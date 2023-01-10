Among the many compliments I can give HBO’s The Last of Us is that it eventually made me forget that it’s based on a video game. This isn’t a knock on video games, but on the very different, conflicting natures of gaming versus watching film or television. One is interactive, inviting you to bend the story to your own actions; the other asks you to immerse yourself into a specific story over which you have no control. It’s not easy to translate a concept from one medium to the other, particularly traveling the route from games to movies or shows,...

2 DAYS AGO