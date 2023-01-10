ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Cowboys defeat state ranked Wamego Red Raiders 52-43 in Abilene

The Abilene Cowboys ended a two game losing skid at home on Tuesday evening by defeating the #7 ranked Wamego Red Raiders 52-43. The much needed win keeps the Cowboys tied and in the hunt for the NCKL title race with a record of 3-1. The Abilene defense would seemingly wear down the Red Raider offense in the fourth quarter and create turnovers that led to direct fast break points to help seal the victory.
ABILENE, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Stocton Timbrook makes a jump shot

Marysville Bulldogs hand Cowboys first NCKL league loss 57-47 The Abilene Cowboys were handed their first league loss of the season by the visiting Marysv…
ABILENE, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: As the Big 12 awaits football skeds, Fitz proposes something radical

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 was expected to release its 2023 football schedules in early December, but a month later, there are still no schedules. The reason for the delay is interest from Oklahoma and Teas, which said they would be staying for two more sports seasons, to depart a year later, but there must be other issues with how the schedules were constructed. Fitz designed a play to for the 14-team conference to easily schedule so that the old Big Eight schools would play Oklahoma and the former SWC schools, plus West Virginia, would play Texas. Now he adds another suggestion. One that is a little bit odd but very satisfying.
MANHATTAN, KS
KCCI.com

No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
AMES, IA
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Greg Brown

On a day-to-day basis, Abilene school officials see nothing out of the ordinary with attenda…
ABILENE, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Verda Mae Gay

Verda Mae Gay was born Aug. 23, 1927 in Hope, Kansas, the daughter of Dan and Marie (Bernhar…
HOPE, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Kansan Newbery Award winner visits Solomon schools

Clare Vanderpool of Wichita, Kansas visited each of Solomon’s schools Jan. 11. Vanderpool is a Newbery award-winning children’s book author. Invited as a guest speaker, she spoke to different grades about being an author, the process of writing a book, and her at-home life with her husband and kids.
SOLOMON, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Harold Myrl Provance

Harold Myrl Provance of rural Abilene passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8th, 2023 at Holiday Resort, Salina, Kansas. He was born Aug. 4, 1938 to Dalton and Ollie Provance. Harold grew up in the Rural Center area south of Abilene and owned Provance Farm Supply for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his daily coffee group, singing karaoke, playing cards, amongst other enjoyable hobbies.
ABILENE, KS
ksal.com

Indoor Roller Skating to Return

Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
SALINA, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

School looks to curb chronic absenteeism

On a day-to-day basis, Abilene school officials see nothing out of the ordinary with attendance. However, several years ago the state started monitoring the level of chronic absenteeism across the state and this year percentages are high enough for district administrators to take notice. “As district level administration, we get...
ABILENE, KS
KAKE TV

2 killed, 1 hurt in head-on crash on I-70 in Kansas

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two women were killed and a man suffered serious injuries when a wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle on Interstate 70. The crash happened at around 7 p.m. Monday on I-70 near Marshall Army Airfield in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Chevy Cruze was heading east in the westbound lanes when it struck a Hyundai Elantra head-on.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

County hears Eisenhower complex update

Dwight D. Eisenhower’s boyhood home in Abilene is expected to reopen to the public in February after being closed several months for structural rehabilitation. The exact reopen date has not been determined. Dawn Hammatt, Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum director, visited with Dickinson County Commissioners Thursday to update them...
ABILENE, KS
1350kman.com

Manhattan mourns loss of The Little Grill co-owner Kenrick Waite

Manhattan has lost a pillar of the community with a heart made of love. Kenrick Waite, co-owner of The Little Grill and beloved local musician, has died. An outpouring of appreciation for the Montego Bay native has since flowed on social media, expressing both sadness and fond memories of the 69-year-old Muzizi band vocalist.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Traffic violation leads to arrest in north Salina

A traffic violation led to the arrest of a local man on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge just before midnight Wednesday in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Thursday that a K-9 officer, on patrol in the 1100 block of North 11th Street, saw a Ford Ranger pickup operating without its headlights on.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

HEYDUDE! Salina shoe store reports theft of 175 pairs of shoes

A Salina shoe store is out more than $5,000 after 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes were stolen from a storage building behind the business. On Saturday, an employee of Brown's Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, who was attempting to put Christmas decorations into a storage building behind the business, discovered that someone had switched the lock on the building. That led to the discovery that 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes had been stolen from the building, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS

