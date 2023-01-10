Romi Bean named co-Colorado Sportscaster of the Year 00:19

CBS Colorado sports anchor and reporter Romi Bean has been named co-Colorado Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

The annual honor is given out after a vote by members of the sports media in each state. This year Bean tied for the award with radio personality Conor McGahey of Altitude Sports.

"Romi is a true team player," said CBS News Colorado Assistant News Director Jeff Gurney. "She's passionate about Colorado's sports. She reports with Colorado fans in mind -- asking the questions they'd want asked of their favorite players. She's as real as it gets and we're lucky to have her!"

Bean's journey at CBS News Colorado began with a part-time opportunity covering the Broncos on CBS Colorado Mornings. She used the experience to learn as much as she could about anchoring sportscasts, writing stories, reporting and meeting people in the community. She challenged herself to turn the freelance role into a full-time position and landed the job in 2018 after hard work and dedication.

"This award is the culmination of Romi's incredible work ethic over the past 5 years," said CBS Colorado Managing Editor of Sports Eric Christensen. "When she began anchoring and reporting sports at CBS4 in 2018, she was embarking on a television career she had very little experience in. Now 5 years later, she's Colorado's Sportscaster of the Year. That's a meteoric rise that doesn't happen by accident. We're incredibly proud of her development and growth and she is absolutely deserving of this award. On a personal note, Romi is proof that good things happen to good people. She is also genuinely one of the kindest people you'll meet."

Bean's on-air work last year included coverage of the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup Championship, including the gigantic parade and celebration in downtown Denver in June, and the Broncos tough 2022 season, which included a trip to London to cover the Broncos-Jaguars game.

The NSMA will honor the sportscasters of the year at its convention in North Carolina in June.

Congratulations also go out to Mark Kisla of the Denver Post who won sportswriter of the year honors for Colorado.