Jayhawks Looking to Weather the Cyclones
The #2 Kansas Jayhawks return to Lawrence and look to improve to 10-0 this season inside Allen Fieldhouse, as they battle #14 Iowa State on Saturday. The Jayhawks enter this matchup with a 15-1 record and undefeated in conference play, while the Cyclones are 13-2 and also undefeated in Big 12 play. Iowa State has collected impressive wins over TCU, Oklahoma, and most recently a 34 point win over Texas Tech.
Saturday’s 125-year Kansas basketball reunion to feature some of the biggest names in program history
It’ll be a Kansas basketball festival for the ages this weekend, when the 2nd-ranked KU men’s basketball team plays host to No. 14 Iowa State, with a 125-year celebration serving as an exciting complement to the main event. Dozens of former players, coaches, managers and more are expected...
Kansas and Oklahoma react to historic free throw, foul numbers in Tuesday night's game
Oklahoma players Grant Sherfield and Sam Godwin hung and shook their heads at the 62 combined free throws in Kansas’ 79-75 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night. They struggled to adequately translate what had just taken place in the prior two and a half hours. “I mean, I’m just...
Kansas basketball: Media stunned by Jayhawk comeback against Oklahoma
For nearly 35 minutes, Kansas struggled against Oklahoma, with the Sooners holding a 71-61 advantage. But then the Jayhawks went on one of their patented Allen Fieldhouse runs, closing on an 18-4 streak to win 79-75 and move to 4-0 in Big 12 play. "There were some guys making some...
Porter Moser reacts to Sooners' 79-75 loss at No. 2 Kansas
The Sooners have had the lead late so many times at Allen Fieldhouse during this lengthy losing streak dating back to 1994, yet mysteriously have been unable to come out on top over and over again. Tuesday evening was yet another one of those occasions, as they built a 10-point lead with just more than five minutes to play before melting down the stretch to a heart-wrenching 79-75 setback to the second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.
There's 1 KU player who, perhaps more than the QB or OC, could determine how Jason Bean's final season of college football unfolds
Throughout the 2022 football offseason, people in all circles — athletes, fans, media, etc. — spent a fair amount of time wondering if the KU coaching staff would move Jason Bean to wide receiver, hoping to watch him make the transition to a new position the way Kerry Meier did more than a decade earlier.
Oklahoma football news: General Booty signs perfectly hilarious NIL deal
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback General Booty is wasting no time in taking advantage of his name to earn money. Since college football players are now allowed to create income streams thanks to the NIL rule, it is no surprise that Booty is capitalizing on his viral-ready name to sell merchandise. His latest? The General’s Crimson Cream.
Former Chiefs wide receiver announced head coach of Avila football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Chiefs wide receiver from the turn of the century will lead a football program in the city where he played. Avila University announced Thursday that former Eagles assistant coach and Kansas City Chiefs wideout Derrick Alexander was named the school’s next head football coach.
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas City
Kansas City might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kansas City.
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
Why hasn’t Truman Sports Complex seen redevelopment? KC builders tried
Some have asked why the Kansas City Royals' presence at Truman Sports Complex, alongside the Kansas City Chiefs, hasn't spurred redevelopment.
A popular ramen chain is coming to Overland Park
JINYA, a ramen bar chain based in Los Angeles, will be opening its first Kansas location in the Bluhawk development in South Overland Park (7761 W. 159th St. Overland Park, KS) in February. With fifty locations throughout the US and Canada, the highly anticipated three-thousand-square-foot restaurant will specialize in traditional Japanese flavors, serving up authentic ramen and small plates.
Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
Johnson County Community College selects former Trustee to fill board vacancy
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —Johnson County Community College (JCCC) will welcome a familiar face to its Board of Trustees. In Nov. Trustee Joy Koesten announced her resignation after being elected to the board in 2021. During a special meeting Monday the Trustees voted to select former board member Melody Rayl to fill Koesten’s vacant seat. Rayl […]
Kansas City councilman threatened by man with gun over Facebook Live
A man walking around Kansas City, Missouri was threatening Kansas City Councilmember Brandon Ellington on Facebook Live while carrying a rifle.
Sheriff: Wanted Kansas felon captured after chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high speed chase. Just after 1a.m. Tuesday, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban near NW Gordon Street and NW Polk Street with an unreadable tag, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence battled a 3-story blaze for at least an hour on Thursday morning. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to a local apartment complex with reports of a fire. When officials arrived,...
Longtime locally owned Allen Press purchased by out-of-state corporation
Allen Press, a family-owned business operating in Lawrence since 1935, has been sold to Minnesota-based CJK Group Inc., according to an announcement from the latter Monday afternoon. CJK Group has completed an agreement to acquire the assets of Allen Press, according to the announcement, and the print facility will be...
Officials help stabilize car flipped in North Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials helped stabilize a car that had been flipped onto its side in North Lawrence. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says it responded with the Lawrence Police Department to reports of an injury crash around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at the intersection of Kasold and N. Peterson Dr.
