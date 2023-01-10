ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Witt starts tenure as city mayor in first commission meeting of the new year

By Ed Boice
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NsnLz_0k9s7Jz200
Trevor Witt, right, became city mayor starting Jan. 9 during the Abilene City Commission. Commissioner Dee Marshall, left, was the previous city mayor. Witt will hold the title for a year. Ed Boice

In the first regular city meeting of the year Trevor Witt took the middle seat among the Abilene City Commission to begin his service as city mayor yesterday. John Kollhoff is now city vice-mayor. The commission considered two agenda items.

In the consent agenda, the commissioners approved the appointments of several people to city committees. The appointments are Andrew Pankratz and Barry Arp to the Heritage Commission; Bill Marshall and Rod Boyd to the Planning Commission; Audrey Corbet and Andrea Taylor to the Sister City Board; Kimmy Phillips, Mukul Ghosh Hajra, Elizabeth Weese and Sarah Anderson to the Convention and Visitors Bureau; and Hayley Whitehair, Steven Flynn and Drew Snitker to the Tree Board. Mary Jean Eisenhower was added during the meeting for the Sister City Board.

Comments / 0

Related
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Enterprise city council and rec commission meet to discuss details

Enterprise city officials met with the Enterprise Recreational Commission at the Enterprise Community Center Jan. 5, to discuss their proposal for the new playground they are trying to put in at Enterprise Park. The commission recently received a $50,000 donation from local woman Virginia Hoffman for the new equipment. With the donation, the commission believes they are set to move forward with the first phase of the project.
ENTERPRISE, KS
1350kman.com

Future Aggieville concepts considered by city commissioners

After a December public input session on concepts for the redevelopment of Aggieville’s 12th and Laramie Streets, Manhattan City Commissioners Tuesday got a chance to weigh in on a pair of possibilities. Engineering and design firm Olsson is working on the project which would see 12th Street closed to...
MANHATTAN, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

County hears Eisenhower complex update

Dwight D. Eisenhower’s boyhood home in Abilene is expected to reopen to the public in February after being closed several months for structural rehabilitation. The exact reopen date has not been determined. Dawn Hammatt, Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum director, visited with Dickinson County Commissioners Thursday to update them...
ABILENE, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

New Enterprise playground map

Enterprise city council and rec commission meet to discuss details. Enterprise city officials met with the Enterprise Recreational Commission at the Enterprise …
ENTERPRISE, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Greg Brown

On a day-to-day basis, Abilene school officials see nothing out of the ordinary with attenda…
ABILENE, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

School looks to curb chronic absenteeism

On a day-to-day basis, Abilene school officials see nothing out of the ordinary with attendance. However, several years ago the state started monitoring the level of chronic absenteeism across the state and this year percentages are high enough for district administrators to take notice. “As district level administration, we get...
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 11

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
backroadsnews.com

Dr. Short comes to CCMC

Clay County Medical Center announced the full-time employment of Pulmonary Critical Care Specialist, Dr. Steven Short. Dr. Short will be practicing at Clay Center Family Physicians, and is also available for telehealth appointments starting in January. Dr. Short and his wife have three grown children and eight grandchildren. “Clay County Medical Center has a great team, excellent nurses,…
CLAY COUNTY, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Harold Myrl Provance

Harold Myrl Provance of rural Abilene passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8th, 2023 at Holiday Resort, Salina, Kansas. He was born Aug. 4, 1938 to Dalton and Ollie Provance. Harold grew up in the Rural Center area south of Abilene and owned Provance Farm Supply for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his daily coffee group, singing karaoke, playing cards, amongst other enjoyable hobbies.
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

Lyon Co. officials investigate Americus convenience store robbery

AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Lyon Co. are investigating a weekend robbery at a convenience store in Americus. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says that between Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, a robbery was reported at the Casey’s General Store at 404 Main St., in Americus.
AMERICUS, KS
Salina Post

McPherson County Crime Stoppers seeks ID help from public

From the McPherson County Crime Stoppers Facebook page:. On Monday, January 2, 2023, the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart, 205 South Centennial Drive in McPherson, McPherson County, Kansas reference a theft. The McPherson Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the individual in the surveillance photo.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Manhattan mourns loss of The Little Grill co-owner Kenrick Waite

Manhattan has lost a pillar of the community with a heart made of love. Kenrick Waite, co-owner of The Little Grill and beloved local musician, has died. An outpouring of appreciation for the Montego Bay native has since flowed on social media, expressing both sadness and fond memories of the 69-year-old Muzizi band vocalist.
MANHATTAN, KS
ksal.com

Indoor Roller Skating to Return

Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man arrested after welfare check leads to warrant discovery

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he attempted to outrun police when they discovered a warrant was out for his arrest during a welfare check. The Riley County Police Activity Report indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials received reports of a man who had been slumped over in his car in the 1700 block of Rockhill Rd. for an extended period of time.
MANHATTAN, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene, KS
889
Followers
15
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Comments / 0

Community Policy