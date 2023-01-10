Read full article on original website
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
The Abilene Cowboys ended a two game losing skid at home on Tuesday evening by defeating the #7 ranked Wamego Red Raiders 52-43. The much needed win keeps the Cowboys tied and in the hunt for the NCKL title race with a record of 3-1. The Abilene defense would seemingly wear down the Red Raider offense in the fourth quarter and create turnovers that led to direct fast break points to help seal the victory.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
The Abilene Cowboys were handed their first league loss of the season by the visiting Marysville Bulldogs on Friday evening 57-47. The now 6-1 Bulldogs returned six seniors with a lot of experience and are now 4-0 in the NCKL and tied for the league lead.
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 was expected to release its 2023 football schedules in early December, but a month later, there are still no schedules. The reason for the delay is interest from Oklahoma and Teas, which said they would be staying for two more sports seasons, to depart a year later, but there must be other issues with how the schedules were constructed. Fitz designed a play to for the 14-team conference to easily schedule so that the old Big Eight schools would play Oklahoma and the former SWC schools, plus West Virginia, would play Texas. Now he adds another suggestion. One that is a little bit odd but very satisfying.
sportsspectrum.com
Jerome Tang wasn’t leaving his role as Baylor’s associate head men’s basketball coach for any head coaching job, but the Kansas State opening caught his attention this past offseason. He prayed about it and decided it was finally the right time to leave after spending 19 years as an assistant to Scott Drew.
heartlandcollegesports.com
The Sunflower Showdown takes place on the hardwood next Tuesday as Kansas State hosts Kansas in Manhattan. Both teams are undefeated in Big 12 play and ranked in the Top 15 in the country. Needless, to say, Bramlage Coliseum is going to be wild on Tuesday night. And if the...
When K-State’s Bramlage Coliseum is rocking, fans refer to it as “The Octagon of Doom.” That atmosphere appears to be fully back following K-State’s ninth straight win.
KCCI.com
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Herington Charles McMillin Invitational Results for Abilene. 106 - Jayden Krinhop (8-7) placed 4th and scored 3.0 team points.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Kansas State has landed a promising running back transfer to help replace Deuce Vaughn next season. That wasn’t the Wildcats’ only dose of good news on Tuesday.
ksal.com
The 2023 Salina Invitational Tournament brackets were released on Wednesday morning. The tournament will begin on Thursday, January 19th at Salina South and Salina Central High Schools. Consolation brackets in 2023 will be played at Salina Central, while the Championship side will be hosted once again by Kansas Wesleyan University.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Greg Brown
On a day-to-day basis, Abilene school officials see nothing out of the ordinary with attenda…
adastraradio.com
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners Tuesday approved the final plat for Deerfield Village, a senior affordable housing project to be located at the south end of the developed part of the Deerfield Estates West Phase subdivision on the southeast edge of McPherson. Developer Bill Caton of Auburn, Kansas...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Verda Mae Gay was born Aug. 23, 1927 in Hope, Kansas, the daughter of Dan and Marie (Bernhardt) Riffel. She graduated from Chapman High School and from Emporia Teachers College. Verda worked at the Dickinson County Assessors for three years followed by Tittels IGA for 10 years as a Checker...
(Junction City, KS) – Todd Frieze, MD has joined the healthcare team at Konza Prairie Community Health Center. Dr. Frieze is seeing patients at the Konza clinic in Junction City; he will also see patients two full days per week at the Chapman, Kansas clinic. Current patients of Dr....
ksal.com
Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
A Salina shoe store is out more than $5,000 after 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes were stolen from a storage building behind the business. On Saturday, an employee of Brown's Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, who was attempting to put Christmas decorations into a storage building behind the business, discovered that someone had switched the lock on the building. That led to the discovery that 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes had been stolen from the building, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
1350kman.com
Manhattan has lost a pillar of the community with a heart made of love. Kenrick Waite, co-owner of The Little Grill and beloved local musician, has died. An outpouring of appreciation for the Montego Bay native has since flowed on social media, expressing both sadness and fond memories of the 69-year-old Muzizi band vocalist.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
On a day-to-day basis, Abilene school officials see nothing out of the ordinary with attendance. However, several years ago the state started monitoring the level of chronic absenteeism across the state and this year percentages are high enough for district administrators to take notice. “As district level administration, we get...
