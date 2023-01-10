ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

AM 1390 KRFO

6 Foods In Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois That You Can’t Buy Right Now

The internet basically broke earlier this year when news broke that a popular ice cream product was being discontinued in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States. Yes, the Choco Taco was terminated last year and the world reacted like a 2-year-old. No one wanted to share their ice cream and little temper tantrums erupted demanding that the company keep the product. Although that was quite the spectacle, it did seem to overshadow 5 other products that disappeared in 2022 too.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota and Wisconsin Towns on New Top 10 List for Singles

If you are single and are looking to mingle, what city do you think is the best in the United States? You may want to stick around the midwest because 2 towns in Minnesota and Wisconsin just landed in the list of top 10 cities for singles in the US! And a whole bunch of other towns in Iowa and Illinois appeared in the top 50 too!
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Denver

Minnesota man accused of stealing $1.6 million from Colorado woman in romance scam

A Minnesota man was indicted Tuesday on 21 counts of wire fraud and money laundering for allegedly procuring $1.6 million from a Colorado woman he met on a dating website. Adetomiwa Seun Akindele, 37, represented himself as Francesco 'Frank' Labato on a dating website, according to the indictment.A widowed Colorado woman identified in the indictment by the initials 'N.M.' began communicating with Akindele through his fake identity in January 2018. Messaging between the two advanced to personal emails in February and then by phone mails and text messages in March. "The online dating profile for 'Frank Labato' contained fake names, locations, images,...
COLORADO STATE
KTBS

The City in Louisiana Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa

Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
IOWA STATE
CW33

Texas is 1 of 2 most popular states to raise a family. Why?

Nearly one in five families in the U.S. is considering a move in 2023. More than one in four have already moved or are considering moving before the end of 2022. Why? Affordability. Between inflation, rising interest rates, and the post-pandemic boom of remote work, for some, it simply doesn’t...
TEXAS STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Killing Spree Started in Minnesota and ended with Versace

Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Frank Vascellaro of WCCO-TV CBS Minnesota?

Minnesota residents have not seen Frank Vascellaro on WCCO 4 News since the Christmas holidays. Many wondered why he hadn’t been on the air with Amelia Santaniello and what had happened to Frank Vascellaro. Overwhelmed by viewers’ concerns, the anchor has reached out to his followers on social media, not once but twice. After catching COVID in December 2022, he now has another health update to share in the new year. So here’s what Frank Vascellaro had to say about his absence from WCCO CBS Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Boston

WalletHub names Massachusetts the best state for families

But the Commonwealth came in second in education and childcare to North Dakota. Personal finance website WalletHub released its rankings Monday of the best states for families, and Massachusetts is No. 1. The site compared everything from annual family income to housing affordability to unemployment and divorce rates. The Commonwealth...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Does the State of Idaho Really Hate Babies?

There’s a lot of stress that comes with having a baby, especially financial stress. Though, it definitely isn't limited to just that. And where you live can play a major role in how much stress you have because the costs and level of quality will vary. And having a baby is expensive in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
