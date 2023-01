One by one state senators learned Wednesday just how long they will serve in the Capitol for the term they won during the November elections. In a somewhat antiquated and quirky process that occurs once a decade after redistricting, senators were required to choose envelopes holding a number between 1-31, one for each member, with those drawing odd numbers serving four-year terms and even numbers serving two-year terms.

TEXAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO