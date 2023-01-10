Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
Vanderbilt alumnus appears on NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NBC Nightly News launched a “Kids Edition” show with Lester Holt in 2020, which focuses on children and young adults and how they react to adult situations and storylines in the news. Additionally, the show often places a young person in an adult job...
wgnsradio.com
New Indoor Soccer Arena to Open in February - See Photos of the Massively Impressive Field
(Murfreesboro, TN) The brand new indoor soccer arena is nearly complete and should open in February. WGNS took a tour of the facility and spoke to Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Director Nate Williams about the facility, which is the first of its kind in Tennessee. Listen to the above interview to learn more about the new structure!
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In Tennessee
Apart from its signature fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and strips, the brand also provides flavorful pan-Asian favorites like kimchi and potstickers. Bonchon, the Korean brand renowned for its specially made tasty hand-brushed fried chicken, has announced the opening of a new location located at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy W, Smyrna TN 37167.
travelawaits.com
In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double
The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee. While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.
The Tennessee Swimming Hole that Dreams are Made of
Many of you know about Fall Creek Falls in Spencer, Tennessee along with its expansive, beautiful acreage. Among the acreage are waterfalls, hiking trails, camping, a lake and a hidden local swimming hole just down the road from the main entrance to the park. While there are no trails that connect this swimming hole to the park, there is a road (Owl Hole Road) that is best suited for Jeeps/Trucks that will lead you back to it. The road will take you a short way back to this incredible swimming hole known as Crusher Hole. Crusher Hole will be to the left at the split. We had to walk down the road because our low-riding car couldn't make it past the dip in the road at the entrance to Owl Hole Road. Definitely not far and we enjoyed the brief walk!
Snow at times Friday
Snow showers will start Friday morning and most of Middle TN and Southern KY will see them.
WKRN
Shelbyville family survives massive fire
An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive. An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive.
Here’s What We Know About In-N-Out Burger Coming to Tennessee
We reported on Tuesday that In-N-Out Burger is expanding to Tennessee. California’s first “drive-thru” hamburger stand, In-N-Out was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. In-N-Out still makes its own 100% American beef patties from whole chucks, all burgers are made-to-order, French fries are made from fresh, whole potatoes hand-diced minutes before enjoyed, shakes are made with real ice cream, and nothing is ever frozen or microwaved.
Senior couple injured after fire at Watertown home
The fire began around 4 a.m. at a home on Poplar Hill Road.
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Whether you’re tired of the crowds at supermarkets or are simply looking to stock up on farm-fresh, homemade goods, you’re bound to be pleased when you plan a visit to this Amish Market in Nolensville.
wgnsradio.com
Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?
In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
wvlt.tv
VIDEO: Tennessee community hit hard by strong storms
MOORESVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A small Marshall County community is picking up the pieces after strong storms caused major damage on Thursday night. A storage shed was completely blown apart and homes and businesses lost siding and roof shingles from what witnesses said they believed was a tornado. Large sheets...
Neighbors pushing for noise ordinance due to disturbances from Wilson County church
Neighbors are pushing for a noise ordinance in Wilson County after dozens of complaints were called in against a local church.
Murfreesboro man charged after deadly shooting on Bell Road, Metro Police say
A man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with Saturday morning's deadly "road rage-related" shooting along Bell Road, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
murfreesborovoice.com
SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee
Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
TBI, Lebanon Police issue Silver Alert for missing man
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Lebanon Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.
wjle.com
County Mayor Announces Bid Opening Date for Various Projects
DeKalb County Mayor Matt Adcock has announced that bid openings will be January 26th at 12pm noon during the County Commission Purchasing Committee meeting. *Bid Opening for fencing project at the convenience site located at the intersection of Allen Ferry road and Hwy 56. Bidders are encouraged to go to the convenience site to examine the need. Bid specifications can be found at the County Mayor’s office. Bids must be turned in before the 12pm purchasing committee meeting on the 26th day of January 2023.
murfreesborovoice.com
UPDATE: Rutherford County Woman Killed in Saturday January 7th Auto Accident
A serious accident that unfolded in Antioch took the life of a Rutherford County resident this past Saturday. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez of LaVergne was the driver of a Nissan Altima that was involved in the two-car crash at 3300 Murfreesboro Pike just before 7:15 Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police report Perez died from injuries she sustained in the crash.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Fatal Accident on I-840 on Tuesday Night, THP Reports Charges are Pending Against One Driver
WGNS has more details on a Tuesday accident that claimed the life of a 61-year-old man on I-840. The wreck happened at the 37-mile marker near Arno Road, which is just over the Rutherford County line in neighboring Williamson County. The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-840. According...
Comments / 0