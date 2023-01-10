Witt starts tenure as city mayor in first commission meeting of the new year

Trevor Witt, right, became city mayor starting Jan. 9 during the Abilene City Commission. Commissioner Dee Marshall, left, was the previous city mayor. Witt will hold the title for a year. Ed Boice

In the first regular city meeting of the year Trevor Witt took the middle seat among the Abilene City Commission to begin his service as city mayor yesterday. John Kollhoff is now city vice-mayor. The commission considered two agenda items.

In the consent agenda, the commissioners approved the appointments of several people to city committees. The appointments are Andrew Pankratz and Barry Arp to the Heritage Commission; Bill Marshall and Rod Boyd to the Planning Commission; Audrey Corbet and Andrea Taylor to the Sister City Board; Kimmy Phillips, Mukul Ghosh Hajra, Elizabeth Weese and Sarah Anderson to the Convention and Visitors Bureau; and Hayley Whitehair, Steven Flynn and Drew Snitker to the Tree Board. Mary Jean Eisenhower was added during the meeting for the Sister City Board.