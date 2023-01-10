Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Does Modern Warfare 2 have SBMM? Skill-based matchmaking explained
The controversial skill-based matchmaking feature is always a hot topic within CoD, but does Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer use it? Here’s everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 2 SBMM. Modern Warfare 2 is well into its lifecycle by now, and players are getting to grips with the...
dexerto.com
Miyoo is making a bigger version of its most popular handheld
Miyoo, who has had recent success with the Miyoo Mini, is due to release a bigger variant of the handheld emulator, according to the latest industry insiders. Getting the best handheld console can be tiring, with so many brands trying to go for the pie with incredibly similar products. However, last year one little console from Miyoo broke the mold and blew the floodgates wide open to thousands of people.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals fast Polyatomic camo unlock method
As Modern Warfare 2 players push towards unlocking Polyatomic camo, The LA Guerillas TikTok account has provided the perfect unlock method. Modern Warfare 2 reinstated a 24/7 Shoot House on January 11, replacing Shipment, and community members bashed the “infuriating” decision. Players weren’t quite ready to bid farewell to non-stop Shipment, but Shoot House offers the perfect headshot hunting environment. The map is full of head glitch locations, perfect for picking off enemies.
dexerto.com
Best Espathra build for seven-star Cinderace Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Cinderace is back in seven-star Tera Raids, and Espathra is one of the best damage-dealing Psychic-types players can use to take down the challenging fire bunny. Cinderace, the final evolution of the Gen 8 fire starter, can finally be obtained in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. However, players will have to take on the fighting Tera Type in seven-star raids to get their hands on one.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs claims controller is superior “in every way”
Apex Legends streamer Christian ‘Nokokopuffs’ Feliciano has claimed that controller is superior in “every way” to keyboard and mouse, after a concerted stint with a controller. The mouse and keyboard versus controller debate is nothing new, in any game or esport. In Apex Legends, it perpetually...
dexerto.com
iitzTimmy praises Seer Heirloom in Apex Legends but baffled by one part
Popular streamer Timmy ‘iitzTimmy’ An is impressed with Seer’s Showstoppers Heirloom in Apex Legends, but one aspect of it “makes no sense” to him. Apex Legends’ Spellbound Collection Event arrived on January 10 and it introduced an array of fresh cosmetics, private matches, and brought back the fan-favorite Control LTM.
dexerto.com
Secretlab Magnus Pro desk review: Beautiful, but expensive
The Secretlab Magnus Pro gaming desk is the company’s first attempt at a feature-packed height adjustable desk — and they’ve knocked it out of the park. Secretlab revealed the Magnus back in 2021, bringing desks into their high-quality product lineup of gaming furniture supported by thousands of fans worldwide. Their efforts with gaming chairs even have themed collaborations such as Valorant, Overwatch, and more.
dexerto.com
Fortnite players divided over new Shockwave Hammer nerf
After unvaulting the Shockwave Hammer, Fortnite developers nerfed the number of bounce charges the weapon holds, which has divided fans. Introduced at the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, the Shockwave Hammer acts as a weapon and another means of transportation. It featured a fair few hiccups at launch, however,...
dexerto.com
Where to find Happiny, Chansey, & Blissey to farm Exp. in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
One of the quickest ways to farm XP in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is to defeat Chansey and Blissey around the Paldea region. Here’s everything players need to know about finding the Chansey family in Generation 9. As trainers who’ve played the Pokemon series already know, defeating Pokemon in...
dexerto.com
Best Modern Warfare 2 SMGs: loadouts, attachments & perks
Modern Warfare 2’s SMGs are a varied bunch, but with so many to choose from it can be hard to know which are the strongest and how should they should be used. Here are the best MW2 SMGs, alongside recommended loadouts. Modern Warfare 2 is just about settling down...
dexerto.com
Where to find Shellder & Cloyster in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brings back many creatures from the first Generation of games including the Bivalve Pokemon Shellder and Cloyster. Here’s how to find these ocean-dwelling Pokemon in Generation 9. Fans of Pokemon Red & Blue will be happy to know that plenty of the original 151 return...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Steven Stone rewards & schedule
The next Pokemon Go Battle Weekend is themed around Steven Stone, with players able to unlock themed avatar items and rewards for taking part. While the Pokemon Go Battle League has its own selection of rewards available for players who rise through the ranks, Battle Weekends offer extra incentives to take part in PvP Battles with other Trainers around the world.
dexerto.com
Secret Warzone 2 landing trick is perfect for quick getaways
Warzone 2’s secrets are still being unveiled and one tricky player has discovered one that makes getting out of tough situations a little easier. Whether it’s on the first landing of the match or during a hectic escape, many Warzone 2 players will be familiar with the pain of not having a good place to land when things are moving fast.
dexerto.com
Nadeshot calls for “comprehensive ranked system” in Warzone 2 as player count plummets
Former Call of Duty pro and 100 Thieves founder Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag has called for the Warzone devs to add a robust ranked system as the BR’s player count continues to drop. Since its release in November, Warzone 2’s player count has been on a decline.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players want Mercy’s “unfun” pocket abilities replaced
The Overwatch 2 devs are being urged to rework some of Mercy’s abilities as players insist that the hero is unfun to play against or as. Mercy has been one of Overwatch’s most popular heroes since its release. Despite receiving a big rework in the first game with Resurrection being moved to a standard cooldown ability, players believe that the hero is in line for more changes.
dexerto.com
Best Slowbro Tera Raid build: How to solo Cinderace raids with Stored Power
Players have found a way to easily beat Cinderace in seven-star Tera Raids, and it’s by using this incredibly powerful Stored Power Slowbro build – but it’s for Solo play only. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s post-game is almost entirely made up of Tera Raiding. Despite a brief...
dexerto.com
Xbox takes green to a new level with groundbreaking console update
To reduce Xbox’s carbon footprint, Microsoft has introduced carbon-aware features in a new console update that will soon unlock access to energy settings. In recent years, the likes of Microsoft and Sony have to great lengths to be more environmentally friendly. Sony Corp. launched its Green Management 2025 plan in 2020, for example, committing to limiting plastic use. And the PS5’s fully recyclable packaging reflected as much.
dexerto.com
How to set a Sudo administrator password on Steam Deck
Setting a Sudo or administrator password on your Steam Deck will make so many of the different things you can do on Linux infinitely easier. Here’s how to quickly do that!. Linux is a little different from Windows, or even macOS. There’s not a lot of room for error once you start fiddling around with the administrative powers that Linux can offer. Not that things are easy to mess up, but it’s why the terminal will frequently request a Sudo password.
dexerto.com
Canceled Lenovo Legion Play handheld prototype leaks online
A mysterious Lenovo handheld prototype has leaked out of China after being sold on a marketplace. Lenovo, makers of laptops and PC peripherals appear to have been planning an Android handheld for release in 2021. It appears to be called the Lenovo Legion Play and would have tackled some light gaming, as well as streaming.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Xbox players stun pro PC team in crossplay showdown: “I respect console now”
An Overwatch 2 console team showed why you shouldn’t underestimate controller players after they took a pro PC Contenders squad to the limit in a crossplay match. Despite being available on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, Overwatch 2 is widely considered to be a primarily PC game when it comes to pro play, especially due to the advantages of using a mouse and keyboard.
Comments / 0