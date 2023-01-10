ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunters Season 2 Episode 4 Review: The Fare

More wrenches in the plan. On Hunters Season 2 Episode 4, the team is so close yet far from finding Hitler, who, without their knowledge, has already found them. In the past, Meyer finds two more hunters while Clara, Jonah, and Chava have a family dinner. All the hunters are...
Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 10

Did the gang discover the truth about a high-tech car smuggling ring?. On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 10, Jamie and his new intel team had an exciting mission ahead of them. Meanwhile, Frank faced off against the city's transit over a new mayoral solo police patrol program that was causing officer injuries on the job.
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 12 Spoilers: Will Dayton Fire Archer?

Archer's my least favorite Chicago Med doctor, but does he deserve to be fired?. Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 12 spoilers suggest Jack Dayton wants to!. Archer's sin this time doesn't have to do with overriding patient wishes or dismissing mental health issues. He doesn't want to follow Dayton's plan for implementing AI throughout the hospital.
The Rookie Round Table: Is the Series Relying Too Heavily on Former Villains?

Tim and Lucy played ball, Nolan and Celina uncovered bodies in a wall!. Also, Bailey got taken, and an old villain returned to The Rookie Season 5 Episode 11. Our TV Fanatics, Jasmine, Denis, and Christine, debate Elijah's return, the existence of evil, whether Bailey and Nolan are worth rooting for or are simply comedic filler, and more.
Ghosts Season 2 Episode 12 Review: The Family Business

Get ready for a romance roller coaster. It's a night of broken hearts and relationship drama on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 12. Between Freddie's breakup over water and Sasappis's cheating fears, Woodstone Manor has recently had its fair share of dating disasters. And that's not even including Bela's rom-com revival on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 10.
Law & Order SVU: Benson and Stabler Turn Up the Heat in Steamy New Promo

Law & Order: SVU seems to be going there. NBC dropped a steamy promo Thursday night after the airing of Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 11, and we have some questions. Fans have been clamoring for a pairing between the two for so long, and the clip certainly hints at them locking lips.
Ghosts Scares Up Season 3 Renewal at CBS

Ghosts is sticking around at CBS. The network announced today that it has renewed the broadcast and streaming hit comedy for the 2023-2024 broadcast season. Ghosts Season 2 moved from 9:00 PM to its current 8:30 PM timeslot on Thursday nights and grew its audience. Season-to-date, the series is averaging...
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Get Your Hopes Up

Showing and telling people that you appreciate them is a simple thing that can profoundly affect their lives. A box car crashed into the firehouse on Fire Country Season 1, Episode 10, and the events that followed affected more than one person's life. Bode was faced with a constant reminder that his life was changing, all for the better.

