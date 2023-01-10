NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Yardbarker
Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
WKBW-TV
WATCH: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players speak ahead of matchup against Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players spoke on Wednesday as the team prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday. McDermott spoke before practice and the following players spoke after practice:
Official: Neutral Site Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game Location
These AFC playoffs have a different feel about them. That's because of the cancelled Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event. The Bills and Bengals have played one less regular season game than everyone else, which means there was going to be an unfair playoff advantage if they just went on winning percentage.
sportingalert.com
How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills AFC Wild Card game?
NEW YORK —— The Miami Dolphins, the No. 7 seed, are gearing up for their first playoff game since 2016 against the second-seeded Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and they’ll have to do so without Tua Tagovailoa, who remains in concussion protocol. This AFC Wild Card Playoffs game will be live on CBS at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy leaves the field against the Buffalo Bills prior to the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
LOOK: Micah Hyde returns to Buffalo Bills practice
Unfortunately, Micah Hyde will not play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Buffalo Bills’ Wild-Card matchup with their AFC East rivals. But Hyde, who sustained a neck injury in Week 2, was once thought to be done for the rest of the 2022 season. Turns out, there’s a chance he can play again.
Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow and Chicago Bears on Today's SI Feed
Has Aaron Rodgers played his final game for Green Bay? Joe Burrow has the Bengals ready for the playoffs and the Chicago Bears fans have a reason to celebrate after a loss. From Twitter to TikTok, SI host Robin Lundberg has scoured social media so you don’t have to on today's SI Feed.
Lamar Jackson still not practicing, Tyler Huntley throws for Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is trending toward missing his sixth straight game after he didn't participate in practice on Thursday. Fellow quarterback Tyler Huntley, however, resumed throwing in the open portion of practice on Thursday, three days ahead of Sunday's AFC wild-card game at Cincinnati. Huntley is dealing with tendinitis in his right throwing shoulder as well as a wrist injury. Baltimore has been without Jackson since Dec. 4...
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field following the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens
Dec 20, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) greets quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
QB Derek Carr says goodbye to Raider Nation
Quarterback Derek Carr said farewell to the Las Vegas Raiders over social media on Thursday. "Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," Carr wrote on Twitter. "We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me." ...
thecomeback.com
Massive Cardinals, Sean Payton news revealed
As some teams across the league search for their next head coach, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has emerged as one of the top available candidates. And even though Payton seems to think it’s unlikely he’ll return to coaching next season, the Arizona Cardinals are showing interest.
NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels celebrate after the Raiders defeated the New England Patriots 30-24 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Rebuild-a-Bears: GM eyes 'playmakers' with $100M cap surplus, No. 1 pick
General manager Ryan Poles can transition to rebuild-a-Bears mode, and his riches are boundless after Chicago claimed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft. "Everyone should be excited about the direction we're about to go," Poles said Tuesday. The Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday to finish the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, leapfrogging the Texans in the draft order because of Houston's last-second win...
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
