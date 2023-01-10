ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KHOU

Austin-based Tesla could lease facility in Brookshire, Texas

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas. The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021. Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment...
BROOKSHIRE, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Austin couple continue to give away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Brian and Adria Sheth. The Sheths have donated millions to worthy organizations in Austin and across the country.
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

January Sales Tax Allocations Push Past $1 Billion

Local sales tax allocations continue to grow for Texas. Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced this week that $1.07 billion is being spread around Texas cities, counties, transit systems, and other special purpose taxing districts. That represents a 7.6 percent increase from January 2022. Sales tax allocations typically reflect sales from two...
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: Steve Adler, Scandal Machine

At the top of the "Headlines" column to my right, you can get the TL;DR summary of the latest and likely last alleged miscreance of our outbound Mayor Steve Adler, whom a lot of politically active people in Austin simply do not like. To go into more detail: On Dec. 1, the first day of early voting for the Dec. 13 Council run-off, Adler appeared at a press conference at City Hall, where he discussed election-related matters and encouraged all to vote. This included letting the audience – both live and via the signals of ATXN, the city's TV channel – know that he, a District 9 resident, planned to vote for Zohaib Qadri (and indeed to vote with Qadri), and that if he lived instead in D3 he would vote for José Velásquez "because of his history of community organization in that district." He did not endorse in the mayor's race but discussed it at some length, saying that "our city is fortunate to have two candidates [with] the experience and knowledge and skills to do this job, and both of them are ready. I've known both candidates for over 20 years; they are both friends of mine [and each] has the best interest of the city in their heart."
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New indoor play area now open in Lakeway

Pikopye’s Town lake-themed playhouse center opened a second location in Lakeway in mid-December. (Courtesy Leah Reed/Pikopye’s Town) Children’s indoor play area Pikopye’s Town opened in mid-December at 1607 N. RM 620, Lakeway. The center, Pikopye’s Town by the Lake, features a themed play area with eight...
LAKEWAY, TX
Eater

Riverside Barbecue Truck Morphs Into a New Restaurant Within a Market

Riverside food truck JNL Barbecue moved into a new more physical location in the East Cesar Chavez neighborhood late last year. Its new home is at 2027 East Cesar Chavez Street, inside of Upscale Market since early December. The menu includes an array of Texas barbecue staples available by weight,...
AUSTIN, TX

