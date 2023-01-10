ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Family of Naya Reynolds continues legacy through scholarship

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grief for Naya Reynolds's family will last a lifetime, but it's what they’re doing with the memories, the impact, and her legacy that matters most. Maya Davis says her daughter was known for bringing people together. She had a smile that could light up a room.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

West Michigan to receive $4.4M in funding toward affordable housing

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 700 new affordable housing units will be built in the state thanks to a new round of funding. The Michigan governor’s office says it will cost approximately $176.6 million to build the new units, adding more than 60 long-term jobs and 1,100 short-term jobs.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

1 hospitalized with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is hurt after being shot in Kalamazoo Saturday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the shooting happened near the intersection at Church Street and Norway Avenue before 7 p.m. We’re told officers found the victim, a 35-year-old resident of Kalamazoo, with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

2 teens arrested following Battle Creek break-ins

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two juveniles are in custody following a number of break-ins in Battle Creek. The city says officers were patrolling the downtown area after multiple complaints of suspicious overnight activity were filed. Smart cameras notified police that someone was inside the Battle Creek Tower or Hinman...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Police: Suspect at large following Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person shot in the leg Friday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident happened before 5:45 p.m. near Breton Road and Drummond Boulevard. We’re told police, alongside the Kentwood Fire Department, arrived...
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

Public safety officials investigating house fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating after a house caught fire in Kalamazoo Friday night. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out near Douglas Avenue and Blakeslee Street at around 10 p.m. We’re told officers found smoke and fire stemming from the...
KALAMAZOO, MI

