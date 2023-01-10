ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

By Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4No1E8_0k9sG2Ls00

Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
Power 93.7 WBLK

Official: Neutral Site Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game Location

These AFC playoffs have a different feel about them. That's because of the cancelled Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event. The Bills and Bengals have played one less regular season game than everyone else, which means there was going to be an unfair playoff advantage if they just went on winning percentage.
KANSAS CITY, MO
sportingalert.com

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills AFC Wild Card game?

NEW YORK —— The Miami Dolphins, the No. 7 seed, are gearing up for their first playoff game since 2016 against the second-seeded Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and they’ll have to do so without Tua Tagovailoa, who remains in concussion protocol. This AFC Wild Card Playoffs game will be live on CBS at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
BUFFALO, NY
The Greeneville Sun

Lamar Jackson still not practicing, Tyler Huntley throws for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is trending toward missing his sixth straight game after he didn't participate in practice on Thursday. Fellow quarterback Tyler Huntley, however, resumed throwing in the open portion of practice on Thursday, three days ahead of Sunday's AFC wild-card game at Cincinnati. Huntley is dealing with tendinitis in his right throwing shoulder as well as a wrist injury. Baltimore has been without Jackson since Dec. 4...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Greeneville Sun

QB Derek Carr says goodbye to Raider Nation

Quarterback Derek Carr said farewell to the Las Vegas Raiders over social media on Thursday. "Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," Carr wrote on Twitter. "We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me." ...
thecomeback.com

Massive Cardinals, Sean Payton news revealed

As some teams across the league search for their next head coach, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has emerged as one of the top available candidates. And even though Payton seems to think it’s unlikely he’ll return to coaching next season, the Arizona Cardinals are showing interest.
The Greeneville Sun

Rebuild-a-Bears: GM eyes 'playmakers' with $100M cap surplus, No. 1 pick

General manager Ryan Poles can transition to rebuild-a-Bears mode, and his riches are boundless after Chicago claimed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft. "Everyone should be excited about the direction we're about to go," Poles said Tuesday. The Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday to finish the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, leapfrogging the Texans in the draft order because of Houston's last-second win...
CHICAGO, IL
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

461
Followers
4K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy