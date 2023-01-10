Read full article on original website
Death of 2 Kids Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois
204,000 blankets sold throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and nationwide have been recalled by Target due to the deaths of two children. Blanket Recalled By Minnesota-Based Target Due to Death of 2 Children. Check your Christmas gifts and stash of blankets in your kids' rooms. According to the Consumer Product...
Best (& Worst) States to Retire In - 2023
New research reveals which states are the best (and worst) to retire in for 2023.
Which State Has the Worst Roads? Iowa or Minnesota?
Most of us had made a road trip between these two states at some point in our lives, so you may already have your own bias. But according to a recent study, one of these states is far superior to the other regarding its road conditions. Consumer Reports recently released...
6 Foods In Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois That You Can’t Buy Right Now
The internet basically broke earlier this year when news broke that a popular ice cream product was being discontinued in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States. Yes, the Choco Taco was terminated last year and the world reacted like a 2-year-old. No one wanted to share their ice cream and little temper tantrums erupted demanding that the company keep the product. Although that was quite the spectacle, it did seem to overshadow 5 other products that disappeared in 2022 too.
Minnesota and Wisconsin Towns on New Top 10 List for Singles
If you are single and are looking to mingle, what city do you think is the best in the United States? You may want to stick around the midwest because 2 towns in Minnesota and Wisconsin just landed in the list of top 10 cities for singles in the US! And a whole bunch of other towns in Iowa and Illinois appeared in the top 50 too!
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Minnesota man accused of stealing $1.6 million from Colorado woman in romance scam
A Minnesota man was indicted Tuesday on 21 counts of wire fraud and money laundering for allegedly procuring $1.6 million from a Colorado woman he met on a dating website. Adetomiwa Seun Akindele, 37, represented himself as Francesco 'Frank' Labato on a dating website, according to the indictment.A widowed Colorado woman identified in the indictment by the initials 'N.M.' began communicating with Akindele through his fake identity in January 2018. Messaging between the two advanced to personal emails in February and then by phone mails and text messages in March. "The online dating profile for 'Frank Labato' contained fake names, locations, images,...
KTBS
The City in Louisiana Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Research Shows Living In Louisiana Could Actually Be Killing You
When it comes to our life expectancy, most of us will do what it takes to hedge our bet. We exercise, watch what we eat, quit smoking, try to avoid dangerous and daredevil activities, but have you ever considered that you might need to move to another state to live longer?
The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa
Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
Texas is 1 of 2 most popular states to raise a family. Why?
Nearly one in five families in the U.S. is considering a move in 2023. More than one in four have already moved or are considering moving before the end of 2022. Why? Affordability. Between inflation, rising interest rates, and the post-pandemic boom of remote work, for some, it simply doesn’t...
Nebraska senator steps down, says 'institution doesn't work'
In a move that had been planned, Republican Ben Sasse of Nebraska stepped down from his position as a U.S. Senator over the weekend to become president of the University of Florida.
SC among 5 worst states to raise a family in 2023, new report says. Where it ranks and why
The report by WalletHub ranked all 50 states based on a variety of factors, from infant mortality rates to housing affordability.
Long Live Minnesota? Where Each State Ranks for Life Expectancy.
As a child you don't fully understand what old means. I remember thinking as a child that my parents were so much "older" and thinking 40 was soooo old. I was a little jerk, come to think of it, because now that I am in my 40's I know that wasn't that old at all. Especially, when you start looking at studies that is all based on life expectancy.
This Killing Spree Started in Minnesota and ended with Versace
Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Best and worst places to raise a family revealed by new study: Where does Utah rank?
Recently, Wallet Hub ranked states in the U.S. based on a total of 51 factors to determine which state is the most family-friendly. What’s the best state to raise a family? Where are family-friendly places to live?
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Frank Vascellaro of WCCO-TV CBS Minnesota?
Minnesota residents have not seen Frank Vascellaro on WCCO 4 News since the Christmas holidays. Many wondered why he hadn’t been on the air with Amelia Santaniello and what had happened to Frank Vascellaro. Overwhelmed by viewers’ concerns, the anchor has reached out to his followers on social media, not once but twice. After catching COVID in December 2022, he now has another health update to share in the new year. So here’s what Frank Vascellaro had to say about his absence from WCCO CBS Minnesota.
WalletHub names Massachusetts the best state for families
But the Commonwealth came in second in education and childcare to North Dakota. Personal finance website WalletHub released its rankings Monday of the best states for families, and Massachusetts is No. 1. The site compared everything from annual family income to housing affordability to unemployment and divorce rates. The Commonwealth...
Does the State of Idaho Really Hate Babies?
There’s a lot of stress that comes with having a baby, especially financial stress. Though, it definitely isn't limited to just that. And where you live can play a major role in how much stress you have because the costs and level of quality will vary. And having a baby is expensive in Idaho.
Study claims wealthy blue state is America's most affordable, beating states thousands are moving to
WalletHub released their 2023 analysis: "2023's Best & Worst States to Raise a Family" and determined that affluent blue states were the most affordable for families
