Bills' Hamlin out of hospital as he recovers from cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has been discharged from hospital to continue recovering at home more than a week after his cardiac arrest during an NFL game shocked the league, the team said Wednesday. "We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," Jamie Nadler, a critical care physician, said in a statement released through the Bills.
Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital 9 days after cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest during a game last week, has been discharged from the New York hospital where he was admitted on Monday. Hamlin, 24, was originally admitted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remained in critical condition there for days following the collapse, which happened on Jan. 2 as the Bills faced the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. While completing a tackle in the first quarter, Hamlin appeared to take a hit to the head and chest from Bengals' wide receiver Tee Higgins. The collision temporarily stopped...
