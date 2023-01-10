Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Tornado with 90 mph winds hit Calaveras County and uprooted trees, National Weather Service says
A tornado with 90 mph winds touched down in Calaveras County during Tuesday’s early morning severe weather and caused extensive tree damage, the National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday. Straight-line 75 mph winds near Oakdale in Stanislaus County caused property damage minutes earlier. The National Weather Service said that...
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
mymotherlode.com
Storm Cleanup And Road Closures Continue In Calaveras County
Valley Springs, CA — Calaveras County has been hit hard by the recent storm systems, including a tornado we reported about earlier, early Monday morning, along Hogan Dam Road near Valley Springs. Thankfully, no one was injured from the tornado, which reached speeds of 90 mph, but it uprooted several white oak and pine trees.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Storm System Spurs Power Outages, Closures, And School Delays
Update at 9:14am: Many schools that were initially on a delay today have switched to a closure, due to lingering power outages. Click here to see the updated list. Also, Interfaith Social Services is closed today due to a power outage. Waste Management reports that all collections are running on...
Central Valley sees early morning tornado warnings as thunderstorms move through
SACRAMENTO -- As a Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect early Tuesday morning for parts of the Central Valley, several areas also saw tornado warnings. Wind gusts of more than 70 mph were possible with the storms.The Tornado Warnings were active for parts of Modesto, Ceres, Riverbank, Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs, and San Andreas.Peak wind gusts of 62 mph were recorded near Angels Camp amid the storm. San Francisco (KSFO) also saw 59 mph gusts, while Lincoln had 56 mph, Sacramento International Airport had 54 mph, and Tracy got 50 mph winds. According to the National Weather Service, there haven't been any reports of tornado damage so far.All Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings expired a little before 5 a.m.
abc10.com
TIMELINE | Increased thunderstorm activity expected in the valley along with heavy mountain snow
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A strong line of thunderstorms early Tuesday morning woke many Northern Californians, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings from the National Weather Service and even a pair of tornado warnings. Precipitation chances continue throughout the day and Wednesday before a much needed break in rain Thursday. There is...
Calaveras Enterprise
Homeowners displaced, frustrated by Valley Springs flooding
After almost 50 homes flooded in Valley Springs on New Year’s Eve, residents have returned to deal with the damage. Homeowners in the La Contenta Golf Club neighborhood are all too familiar with the area's history of flooding, and a few have been engaged in a decades-long dialogue with the county regarding the state of the Cosgrove Creek, which runs through the neighborhood.
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California
(KTXL) - The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
Tornado warning expires in the San Joaquin Valley
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect when the tornado warning was issued. (KTXL) — A tornado warning was issued for the Modesto area on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather System Sacramento Station. According to NWS, the warning is to last until 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday and effect up to 385,000 […]
KCRA.com
Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads
TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
KCRA.com
Cleanup in Stockton continues after storms leaves flooding, downed trees
STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton has reopened most streets impacted by flooding and downed trees from recent days of strong rain and wind. As of Monday night, only11 streets remain partially or completely closed to traffic. Stockton officials emphasized that while the latest overnight storm didn't bring...
Photos and videos of storm damage in Placer County
(KTXL) — From the city streets of Roseville, to the Lincoln countryside and up to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, Placer County saw downed trees, flooding and whiteouts during the region’s recent storms, a series of atmospheric rivers that have hit the state since the last days of December. Below, a collection of images […]
Parts of Sacramento nearly washed away after flooding pumps lost power
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - At the height of this weekend's storm parts of Sacramento were nearly washed away after the equipment responsible for preventing flooding lost power. "Well, this is probably the highest I've ever seen it," says Riverboat captain Jack Shrive. He says he's noticed changes in the Sacramento River. "There's a lot of current a lot of debris."Weeks of rainstorms are to blame for the dynamic river conditions, and pumps in the Natomas area are responsible for flood prevention. "This is the electrical room…all of this equipment you see in here operates those pumps down on the deck," says Gabe Holleman,...
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 days
On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that 12 individuals had lost their lives during the previous 10 days due to the state's harsh weather. By Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of Northern California homes and businesses were without power; almost 3,000 people had been evacuated; and about 200 people were sleeping in shelters. After "rising water may soon spill over onto highways in Wilton and shut off evacuation routes," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for Wilton on Sunday night.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Logging Truck Crash On Rawhide Road
Update at 10am: The CHP reports that travelers will want to continue to avoid the 19000 block of Rawhide Road as cleanup continues from a logging truck rollover accident. Minor injuries were reported in relation to the crash, which occurred around 7:15am. There is a heavy amount of mud and wood still blocking the roadway.
KCRA.com
A fence away from flooding, Modesto mobile home park residents brace for wet weekend
MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto is keeping a close eye on water levels in the Tuolumne River and Dry Creek area as more rainfall is expected over the weekend and early next week. The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services anticipates for the river to reach flood stage by Tuesday.
mendofever.com
Elk Grove Man in Mendocino County Assisting with Storm Cleanup Dies After Work Truck Overturns
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo worked for a Pacific Gas and Electric contractor clearing debris and vegetation. He was in Mendocino County this last Saturday, January 7, 2023, heading to the coast to do his part in cleaning up the mess left by the recent winter storms. Tragically, he...
mymotherlode.com
Update: House Fire In Calaveras County
Update at 5:45 p.m.: A house fire in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County off Highway 4 has been extinguished. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze in about 20 minutes. There is no word on damage to the structure or whether the flames extended into any other area of the home. What sparked it remains under investigation. Further details on the blaze are below.
Stockton mobile home without power since Saturday night
STOCKTON, Calif. — One Stockton community is still struggling with power outages into Monday evening. The Tehama Mobile Home Village Park a 55 and older community off Highway 99 and East Eight Mile Road. Residents say they have had no power since 10 p.m. Saturday night. Overnight heavy winds...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: More Rain, Wind, & Chances For Flooding On The Way
Winds are picking up with showers and moderate to heavy rain around the valley tonight. A wind advisory is in effect through Sunday for gusts reaching 45mph-50mph in the valley. Not as strong as last week's storm, but enough to rattle the windows this evening along with the rain. Snow levels this evening are hovering around 5000’. A flood watch has also gone into effect for the valley, lasting through Wednesday due to the amount of rain falling in our region the next couple of days.
