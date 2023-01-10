ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Ben Affleck spotted working at Dunkin' drive-thru in Medford

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago

Ben Affleck spotted working at Massachusetts Dunkin' drive-thru 00:23

MEDFORD -- Ben Affleck was spotted at a Dunkin' in Medford on Tuesday.

In photo shared with WBZ-TV, the actor-director was seen handing out an iced coffee at the drive-thru window.

Affleck, a Cambridge native, is in town filming a commercial for Canton-based Dunkin'.

"Ben was awesome and super nice and very quick witted," shared one woman who was served.

Ben Affleck hands out a Dunkin iced coffee in Medford Lisa MacKay

He and his wife Jennifer Lopez are reportedly staying at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.

