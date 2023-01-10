ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Giant swell slowly dropping, light winds on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trades will turn southeasterly by late Thursday giving rise to a land and sea breeze pattern over the smaller islands through Saturday. Other than a couple isolated showers over windward Big Island this evening, no rain is expected during this time. A brief...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Aloha, Kikaida! Beloved superhero to make final Hawaii appearance

Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from his hands. Updated: 11 minutes ago. |
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Forecast: Giant swell slowly dropping, light winds on the way. Hawaii News Now - First Alert Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. First Alert Surf: North and West Shorelines - Advisory level...
hawaiinewsnow.com

City bolsters its fleet of Handi-Vans to address high demand, aging vehicles

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an ongoing shortage, the City is bolstering its fleet of Handi-Vans. The City purchased 48 new vehicles that will replace an aging fleet of 290 Handi-Vans. Officials said the additions to the fleet will address some concerns that have been raised by some of it’s 3,000...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui man shows off his vintage Hawaii license plate collection, dating back to 1933

HNN News Brief (Jan. 11, 2023) -- DHHL considering a departure from the current plans to develop more than 3,000 new housing lots and instead use the funds for down payment assistance or building rental housing for the tens of thousands on the waitlist. -- Hawaii's attorney general will not re prosecute the TMT protesters who blocked market Access Road in 2019.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Growing concerns about severe erosion in Hauula

Homeowners say their makeshift fences are meant to protect vegetation to stop beach erosion. In push to diversify, the FBI in Honolulu seeks to recruit more women to its ranks. Last year, the FBI marked 50 years since women were allowed to serve as agents. Campaign Spending Commission fines shadowy...
KITV.com

Efforts to build and keep affordable housing in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Housing in Hawaii built as affordable - doesn't always stay that way. Construction cranes dot the Honolulu skyline. Some of these new buildings will make a dent in Hawaii's affordable housing need, helped in part by $300 million to the Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corporation.
HONOLULU, HI

