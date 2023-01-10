Setting a Sudo or administrator password on your Steam Deck will make so many of the different things you can do on Linux infinitely easier. Here’s how to quickly do that!. Linux is a little different from Windows, or even macOS. There’s not a lot of room for error once you start fiddling around with the administrative powers that Linux can offer. Not that things are easy to mess up, but it’s why the terminal will frequently request a Sudo password.

