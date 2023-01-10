Read full article on original website
vidanewspaper.com
Felon Arrested with a Loaded Firearm and Narcotics Violations
On Friday, January 6, 2023, West County Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) detectives were conducting directed enforcement on known subjects who are on probation with probation search terms. During this operation, SEU detectives contacted Nicholas Coronado a 25-year-old of Oxnard and Veronica Robles a 44-year-old of Oxnard in the 1900 block...
pasadenanow.com
Police Make Arrests in Murder of Man in Pasadena
Pasadena police arrested two people in connection to a murder last year. Police arrested David Lamont Hunt-Cooks, 28, and 32-year-old Brittney Chenise Ruth, 32, both of Pomona, in connection with the October 30 murder of Martrell Eric Robinson, 22. Police found Robinson’s body shortly before 1:30 a.m. on after responding...
spectrumnews1.com
Man fatally shot by deputies at Valencia mall
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A trespassing suspect who allegedly attacked a responding sheriff's deputy at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall was shot and subsequently died at a hospital, the sheriff's department said Thursday. The shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday outside the Macy's department store at the...
L.A. man re-arrested for transporting drugs
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from L.A. has been rearrested after a Fresno County Judge ended the “zero dollars emergency bail rule” policy according to the Fresno County Sheriffs Office. On January 3, 2023, detectives say they were patrolling I-5 and Highway 33 and conducted a vehicle stop. Officials say during the stop their […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Indio Woman Jailed for Attempted Murder
An Indio woman is behind bars on attempted murder charges following a shooting over the weekend. Priscilla Guzman, 24, of Indio is accused of shooting the victim at a motel in unincorporated Palm Desert early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to an assault with a...
Deputy fatally shoots man after alleged attack near Macy's at Valencia mall
A man accused of attacking a deputy has died after he was shot by that Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy Wednesday night in Valencia.
Photos of Men Allegedly Stealing $5K in Beauty Store Items Released
2 Men Charged in Fatal Stanton Stabbing
Two men were charged Tuesday in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man in Stanton.
Man found dead in Hollywood film school parking garage
A man was found dead in the Los Angeles Film School’s parking garage in Hollywood. Police responded at about 2 a.m. Thursday, and the body of a man was found in the 6300 block of Sunset Boulevard next to a gray 2020 Nissan Kicks. The crossover had significant front-end damage and had deployed its airbags. […]
KTLA.com
$20,000 reward offered in murder of 19-year-old woman in Los Angeles
Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in South Los Angeles. The shooting, according to an LASD news release, occurred on Nov. 22, 2020, at around 7:45 p.m.,...
11 People Arrested At DUI Checkpoint In Bellflower
Nearly a dozen people were arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Bellflower, authorities announced Monday.
Fontana Herald News
Man is stabbed to death in Rialto
A man was stabbed to death in Rialto on Jan. 8, according to the Rialto Police Department. At 7:57 p.m., the P.D.’s Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call regarding a subject down in the 300 block of North Clifford Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim unresponsive...
kclu.org
Detectives say Ventura County serial burglar was so low key some didn't know they were victims
Detectives say they’ve arrested a cat burglar whose approach was so low key that many of his victims didn’t even know they were victims. Investigators say Alibek Nagim focused on homes in Moorpark and Simi Valley. They say instead of ransacking a house, the Burbank man would only take a few small items.
Camaro Fleeing California Police Causes Fatal Accident
Police chases are dangerous and sadly they sometimes end in one or more fatalities. What’s even worse is when an innocent bystander is killed, like what happened to the driver of a BMW in Orange County, California recently. A suspect in a Camaro was fleeing from Orange County Sheriff’s deputies at what we assume was a high rate of speed when he hit the BMW in an intersection.
Santa Monica Mirror
Convict Arrested in Santa Monica After Passing Out at Wheel of Car
A convicted felon was arrested in Santa Monica over the weekend after passing out at his wheel under the influence of methamphetamine with a loaded handgun in the vehicle. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on Sunday around 10 p.m. officers observed a man passed out at his wheel in a car with the engine running and blocking the street at 5th Street and Wilshire Boulevard.
Caught on video: Burglars break into popular restaurant in Glendale, raid cash register
Police are searching for a group of burglars who were caught on video breaking into a popular chicken restaurant in Glendale.
Lisa Marie Presley dies after suffering cardiac arrest
Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital Thursday after she reportedly suffered cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. People later reported that Presley died.
foxla.com
Keenan Anderson: BLM co-founder claims cousin was ‘killed by LAPD’ in Venice
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway by the Los Angeles Police Department after a Black man died in police custody hours after a physical altercation with officers in West LA's Venice neighborhood earlier this month. His family is heartbroken and said he should still be here to raise his...
Gascón Consultant Wants Deputy DA's Defamation, Harassment Claims Dismissed
A communications professional sued along with LA County and District Attorney George Gascón by a veteran prosecutor who alleges he has been defamed for being an outspoken critic of Gascón's reform directives argues in new court papers that he should be dismissed from the case on free-speech grounds.
Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspect Sought
Police sought the public's help Monday to find the gunman who killed a man in Long Beach.
