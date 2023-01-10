He’s not the only one responsible for this crap show border states are now living through! Impeach the entire presidential office up to and including Obama!
Anyone with 1/2 a brain knows this 🤡has violated the oath he took 2 years ago. He may just be another puppet for Sleepy Joe but he also lacks character, integrity and honor. He should be impeached immediately and relieved of his duties. A total failure and disgrace. If gaslighting were a virtue then he’d be brilliant.
The border crisis is nothing new. The tremendous increase is coming from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Hiati not because any party is "inviting" them but because of oppression, extreme poverty and violence. Screaming at the other side is childish. Congress needs to get together and come up with a plan that addresses the real issues. They won't because it's a great political football. Just read some of the comments.
