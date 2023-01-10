Read full article on original website
Judge gives jail time in animal dog dragging case
A humane agent with Animal Charity described the injuries an 18-month-old dog suffered when he was dragged along an East Side street in May.
Ohio Twins Kidnapping Suspect Derails Court Appearance in Related Battery Charge: ‘Just Go Ahead and Sentence Me’
A kidnapping suspect who allegedly abducted two infant boys in Ohio must redo her first appearance in court because she derailed the hearing following her arrest. Nalah Jackson, 24, showed up before a magistrate judge Saturday in Marion County, Indiana, for a charge in which she allegedly spat on a sheriff’s deputy, according to local CBS affiliate WBNS.
