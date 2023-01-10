Read full article on original website
Enterprise city council and rec commission meet to discuss details
Enterprise city officials met with the Enterprise Recreational Commission at the Enterprise Community Center Jan. 5, to discuss their proposal for the new playground they are trying to put in at Enterprise Park. The commission recently received a $50,000 donation from local woman Virginia Hoffman for the new equipment. With the donation, the commission believes they are set to move forward with the first phase of the project.
County hears Eisenhower complex update
Dwight D. Eisenhower’s boyhood home in Abilene is expected to reopen to the public in February after being closed several months for structural rehabilitation. The exact reopen date has not been determined. Dawn Hammatt, Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum director, visited with Dickinson County Commissioners Thursday to update them...
Witt starts tenure as city mayor in first commission meeting of the new year
In the first regular city meeting of the year Trevor Witt took the middle seat among the Abilene City Commission to begin his service as city mayor yesterday. John Kollhoff is now city vice-mayor. The commission considered two agenda items. In the consent agenda, the commissioners approved the appointments of...
Kansan Newbery Award winner visits Solomon schools
Clare Vanderpool of Wichita, Kansas visited each of Solomon’s schools Jan. 11. Vanderpool is a Newbery award-winning children’s book author. Invited as a guest speaker, she spoke to different grades about being an author, the process of writing a book, and her at-home life with her husband and kids.
School looks to curb chronic absenteeism
On a day-to-day basis, Abilene school officials see nothing out of the ordinary with attendance. However, several years ago the state started monitoring the level of chronic absenteeism across the state and this year percentages are high enough for district administrators to take notice. “As district level administration, we get...
Couple race against time to save free historic home in Central Kansas
LINCOLN (KSNT) – Would you take a free, more than 100-year-old home in the heart of Kansas? For Eddie and Julie Flores, the answer was a resounding yes. Julie was visiting her childhood hometown and family for New Year’s Eve back in 2021 in Lincoln, Kansas when she heard about the intriguing offer. A home, […]
McPherson County Crime Stoppers seeks ID help from public
From the McPherson County Crime Stoppers Facebook page:. On Monday, January 2, 2023, the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart, 205 South Centennial Drive in McPherson, McPherson County, Kansas reference a theft. The McPherson Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the individual in the surveillance photo.
Lyon Co. officials investigate Americus convenience store robbery
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Lyon Co. are investigating a weekend robbery at a convenience store in Americus. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says that between Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, a robbery was reported at the Casey’s General Store at 404 Main St., in Americus.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 10
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Dixson, Chloe Dorian; 26; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Flannery, Brandon...
Indoor Roller Skating to Return
Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
Manhattan mourns loss of The Little Grill co-owner Kenrick Waite
Manhattan has lost a pillar of the community with a heart made of love. Kenrick Waite, co-owner of The Little Grill and beloved local musician, has died. An outpouring of appreciation for the Montego Bay native has since flowed on social media, expressing both sadness and fond memories of the 69-year-old Muzizi band vocalist.
Harold Myrl Provance
Harold Myrl Provance of rural Abilene passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8th, 2023 at Holiday Resort, Salina, Kansas. He was born Aug. 4, 1938 to Dalton and Ollie Provance. Harold grew up in the Rural Center area south of Abilene and owned Provance Farm Supply for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his daily coffee group, singing karaoke, playing cards, amongst other enjoyable hobbies.
Verda Mae Gay
Verda Mae Gay was born Aug. 23, 1927 in Hope, Kansas, the daughter of Dan and Marie (Bernhardt) Riffel. She graduated from Chapman High School and from Emporia Teachers College. Verda worked at the Dickinson County Assessors for three years followed by Tittels IGA for 10 years as a Checker...
Gypsum woman faces multiple requested charges after Sunday incident
GYPSUM - A Gypsum woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she allegedly kicked two deputies and struck two other people. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were dispatched to the mobile home park at 304 Adams Street in Gypsum at 1 a.m. Sunday for the report of a disturbance. A woman at the mobile home park, who was identified as Keirghan Scott, 23, of Gypsum, allegedly had an issue with a 21-year-old man there and went next door and began drinking at the neighbor's residence.
5 alpacas missing after several others shot in Kansas
Five alpacas are missing after several others were shot in northern Peabody on Sunday night.
Audrey McGrath
Audrey McGrath, 89, of Abilene passed away Jan. 6, 2023 in Abilene. She was born April 19, 1933 in Industry, Kansas, the daughter of Sam and Hazel (Cairns) Yocum. On Feb. 28, 1959, she was united in marriage to Daniel McGrath in Junction City. Audrey attended the local schools and graduated from Abilene High School in 1951. She worked as a realtor, owned rental property and helped around on the farm. Audrey is survived by her loving husband Dan of the home. Daughter, Danise Auldridge (Gary). Grandchildren: Christopher Stroda; Jason Stroda (Ivana); Sossity Resz (Josh and Terry McGrath JR (Manuela) and one sister-in-law, Jan Yocum. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Terry McGrath SR, daughter, Hazel McGrath, granddaughter, Dani Hottman and two brothers, Gary Yocum and Bill Balley. Funeral Services for Audrey will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Emmanuel Church in Abilene. Burial will follow at the Abilene City Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be given to the Emmanuel Church. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas, 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
Cowboys defeat state ranked Wamego Red Raiders 52-43 in Abilene
The Abilene Cowboys ended a two game losing skid at home on Tuesday evening by defeating the #7 ranked Wamego Red Raiders 52-43. The much needed win keeps the Cowboys tied and in the hunt for the NCKL title race with a record of 3-1. The Abilene defense would seemingly wear down the Red Raider offense in the fourth quarter and create turnovers that led to direct fast break points to help seal the victory.
Watch: Kansas State Security Practicing Ahead of Kansas Game
The Sunflower Showdown takes place on the hardwood next Tuesday as Kansas State hosts Kansas in Manhattan. Both teams are undefeated in Big 12 play and ranked in the Top 15 in the country. Needless, to say, Bramlage Coliseum is going to be wild on Tuesday night. And if the...
