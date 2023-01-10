ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

kggfradio.com

Jayhawks Looking to Weather the Cyclones

The #2 Kansas Jayhawks return to Lawrence and look to improve to 10-0 this season inside Allen Fieldhouse, as they battle #14 Iowa State on Saturday. The Jayhawks enter this matchup with a 15-1 record and undefeated in conference play, while the Cyclones are 13-2 and also undefeated in Big 12 play. Iowa State has collected impressive wins over TCU, Oklahoma, and most recently a 34 point win over Texas Tech.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Porter Moser reacts to Sooners' 79-75 loss at No. 2 Kansas

The Sooners have had the lead late so many times at Allen Fieldhouse during this lengthy losing streak dating back to 1994, yet mysteriously have been unable to come out on top over and over again. Tuesday evening was yet another one of those occasions, as they built a 10-point lead with just more than five minutes to play before melting down the stretch to a heart-wrenching 79-75 setback to the second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Former Chiefs wide receiver announced head coach of Avila football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Chiefs wide receiver from the turn of the century will lead a football program in the city where he played. Avila University announced Thursday that former Eagles assistant coach and Kansas City Chiefs wideout Derrick Alexander was named the school’s next head football coach.
KANSAS CITY, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

A popular ramen chain is coming to Overland Park

JINYA, a ramen bar chain based in Los Angeles, will be opening its first Kansas location in the Bluhawk development in South Overland Park (7761 W. 159th St. Overland Park, KS) in February. With fifty locations throughout the US and Canada, the highly anticipated three-thousand-square-foot restaurant will specialize in traditional Japanese flavors, serving up authentic ramen and small plates.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Wanted Kansas felon captured after chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high speed chase. Just after 1a.m. Tuesday, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban near NW Gordon Street and NW Polk Street with an unreadable tag, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence battled a 3-story blaze for at least an hour on Thursday morning. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to a local apartment complex with reports of a fire. When officials arrived,...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Longtime locally owned Allen Press purchased by out-of-state corporation

Allen Press, a family-owned business operating in Lawrence since 1935, has been sold to Minnesota-based CJK Group Inc., according to an announcement from the latter Monday afternoon. CJK Group has completed an agreement to acquire the assets of Allen Press, according to the announcement, and the print facility will be...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Officials help stabilize car flipped in North Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials helped stabilize a car that had been flipped onto its side in North Lawrence. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says it responded with the Lawrence Police Department to reports of an injury crash around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at the intersection of Kasold and N. Peterson Dr.
LAWRENCE, KS

