Chicago, IL

Chicago police warn online buyers of armed robberies in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning if you're trying to buy items from an online marketplace.

Police said a group of three men in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood are luring people to a home near 71st and Langley to complete a sale.

Once the victims arrive, they are robbed at gunpoint before the thieves run off. Chicago police said if you need a safe place to buy or sell an item, you can stop by any police district.

