iheart.com
U2 Announces 'Songs of Surrender' Album Via Mail With Letters To Fans
U2 fans all over the world have begun receiving letters from the band, teasing their upcoming new album, Songs of Surrender, due out March 17. Photos of the letters show that they look like handwritten notes from guitarist the Edge. "When a song becomes well know, it's always associates with...
The Only Jimi Hendrix Song to Land in the Top 40 Was One He Didn’t Write
Jimi Hendrix has written many songs throughout his career, but his one song that reached the top 40 on the charts wasn't penned by the legendary rocker.
This is how Nirvana's Nevermind would sound if the songs were written by Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Green Day and more
Steve Welsh has cleverly revisited all the songs from Nirvana's Nevermind in the style of 12 different bands
Stereogum
Liturgy’s New Song Is A Children’s-Choir Instrumental
Back in October, the Brooklyn black metal experimentalists Liturgy released an EP with the awesome title As The Blood Of God Bursts The Veins Of Time. At the very same time, the band also announced plans for a new album called 93696, and they shared that album’s 15-minute title track. Today, Liturgy have dropped another 93696, and it’s pretty significantly different from the last one.
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
Elvis Costello Said The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ Destroyed Stereotypes About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" disproved a cliche about Paul McCartney and John Lennon. He also discussed the Fab Four's influence.
Jeff Beck death: Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne, Gene Simmons among rockers paying tribute: 'Band of brothers'
Fellow musicians reacted to the death of legendary rock guitarist Jeff Beck from meningitis on Tuesday, calling him a "friend" and "one of the greats."
Jimi Hendrix Quotes on Bob Dylan, The Who, and The Beatles
Jimi Hendrix was a musical contemporary of artists like Bob Dylan, The Who, and The Beatles. During his life, he expressed his thoughts about his peers.
U2 Set to Release ‘Songs of Surrender’ Album in March, With 40 Remakes of Older Songs
Musical artists covering themselves is hardly an unknown concept these days, but U2 is still going about it in an unusual way, having recut 40 of the band’s catalog songs for a new album due in March, titled “Songs of Surrender.” They’re not subtitling the album “U2’s Versions,” and the band isn’t involved in any contractual dispute that’s caused them to record soundalike tracks. Instead, the Edge is saying, the four members wanted to “bring these songs back with us to the present day and give them the benefit, or otherwise, of a 21st century re-imagining.” U2 hasn’t announced the project...
George Martin: 10 recordings to demonstrate his revolutionary musical genius
Paul McCartney called George Martin the "most musical person" he ever met, but there was more to Martin than The Beatles
Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach’s New Box Set Features a Track From an Axed ‘Austin Powers’ Musical
Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach are sharing two previously unreleased songs that will appear on an upcoming box set covering their 30-year creative partnership. The Songs of Bacharach and Costello, out March 3 via Ume, will feature all of the published songs the two musicians have written since they first started working together in 1995. It also boasts a mix of 19 previously unreleased recordings, including live performances and songs written from some unrealized musical projects, including one based on Austin Powers. To tease the box set, Costello and Bacharach shared two unreleased live performances. One is a rendition of “Painted...
Rockers Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck – Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Tony Iommi + More
The rock 'n' roll community was hit with another tough loss today when Jeff Beck's family shared in a statement that the guitar legend had died at the age of 78. Fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rocker, and express their admiration for his legacy.
Stereogum
NOFX Announce Final Tour
Last year, there were rumblings that the Los Angeles pop-punk institution NOFX would be breaking up. And it seems like they are indeed calling it quits, but not until after an extended final tour that will kick off this spring and wrap up late next year. NOFX’s farewell shows will begin in Austin this April, and will run through October 2024, when their last-ever show will take place, fittingly, in LA.
Radiohead Drummer Philip Selway Drops New Solo Single ‘Picking Up Pieces’
Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has shared the propulsive new song “Picking Up Pieces,” the latest single off his upcoming album Strange Dance, his first solo LP in eight years. Ahead of Strange Dance’s Feb. 24 release, Selway also revealed the video for the track, which features guitar work courtesy of Portishead’s Adrian Utley. “‘Picking Up Pieces’ is a song about the masking that we do when we’re young adults,” Selway said of the track in a statement. “It’s a time of life when your sense of identity can feel shaky, you can feel anxious about making the grade, and life can...
hubpages.com
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Stereogum
Album Of The Week: MOLLY Picturesque
Good golly, this MOLLY album is beautiful. MOLLY are a duo from Innsbruck, Austria who play an especially majestic style of dream-pop with a post-rock approach to structure and scope. They’ve been described as a shoegaze band before, including on this website, but on MOLLY’s new album Picturesque, there’s not much of the noise and distortion that term implies. There’s also the question of posture; despite the many effects pedals in play, this album is diametrically opposed to staring blankly at your feet. Lars Andersson and drummer Phillip Dornauer make music for throwing out your arms and beholding the heavens, fit for old ornate cathedrals and prismatic dwellings of the imagination.
Brian Wilson Describes the Beatles’ ‘You Won’t See Me’ as ‘Art Music’
Brian Wilson often mentioned his support of the Beatles. For his memoir, The Beach Boys member specifically named 'You Won't See Me' as 'art music.'
Stereogum
Coachella Announces 2023 Lineup
The year in music never really feels like it’s begun until Goldenvoice unveils the lineup for the Coachella Festival. Coachella is America’s biggest annual music festival, and it’s the one that sets the tone for every other fest. But this year, Coachella has been dragging its feet on announcing this year’s lineup — reportedly because of ongoing negotiations with one of its headliners — and other festivals have started announcing their own bills. Finally, though, Coachella has come through, and we can see what this year’s got in store.
Stereogum
Sonic Temple’s 2023 Lineup Has Tool, Deftones, Kiss, QOTSA, And Foo Fighters Of Course
Sonic Temple, the hard-rock music festival that emerged in the wake of Rock On The Range, is returning to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus for a whopping four-day run in 2023. From May 25-28, the fest will welcome eight headliners including Foo Fighters, who may be on a mission to headline every North American music festival in 2023. (Today alone they’ve been announced for Boston Calling and Bonnaroo.) The other seven: Deftones, Tool, Kiss, Queens Of The Stone Age, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, and Avenged Sevenfold.
