Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking BeneathNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) Under ScrutinyNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids in Crisis: Growing Divide Between Rich and Poor Threatens City's Future"Noah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Noah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Fox17
'Winter's a Drag' celebrates drag queens, supports those in need at World of Winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter's a Drag shone a light on drag queens in Calder Plaza at Saturday’s World of Winter event. Chris came out to see a personal favorite, Brooklyn Hytes, and says it was worth withstanding the cold. “I just love that it’s now acceptable that...
Fox17
Frederik Meijer Gardens is ready to entertain guests during all seasons in 2023
With a new year comes a whole new schedule of art, activities, and more at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. While it will be a few months before everything is green and blooming, there's never a bad time to visit. Just because there's snow outside, doesn't mean the gardens...
Fox17
Family of Naya Reynolds continues legacy through scholarship
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grief for Naya Reynolds's family will last a lifetime, but it's what they’re doing with the memories, the impact, and her legacy that matters most. Maya Davis says her daughter was known for bringing people together. She had a smile that could light up a room.
Fox17
Hickory Corners firefighter fighting for life after Influenza-A diagnosis
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — After 30-plus years with the Hickory Corners Fire Department in Barry County, one of the department’s most decorated members is fighting for his life in intensive care. Greg Garrett has responded to more calls than anyone else in the building, and was named Firefighter...
Fox17
West Michigan to receive $4.4M in funding toward affordable housing
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 700 new affordable housing units will be built in the state thanks to a new round of funding. The Michigan governor’s office says it will cost approximately $176.6 million to build the new units, adding more than 60 long-term jobs and 1,100 short-term jobs.
Fox17
WB Lake Michigan Drive at Covell Avenue closed due to water main break
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Westbound Lake Michigan Drive at Covell Avenue is closed due to a water main break. MDOT tells FOX 17 the closure has been in place since 6:30 p.m. Friday. It'll be a few hours before the area reopens. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.
Fox17
1 hospitalized with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is hurt after being shot in Kalamazoo Saturday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the shooting happened near the intersection at Church Street and Norway Avenue before 7 p.m. We’re told officers found the victim, a 35-year-old resident of Kalamazoo, with...
Fox17
2 teens arrested following Battle Creek break-ins
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two juveniles are in custody following a number of break-ins in Battle Creek. The city says officers were patrolling the downtown area after multiple complaints of suspicious overnight activity were filed. Smart cameras notified police that someone was inside the Battle Creek Tower or Hinman...
Fox17
Police: Suspect at large following Kentwood shooting
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person shot in the leg Friday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident happened before 5:45 p.m. near Breton Road and Drummond Boulevard. We’re told police, alongside the Kentwood Fire Department, arrived...
Fox17
Police chief details west side GR carjacking, seeking kidnapping charges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday during rush hour, Grand Rapids's west side was flooded with police officers. That's because at around 4 p.m., at the corner of Quarry and Webster on GR's northwest side, two teenage women were held at gunpoint and carjacked by four teenage boys. “This is...
Fox17
Police chief helps vacate occupants during Musk. Heights apartment fire
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in Muskegon Heights Saturday morning. The Muskegon Heights Fire Department (MHFD) says occupants were still inside when reports came in at around 9:45 a.m. We’re told crews arrived to find large flames stemming from the building’s second floor....
Fox17
Public safety officials investigating house fire in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating after a house caught fire in Kalamazoo Friday night. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out near Douglas Avenue and Blakeslee Street at around 10 p.m. We’re told officers found smoke and fire stemming from the...
Comments / 0