels like home,” shares Elizabeth Ortiz.
317 apartments proposed in complex spanning Allentown, Bethlehem
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon at city hall. The proposal would be called Hanover Apartments and would be split-zoned between the cities of Allentown and Bethlehem. The plan calls for four, four- and five-story apartment buildings with 317 total units.
