Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Related
WCNC
Yes, North Carolina has more miles of state-supported roads than every other state except for Texas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you added up the length of all the traffic lanes in North Carolina, we'd be in the top 20 states with the most miles of roads. A viewer wanted to know how North Carolina ranks nationally in terms of the mileage maintained by NCDOT. CLAIM:
kiss951.com
Charlotte And Another North Carolina City Named Hottest Housing Market In The US For 2023
This is not the news I wanted to hear. With my apartment lease running out in a few months and rent increasing astronomically across Charlotte (along with the overall cost of living, but not my salary), I am looking to purchase a home this year. Zillow just released their list of the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023. And the Charlotte and another North Carolina housing market are right there in the top 5 for 2023. That’s right both Charlotte and Raleigh are still seeing exponential growth in home buying. Wonderful. At this rate maybe I can afford a shed? Zillow was that this is list includes the hot markets, where home values are expected to appreciate at a faster rate than the rest of the nation. The Top 10 are:
kiss951.com
Beware: Scammers Targeting North Carolina Drivers
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is warning about scammers targeting North Carolina drivers. The organization says that it routinely receives complaints from customers who have been targeted by scammers. These scammers are claiming to be representatives of either the DMV or the N.C. Department of Transportation. In a press release from earlier this month, they said that several law enforcement agencies have reported that many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails. The emails say they are from the “Department of Transportation” and are soliciting payment for fines for an alleged driving violation.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Foreclosures jump nearly 150% in Raleigh after government lifts moratorium
Foreclosures are starting to pile up in Wake County now that the government's moratorium has been lifted.
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
South Carolina City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023
Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
This was the most popular type of scam across NC in 2022, BBB says
The BBB on Thursday released its list of the 10 most frequent scams in 2022.
North Carlina to end extra federal food benefits in March
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is putting an end to extra funds in its food benefits program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. However, the state announced that additional support will end in March. Families enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. The average FNS benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, DHHS announced.
kiss951.com
Popular Chicken Tender Restaurant Opens New South Carolina Location
Are you a fan of chicken tenders? I know I am. From Zaxby’s to Raising Cane’s there are so many great chicken tender spots. South Carolina is known for its great food and adding to it every year continues. One popular chicken tender spot is finding its way to South Carolina with a brand new location.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Home to One of the Best Spots for Croissants
Listen, if it’s one thing I can eat every day it’s bread. Just about any form of bread is my favorite side dish (or main) to enjoy. I love french bread, garlic, butter bread, cheese bread, toast, croissants, all of it. Yes, that may be a lot of carbs but I am not one to really count those much either. So, what are the go-to spots in North Carolina?
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Favorite Donut Shop Closing Soon
Who doesn’t love a good donut? It’s one of my favorite indulgent treats. And, when you find a really good one, you hate to see it go. Unfortunately, a Charlotte favorite donut shop is set to close in February. According to Axios Charlotte, “Your Mom’s Donuts” plans to shut the doors at both the Park Road and Matthews locations February 5. Owner Courtney Ahern started Your Mom’s Donuts as a home delivery business in 2013. She went on to a pop-up cart in Charlotte three years later. Then, Ahern opened several brick and mortar stores. However, as she points out, without big financial backing, keeping operations going with rising costs becomes more difficult. According to Ahern, inflation takes its toll with ingredients like eggs soaring. The donut shop uses 90-120 dozen eggs per week. She says even raising prices of the donuts last year, she couldn’t keep up with ingredient costs. Ahern points out that in order to see a profit, the price per doughnut would need to jump to $8. She currently charges $2.50-$4.00.
kiss951.com
This South Carolina City Named One Of The Best Family Vacations In the US
It’s about that time, to start planning your summer trips. Not sure where you want to head this year? Well, the folks at US News and World Report ranked the top 20 best family vacations in the US. With the help of reader votes and expert opinions, U.S. News compiled this list of travel destinations that offer reasonable rates and activities the whole family can enjoy. These places are all great options to choose from when looking for a getaway. I’ve been lucky enough to go to half of the destinations they included. And most of these trips were when I was a kid myself. So I can vouch that they are kid approved.
kiss951.com
Popular Burger Chain In N’ Out Getting Closer And Closer To North Carolina
I’m sure you’ve heard of the west coast burger chain In N’ Out. The restaurant’s animal-style burgers practically have a cult following. Despite going to the West Coast several times I’ve still not had a chance to taste them. So unfortunately I can’t offer my opinion on if In N’ Out lives up to the massive hype. Could In N’ Out ever make it to North Carolina? There’s Chick-fil-a in California so anything could happen. And it’s getting closer and closer to us. This week In N’ Out Burger announced that they will be opening a new location just one state away from North Carolina. That new restaurant will be in Franklin, Tennessee which is a suburb of Nashville. Unfortunately, it’s not expected to be open and operating until 2026.
kiss951.com
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
kiss951.com
Biggest Donuts in North Carolina Are Located in Charlotte
Hmmm, ever thought about the world’s biggest donut? I am not really sure where the world’s largest donut is, but I do hear Charlotte has some pretty big ones you could try out. The bigger the better, right? One bakery in Charlotte, North Carolina is serving up some of the biggest donuts that you can find in the Tar Heel state.
WYFF4.com
Severe weather for northeast Georgia, parts of South Carolina, North Carolina on Thursday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Parts of our area have a risk for severe weather this afternoon. Strong winds and heavy rain are expected, but an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out. (Watch the latest forecast in the video player above) All of the Upstate and parts of western...
COVID-19 in NC: 70% more virus found in sewage; hospital admissions keep climbing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 particles in North Carolina’s sewage spiked by nearly 70 percent to its highest point since last January. Hospital admissions across the state for COVID also reached their highest peak in nearly a year for the second consecutive week, according to the weekly update Wednesday from the state […]
Comments / 0