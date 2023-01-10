Read full article on original website
Tammy Wynette’s Band Had a Code Name for Whenever the Singer Showed up Impaired
Because country singer Tammy Wynette would show up to perform while impaired from painkiller use, her band developed a code name.
John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville
Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
Popculture
Country Singer and Drummer Get Married Just Outside of Nashville
Wedding bells were ringing ahead of the Christmas holiday. The Hobbs Sisters' Lauren Hobbs and Nashville drummer Neal Yakopin wed right outside of Nashville on Dec. 17. The couple began dating in 2019, having their first date on Thanksgiving of that year. They got engaged on Christmas Eve last 2021. They knew from the start that they'd found the one in each other. "From our very first date, we could really be ourselves with each other," Hobbs told PEOPLE about the drummer. "We could talk about anything and found so much common ground in our love for our family, faith, and passion for music. It felt right from the very beginning."
‘Acting Like He Owns The Place’: Blake Shelton Infuriates Country Rivals With Success Of Nashville Bar, Stars Want Him To Pack Up & Head Back To Oklahoma
Country megastar Blake Shelton’s new TV show Barmageddon is a monster hit — but sources reveal it’s got his Nashville rivals believing he’s gotten too big for his britches and they’re itching to bring him down a notch, RadarOnline.com has learned. Shelton’s game show takes place in the country star’s bar, Ole Red, in downtown Nashville, where his ex Miranda Lambert and fellow country stars Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean all have similar joints.“They’re jealous of the way Blake has taken over the town with his bar and now this show,” spilled an insider. “They don’t like the way Blake’s...
Watch How Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Teamed up to Help Animals in a Sweet Way This Holiday Season
Country singer Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin worked together to help shelter animals this holiday season.
Tanya Tucker Joins the Judds’ 2023 Final Tour Dates, Along With Repeat Guests Ashley McBryde + More
As Wynonna Judd looks ahead to 15 recently-announced new stops on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023, she's bringing some familiar faces — and one exciting new addition — out on the road with her. Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Brandi Carlile are all...
Johnny Cash Accidentally Discovered a Psychedelic Music Trick, and It Inspired ‘I Walk the Line’
Johnny Cash accidentally discovered a recording trick used in psychedelic music while in the Air Force.
ABC News
Ella Travolta shares funny video of her dad John Travolta and more reacting to her new song
Ella Travolta recently shared a video of her father John Travolta and other family members reacting to her new song. In a video promoting the release of “No Thank You," which she released Dec. 30, Ella shared, "About to show my family my new song. Can't wait to hear what they think."
Sara Bareilles Is Engaged to Joe Tippett: See Her Ring
Watch: Sara Bareilles Feels Similar to Her Character in Girls5eva. Sara Bareilles kicked off 2023 on a high note. The "Love Song" artist celebrated the New Year with an engagement, sharing on Instagram that her boyfriend of five years, Joe Tippett, popped the big question. "Yes to marrying this man,"...
Ozarks First.com
Gerard Butler Accidentally Burned His Face With Acid on Set of Latest Film
Gerard Butler accidentally rubbed an incredibly corrosive acid on his face while filming his most recent movie, “Plane”—burning his face and eyes in the process. He relayed the harrowing story to Seth Meyers during a sit-down interview on NBC’s Late Night, claiming that he later discovered the substance was something akin to phosphoric acid, an incredibly dangerous chemical used in some fertilizers and industrial cleaning supplies. The incident happened during a scene where Butler, who plays a rough-and-tumble pilot, was supposed to be fixing the landing gear on his plane. “I’m sticking my hand in between these two wheels, kind of pretending that I know what I’m doing,” Butler said. “Every time I bring my hands out, they’re covered in blood and green fluid, right? And I’m like, ‘I don’t know what this green fluid is.’” He continued: “Suddenly, it’s in my throat. It’s in my mouth. It’s up my nose. It’s in my eyes. It’s burning my face, and I mean burning.” He said the sensation lasted for several hours but ultimately subsided without any lasting ill-effects.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Ozarks First.com
The Latest Hollywood Headlines with TMZ’s Michael Babcock: Ben Affleck Commerical & Cardi B and Offset Superbowl Ad
Jeremy and Desta caught up with TMZ’s Michael Babcock to find out the latest Hollywood headlines. You can catch TMZ weekdays at 5pm and TMZ Live weekdays at 2pm on FOX.
Behind the Band Name: Pistol Annies
A name like Pistol Annies is as fiery and attention-grabbing as the women who make up the trio of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. Since their debut more than a decade ago, Pistol Annies has been one of the most lauded modern country acts for their thought-provoking lyrics paired with their spitfire spirits that shine through in every song. Here, we explore the meaning behind the band name, Pistol Annies.
Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, and More to Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan
Friends of the late Leslie Jordan have announced a special tribute show titled Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan. The special night of performances is slated for Feb. 19 at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN. Mixed in between performances from the likes of Eddie...
Leslie Jordan Tribute Concert to Be Held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House
Friends of Leslie Jordan will celebrate the late comedian, actor and singer's life at Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, which will be hosted on Feb. 19 at Nashville's hallowed Grand Ole Opry House. A press release promises "an intimate collection of performances and on-stage storytelling with insights...
