Cowboys defeat state ranked Wamego Red Raiders 52-43 in Abilene
The Abilene Cowboys ended a two game losing skid at home on Tuesday evening by defeating the #7 ranked Wamego Red Raiders 52-43. The much needed win keeps the Cowboys tied and in the hunt for the NCKL title race with a record of 3-1. The Abilene defense would seemingly wear down the Red Raider offense in the fourth quarter and create turnovers that led to direct fast break points to help seal the victory.
Marysville Bulldogs hand Cowboys first NCKL league loss 57-47
The Abilene Cowboys were handed their first league loss of the season by the visiting Marysville Bulldogs on Friday evening 57-47. The now 6-1 Bulldogs returned six seniors with a lot of experience and are now 4-0 in the NCKL and tied for the league lead.
Abilene wrestling results from Herington
Herington Charles McMillin Invitational Results for Abilene. 106 - Jayden Krinhop (8-7) placed 4th and scored 3.0 team points.
No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
‘We couldn’t hear the play-calls’: Rowdy home-court advantage returns at Kansas State
When K-State’s Bramlage Coliseum is rocking, fans refer to it as “The Octagon of Doom.” That atmosphere appears to be fully back following K-State’s ninth straight win.
Daily Delivery: As the Big 12 awaits football skeds, Fitz proposes something radical
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 was expected to release its 2023 football schedules in early December, but a month later, there are still no schedules. The reason for the delay is interest from Oklahoma and Teas, which said they would be staying for two more sports seasons, to depart a year later, but there must be other issues with how the schedules were constructed. Fitz designed a play to for the 14-team conference to easily schedule so that the old Big Eight schools would play Oklahoma and the former SWC schools, plus West Virginia, would play Texas. Now he adds another suggestion. One that is a little bit odd but very satisfying.
Watch: Kansas State Security Practicing Ahead of Kansas Game
The Sunflower Showdown takes place on the hardwood next Tuesday as Kansas State hosts Kansas in Manhattan. Both teams are undefeated in Big 12 play and ranked in the Top 15 in the country. Needless, to say, Bramlage Coliseum is going to be wild on Tuesday night. And if the...
Kansas State lands impact running back transfer Treshaun Ward from Florida State
Kansas State has landed a promising running back transfer to help replace Deuce Vaughn next season. That wasn’t the Wildcats’ only dose of good news on Tuesday.
Greg Brown
On a day-to-day basis, Abilene school officials see nothing out of the ordinary with attenda…
Verda Mae Gay
Verda Mae Gay was born Aug. 23, 1927 in Hope, Kansas, the daughter of Dan and Marie (Bernhardt) Riffel. She graduated from Chapman High School and from Emporia Teachers College. Verda worked at the Dickinson County Assessors for three years followed by Tittels IGA for 10 years as a Checker...
Audrey McGrath
Audrey McGrath, 89, of Abilene passed away Jan. 6, 2023 in Abilene. She was born April 19, 1933 in Industry, Kansas, the daughter of Sam and Hazel (Cairns) Yocum. On Feb. 28, 1959, she was united in marriage to Daniel McGrath in Junction City. Audrey attended the local schools and graduated from Abilene High School in 1951. She worked as a realtor, owned rental property and helped around on the farm. Audrey is survived by her loving husband Dan of the home. Daughter, Danise Auldridge (Gary). Grandchildren: Christopher Stroda; Jason Stroda (Ivana); Sossity Resz (Josh and Terry McGrath JR (Manuela) and one sister-in-law, Jan Yocum. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Terry McGrath SR, daughter, Hazel McGrath, granddaughter, Dani Hottman and two brothers, Gary Yocum and Bill Balley. Funeral Services for Audrey will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Emmanuel Church in Abilene. Burial will follow at the Abilene City Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be given to the Emmanuel Church. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas, 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
Indoor Roller Skating to Return
Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
2 killed, 1 hurt in head-on crash on I-70 in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two women were killed and a man suffered serious injuries when a wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle on Interstate 70. The crash happened at around 7 p.m. Monday on I-70 near Marshall Army Airfield in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Chevy Cruze was heading east in the westbound lanes when it struck a Hyundai Elantra head-on.
Coming snow may be for sweeping, not shoveling
Significant snow in Americus? Looking more likely. More than a trace in Emporia? Not so much. The National Weather Service is drawing a snow line, as it prepares for wintry weather across the area Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
McPherson City Commission Notes: Final Plat for Deerfield Village Senior Housing Approved
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners Tuesday approved the final plat for Deerfield Village, a senior affordable housing project to be located at the south end of the developed part of the Deerfield Estates West Phase subdivision on the southeast edge of McPherson. Developer Bill Caton of Auburn, Kansas...
Traffic violation leads to arrest in north Salina
A traffic violation led to the arrest of a local man on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge just before midnight Wednesday in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Thursday that a K-9 officer, on patrol in the 1100 block of North 11th Street, saw a Ford Ranger pickup operating without its headlights on.
County hears Eisenhower complex update
Dwight D. Eisenhower’s boyhood home in Abilene is expected to reopen to the public in February after being closed several months for structural rehabilitation. The exact reopen date has not been determined. Dawn Hammatt, Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum director, visited with Dickinson County Commissioners Thursday to update them...
5 alpacas missing after several others shot in Kansas
Five alpacas are missing after several others were shot in northern Peabody on Sunday night.
Riley woman booked on aggravated battery following road rage incident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley woman was booked into jail on aggravated battery after allegedly causing a crash in a road rage incident in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kimball Ave. and N. Seth Child Rd. with reports of a crash.
