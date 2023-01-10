Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesAustin, TX
Related
City of Austin provides update on Tenant Relocation Program
On Tuesday, the City of Austin Housing and Planning Department provided its 60-day update of the Tenant Relocation Program for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
Stonewall Warehouse owner sells ‘failing’ business, promises employees 2 weeks' pay following closure
Stonewall Warehouse closed Jan. 1 at 141 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Stonewall Warehouse, a staple and lone LGBTQ hot spot in San Marcos, closed abruptly Jan. 1 with no notice to staff, a move that raised eyebrows throughout the community. In an email to Community Impact,...
Austin's Housing Authority opens waitlist for 3 affordable housing complexes
AUSTIN, Texas — The Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) is opening up its waitlists for three of the affordable housing complexes it is running,. Applications opened up at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The properties...
Georgetown ISD officials expect increase in recapture payments
Georgetown ISD is projected to pay $7.5 million more in recapture payments than what the district had allocated for in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget. (Community Impact staff) Projections show an increase in recapture payments Georgetown ISD will have to pay to the state this year, although the exact dollar amount remains unclear.
Kyle approves permits for construction of Valvoline facility and a new day care
The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission meets at City Hall, 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission approved two conditional-use permits Jan. 10 for the construction of two new businesses in Kyle. The first permit was issued for the construction of a day...
Neighbors say store uses loud opera music to push away homeless
Some businesses around the country have started using roaring classical music as a tactic to deter people experiencing homelessness from camping out in front of their storefronts.
Multifamily housing ramps up in Round Rock to meet population growth
The Depot, located at the corner of McNeil Road and Burnet Street, is one of several multifamily housing projects underway in Round Rock. When complete, it will bring an additional 80 units to the downtown area. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The city of Round Rock may have over 90,000 new residents...
Austin-based Tesla could lease facility in Brookshire, Texas
BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas. The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021. Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment...
This Austin couple continue to give away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Brian and Adria Sheth. The Sheths have donated millions to worthy organizations in Austin and across the country.
ACC hopes online nursing course helps solve Central Texas shortage
ACC says the demand for its Bachelor of Science in Nursing credentialed nursing degree is increasing, especially in Central Texas, with an aging workforce and increased population.
newsradioklbj.com
January Sales Tax Allocations Push Past $1 Billion
Local sales tax allocations continue to grow for Texas. Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced this week that $1.07 billion is being spread around Texas cities, counties, transit systems, and other special purpose taxing districts. That represents a 7.6 percent increase from January 2022. Sales tax allocations typically reflect sales from two...
Cosmos clothing store at Arbor Walk to close by end of March
The owner, Abdullah Maraclu, will transfer all merchandise left at the end of the lease in March to his other stores in Round Rock and Lakeline Mall. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Cosmos, a clothing store at 10515 N. Mopac, Ste. A130, Austin, carrying women’s attire and accessories, will close at the...
Food truck park Leander Trucking Co. now offering barbecue, hot dog options
Construction on Leander Trucking Co. began in July 2022. (Courtesy Leander Trucking Co.) Two food trucks—Texana BBQ and Topp Dawg—had soft openings at the Leander Trucking Co. food truck park located at 1500 S. Bagdad Road, Leander, on Dec. 18. Texana BBQ serves brisket, ribs and smoked turkey...
Austin Chronicle
Austin at Large: Steve Adler, Scandal Machine
At the top of the "Headlines" column to my right, you can get the TL;DR summary of the latest and likely last alleged miscreance of our outbound Mayor Steve Adler, whom a lot of politically active people in Austin simply do not like. To go into more detail: On Dec. 1, the first day of early voting for the Dec. 13 Council run-off, Adler appeared at a press conference at City Hall, where he discussed election-related matters and encouraged all to vote. This included letting the audience – both live and via the signals of ATXN, the city's TV channel – know that he, a District 9 resident, planned to vote for Zohaib Qadri (and indeed to vote with Qadri), and that if he lived instead in D3 he would vote for José Velásquez "because of his history of community organization in that district." He did not endorse in the mayor's race but discussed it at some length, saying that "our city is fortunate to have two candidates [with] the experience and knowledge and skills to do this job, and both of them are ready. I've known both candidates for over 20 years; they are both friends of mine [and each] has the best interest of the city in their heart."
Austin Transportation Department seeking public comments about E. Braker Lane extension
The 0.75-mile East Braker Lane extension up to Samsung Boulevard is expected to reduce congestion on Parmer Lane and increase safety school improvements to Taebaek Drive. (Courtesy city of Austin) A roadway project to extend East Braker Lane from Dawes Place to Samsung Boulevard is underwa, and the city of...
Mochinut announces closure of San Marcos shop
Mochinut at 700 N. LBJ Drive, Ste. 102B, announced its closure Jan. 5. (Courtesy Mochinut) Mochinut announced the closure of its San Marcos shop, located at 700 N. LBJ Drive, Ste. 102B, on Jan. 5 via social media. "We have made the difficult decision to close down our Mochinut San...
4 development stories to follow in 2023 in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685, Pflugerville, has another chance to move forward. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In December, several actions were taken that Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents should keep their eye on in 2023. Hutto adopted new water and wastewater master plans; Williamson County experts...
New indoor play area now open in Lakeway
Pikopye’s Town lake-themed playhouse center opened a second location in Lakeway in mid-December. (Courtesy Leah Reed/Pikopye’s Town) Children’s indoor play area Pikopye’s Town opened in mid-December at 1607 N. RM 620, Lakeway. The center, Pikopye’s Town by the Lake, features a themed play area with eight...
Gourmet confectionery shop The Fancy Marshmallow Co. opens in Cedar Park
The gourmet marshmallow shop is located at 115 S. Lakeline Blvd. in Cedar Park. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The Fancy Marshmallow Co., a gourmet marshmallow shop, opened in Cedar Park on Dec. 10. Owned by Tina Ciotti, the state’s first brick-and-mortar location of marshmallow store offers freshly made marshmallows in a...
Eater
Riverside Barbecue Truck Morphs Into a New Restaurant Within a Market
Riverside food truck JNL Barbecue moved into a new more physical location in the East Cesar Chavez neighborhood late last year. Its new home is at 2027 East Cesar Chavez Street, inside of Upscale Market since early December. The menu includes an array of Texas barbecue staples available by weight,...
Comments / 0