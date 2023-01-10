Enterprise city council and rec commission meet to discuss details

Enterprise city officials met with the Enterprise Recreational Commission at the Enterprise Community Center Jan. 5, to discuss their proposal for the new playground they are trying to put in at Enterprise Park. The commission recently received a $50,000 donation from local woman Virginia Hoffman for the new equipment. With the donation, the commission believes they are set to move forward with the first phase of the project.

There are three phases in their playground project. Each phase is when the commission hits a $50,000 mark out of their total $150,000 goal.