Cowboys defeat state ranked Wamego Red Raiders 52-43 in Abilene
The Abilene Cowboys ended a two game losing skid at home on Tuesday evening by defeating the #7 ranked Wamego Red Raiders 52-43. The much needed win keeps the Cowboys tied and in the hunt for the NCKL title race with a record of 3-1. The Abilene defense would seemingly wear down the Red Raider offense in the fourth quarter and create turnovers that led to direct fast break points to help seal the victory.
Stocton Timbrook makes a jump shot
Daily Delivery: As the Big 12 awaits football skeds, Fitz proposes something radical
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 was expected to release its 2023 football schedules in early December, but a month later, there are still no schedules. The reason for the delay is interest from Oklahoma and Teas, which said they would be staying for two more sports seasons, to depart a year later, but there must be other issues with how the schedules were constructed. Fitz designed a play to for the 14-team conference to easily schedule so that the old Big Eight schools would play Oklahoma and the former SWC schools, plus West Virginia, would play Texas. Now he adds another suggestion. One that is a little bit odd but very satisfying.
KCCI.com
No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
Abilene wrestling results from Herington
Herington Charles McMillin Invitational Results for Abilene. 106 - Jayden Krinhop (8-7) placed 4th and scored 3.0 team points.
‘We couldn’t hear the play-calls’: Rowdy home-court advantage returns at Kansas State
When K-State’s Bramlage Coliseum is rocking, fans refer to it as “The Octagon of Doom.” That atmosphere appears to be fully back following K-State’s ninth straight win.
Kansas State lands impact running back transfer Treshaun Ward from Florida State
Kansas State has landed a promising running back transfer to help replace Deuce Vaughn next season. That wasn’t the Wildcats’ only dose of good news on Tuesday.
Greg Brown
adastraradio.com
McPherson City Commission Notes: Final Plat for Deerfield Village Senior Housing Approved
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners Tuesday approved the final plat for Deerfield Village, a senior affordable housing project to be located at the south end of the developed part of the Deerfield Estates West Phase subdivision on the southeast edge of McPherson. Developer Bill Caton of Auburn, Kansas...
Verda Mae Gay
Kansan Newbery Award winner visits Solomon schools
Clare Vanderpool of Wichita, Kansas visited each of Solomon’s schools Jan. 11. Vanderpool is a Newbery award-winning children’s book author. Invited as a guest speaker, she spoke to different grades about being an author, the process of writing a book, and her at-home life with her husband and kids.
Harold Myrl Provance
Harold Myrl Provance of rural Abilene passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8th, 2023 at Holiday Resort, Salina, Kansas. He was born Aug. 4, 1938 to Dalton and Ollie Provance. Harold grew up in the Rural Center area south of Abilene and owned Provance Farm Supply for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his daily coffee group, singing karaoke, playing cards, amongst other enjoyable hobbies.
ksal.com
Indoor Roller Skating to Return
Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
School looks to curb chronic absenteeism
KAKE TV
2 killed, 1 hurt in head-on crash on I-70 in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two women were killed and a man suffered serious injuries when a wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle on Interstate 70. The crash happened at around 7 p.m. Monday on I-70 near Marshall Army Airfield in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Chevy Cruze was heading east in the westbound lanes when it struck a Hyundai Elantra head-on.
County hears Eisenhower complex update
Dwight D. Eisenhower’s boyhood home in Abilene is expected to reopen to the public in February after being closed several months for structural rehabilitation. The exact reopen date has not been determined. Dawn Hammatt, Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum director, visited with Dickinson County Commissioners Thursday to update them...
1350kman.com
Manhattan mourns loss of The Little Grill co-owner Kenrick Waite
Manhattan has lost a pillar of the community with a heart made of love. Kenrick Waite, co-owner of The Little Grill and beloved local musician, has died. An outpouring of appreciation for the Montego Bay native has since flowed on social media, expressing both sadness and fond memories of the 69-year-old Muzizi band vocalist.
Traffic violation leads to arrest in north Salina
A traffic violation led to the arrest of a local man on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge just before midnight Wednesday in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Thursday that a K-9 officer, on patrol in the 1100 block of North 11th Street, saw a Ford Ranger pickup operating without its headlights on.
HEYDUDE! Salina shoe store reports theft of 175 pairs of shoes
A Salina shoe store is out more than $5,000 after 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes were stolen from a storage building behind the business. On Saturday, an employee of Brown's Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, who was attempting to put Christmas decorations into a storage building behind the business, discovered that someone had switched the lock on the building. That led to the discovery that 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes had been stolen from the building, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
