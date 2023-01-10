Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Hunters Season 2 Episode 4 Review: The Fare
More wrenches in the plan. On Hunters Season 2 Episode 4, the team is so close yet far from finding Hitler, who, without their knowledge, has already found them. In the past, Meyer finds two more hunters while Clara, Jonah, and Chava have a family dinner. All the hunters are...
TV Fanatic
Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 10
Did the gang discover the truth about a high-tech car smuggling ring?. On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 10, Jamie and his new intel team had an exciting mission ahead of them. Meanwhile, Frank faced off against the city's transit over a new mayoral solo police patrol program that was causing officer injuries on the job.
TV Fanatic
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 12 Spoilers: Will Dayton Fire Archer?
Archer's my least favorite Chicago Med doctor, but does he deserve to be fired?. Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 12 spoilers suggest Jack Dayton wants to!. Archer's sin this time doesn't have to do with overriding patient wishes or dismissing mental health issues. He doesn't want to follow Dayton's plan for implementing AI throughout the hospital.
Moment flash mob bursts into funeral service dancing to Another One Bites the Dust
In video footage shared online, four members from the Flaming Feathers dance troupe can be seen suddenly standing up from their seats inside the crematorium in Bristol.
TV Fanatic
The Rookie Round Table: Is the Series Relying Too Heavily on Former Villains?
Tim and Lucy played ball, Nolan and Celina uncovered bodies in a wall!. Also, Bailey got taken, and an old villain returned to The Rookie Season 5 Episode 11. Our TV Fanatics, Jasmine, Denis, and Christine, debate Elijah's return, the existence of evil, whether Bailey and Nolan are worth rooting for or are simply comedic filler, and more.
TV Fanatic
Ghosts Season 2 Episode 12 Review: The Family Business
Get ready for a romance roller coaster. It's a night of broken hearts and relationship drama on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 12. Between Freddie's breakup over water and Sasappis's cheating fears, Woodstone Manor has recently had its fair share of dating disasters. And that's not even including Bela's rom-com revival on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 10.
‘General Hospital’: How Did Kelly Thiebaud Feel About Britt’s Death
'General Hospital' star Kelly Thiebaud opens up about her exit and her character Britt Westbourne's shocking death.
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 11 Review: The Infiltration Game
Bell wasn't kidding about Whalen being Stabler 2.0!. Whalen and Stabler butted heads throughout the hour after Stabler took over Whalen's undercover op, and both of them had an attitude toward the other. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 11 wrapped up the street gang case, but did...
TV Fanatic
Law & Order SVU: Benson and Stabler Turn Up the Heat in Steamy New Promo
Law & Order: SVU seems to be going there. NBC dropped a steamy promo Thursday night after the airing of Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 11, and we have some questions. Fans have been clamoring for a pairing between the two for so long, and the clip certainly hints at them locking lips.
TV Fanatic
Ghosts Scares Up Season 3 Renewal at CBS
Ghosts is sticking around at CBS. The network announced today that it has renewed the broadcast and streaming hit comedy for the 2023-2024 broadcast season. Ghosts Season 2 moved from 9:00 PM to its current 8:30 PM timeslot on Thursday nights and grew its audience. Season-to-date, the series is averaging...
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Get Your Hopes Up
Showing and telling people that you appreciate them is a simple thing that can profoundly affect their lives. A box car crashed into the firehouse on Fire Country Season 1, Episode 10, and the events that followed affected more than one person's life. Bode was faced with a constant reminder that his life was changing, all for the better.
When 'The Chosen' Jesus met giant serpent Satan: Jonathan Roumie dishes on 16-foot python co-star
Jonathan Roumie's Jesus has a slithering costar in Sunday's "The Chosen" episode - a 16-foot python named Penelope. "We all gasped when we saw her."
TV Fanatic
Wolf Pack: Sarah Michelle Gellar Hunts Teen Wolves in Thrilling Trailer
Wolf Pack might become one of the best supernatural series in years. Paramount+ today revealed the official trailer and key art for the new series, and it looks like a lot of fun. Wolf Pack is set to premiere Thursday, January 26, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and...
TV Fanatic
Justified: Timothy Olyphant Would Return for More Seasons Following City Primeval
Ever since it was announced that Justified: City Primeval would be a limited series revival of the hit FX series, there have been questions about whether it will conclude the franchise. During the TCA panel for the series on Thursday, the cast and creatives shed light on what longtime fans...
Comments / 0