Audrey McGrath, 89, of Abilene passed away Jan. 6, 2023 in Abilene. She was born April 19, 1933 in Industry, Kansas, the daughter of Sam and Hazel (Cairns) Yocum. On Feb. 28, 1959, she was united in marriage to Daniel McGrath in Junction City. Audrey attended the local schools and graduated from Abilene High School in 1951. She worked as a realtor, owned rental property and helped around on the farm. Audrey is survived by her loving husband Dan of the home. Daughter, Danise Auldridge (Gary). Grandchildren: Christopher Stroda; Jason Stroda (Ivana); Sossity Resz (Josh and Terry McGrath JR (Manuela) and one sister-in-law, Jan Yocum. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Terry McGrath SR, daughter, Hazel McGrath, granddaughter, Dani Hottman and two brothers, Gary Yocum and Bill Balley. Funeral Services for Audrey will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Emmanuel Church in Abilene. Burial will follow at the Abilene City Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be given to the Emmanuel Church. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas, 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.

ABILENE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO