Burbank, CA

vidanewspaper.com

Felon Arrested with a Loaded Firearm and Narcotics Violations

On Friday, January 6, 2023, West County Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) detectives were conducting directed enforcement on known subjects who are on probation with probation search terms. During this operation, SEU detectives contacted Nicholas Coronado a 25-year-old of Oxnard and Veronica Robles a 44-year-old of Oxnard in the 1900 block...
OXNARD, CA
pasadenanow.com

Police Make Arrests in Murder of Man in Pasadena

Pasadena police arrested two people in connection to a murder last year. Police arrested David Lamont Hunt-Cooks, 28, and 32-year-old Brittney Chenise Ruth, 32, both of Pomona, in connection with the October 30 murder of Martrell Eric Robinson, 22. Police found Robinson’s body shortly before 1:30 a.m. on after responding...
PASADENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Man fatally shot by deputies at Valencia mall

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A trespassing suspect who allegedly attacked a responding sheriff's deputy at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall was shot and subsequently died at a hospital, the sheriff's department said Thursday. The shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday outside the Macy's department store at the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

L.A. man re-arrested for transporting drugs

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from L.A. has been rearrested after a Fresno County Judge ended the “zero dollars emergency bail rule” policy according to the Fresno County Sheriffs Office. On January 3, 2023, detectives say they were patrolling I-5 and Highway 33 and conducted a vehicle stop. Officials say during the stop their […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Indio Woman Jailed for Attempted Murder

An Indio woman is behind bars on attempted murder charges following a shooting over the weekend. Priscilla Guzman, 24, of Indio is accused of shooting the victim at a motel in unincorporated Palm Desert early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to an assault with a...
INDIO, CA
KTLA

Man found dead in Hollywood film school parking garage

A man was found dead in the Los Angeles Film School’s parking garage in Hollywood. Police responded at about 2 a.m. Thursday, and the body of a man was found in the 6300 block of Sunset Boulevard next to a gray 2020 Nissan Kicks. The crossover had significant front-end damage and had deployed its airbags. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

$20,000 reward offered in murder of 19-year-old woman in Los Angeles

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in South Los Angeles. The shooting, according to an LASD news release, occurred on Nov. 22, 2020, at around 7:45 p.m.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is stabbed to death in Rialto

A man was stabbed to death in Rialto on Jan. 8, according to the Rialto Police Department. At 7:57 p.m., the P.D.’s Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call regarding a subject down in the 300 block of North Clifford Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim unresponsive...
RIALTO, CA
Motorious

Camaro Fleeing California Police Causes Fatal Accident

Police chases are dangerous and sadly they sometimes end in one or more fatalities. What’s even worse is when an innocent bystander is killed, like what happened to the driver of a BMW in Orange County, California recently. A suspect in a Camaro was fleeing from Orange County Sheriff’s deputies at what we assume was a high rate of speed when he hit the BMW in an intersection.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Convict Arrested in Santa Monica After Passing Out at Wheel of Car

A convicted felon was arrested in Santa Monica over the weekend after passing out at his wheel under the influence of methamphetamine with a loaded handgun in the vehicle. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on Sunday around 10 p.m. officers observed a man passed out at his wheel in a car with the engine running and blocking the street at 5th Street and Wilshire Boulevard.
SANTA MONICA, CA

