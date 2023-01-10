Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Dogs rescued from hoarding situation now in the care of Lexington Humane Society
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some of the dogs rescued from a hoarding situation in Tennessee are now in the care of the Lexington Humane Society and will soon be in need of forever homes. In December, authorities in Tennessee removed dozens of dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home. The...
WTVQ
Local cardiologist, MCORE Foundation speak on cardiac arrest in young people
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Cardiac arrest, in simpler terms, is when your heart’s electrical system isn’t working correctly, and your heart suddenly stops beating. It’s a health issue that can happen randomly and oftentimes, without warning, according to University of Kentucky Healthcare’s Assistant Chief of Cardiology, Dr. Vincent Sorrell.
WLKY.com
For first time ever, 2 Kentuckians win 2023's Miss Earth USA titles together
ORLANDO, Fla. — Making history. For the first time ever, the state of Kentucky had not just one, but two winners in the Miss Earth USA pageant. The 2023 event was held in Orlando from Jan. 1 to 8. There were 51 Miss Earth USA and 70 Teen Miss Earth USA delegates from across the country.
fox56news.com
Lexington home for sale; features rich history dating back to the 1840s
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A historic home in the heart of downtown Lexington is up for sale. The property located at 467 West Second St. is just a block away from Rupp Arena and has a unique story to tell which begins all the way back to the mid-1840s.
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
wbontv.com
Out of town couple loses pup while stopped at Buc-ees in Richmond
One passenger on a trip destined from Michigan to Florida today derailed the plans for an uneventful journey. Jake, a 6 month old boxer, escaped his leash while his family was stopped at the Madison County Buc-ee’s location and ran off around 10 Monday morning. He was seen around 4 hours later on a farm nearby the area.
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WKYT 27
Residents paying to break lease at Lexington apartment after their unit was destroyed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington families are moving out of an apartment complex after broken water pipes destroyed their homes. In December, The city condemned ten units at Veridian Apartments on Armstrong Mill. However, some units that were damaged were not condemned, and Residents tell us they are having to break their leases because their apartments are unlivable.
WLKY.com
Meet the 5 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One by one, five Kentucky women received their tiara and sash on Monday during a ceremony in the Dillard's at Mall St. Matthews. They were introduced as the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses. The five are Hayley Benson, of Louisville, Lauren Carter, of Lexington, Mallory Hudson,...
wymt.com
Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
WKYT 27
Kentucky deputies searching for owner of valuable train set
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County deputies are searching for the owner of some missing trains. Hundreds of pieces of a novelty train set are sitting in evidence at the sheriff’s office while deputies try to figure out who owns them. Officials say the trains could be worth quite a lot of money.
fox56news.com
Fosters needed for Scott County dogs, humane society to pay expenses
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Scott County Humane Society needs your help. The shelter is hoping to add more foster parents to its list to look after the dozens of dogs the shelter has daily. The shelter is small and can only house around 35-40 dogs. However, the...
WTVQ
Frankfort couple wins $225,000 lottery prize
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Frankfort couple has won a $225,000 lottery prize!. The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, stopped at Circle K on Schenkel Lane in Frankfort last Saturday to cash in a previous win off a scratch-off ticket when the husband bought Cash Ball tickets. The next morning, he looked at the winning numbers and realized he won.
Wave 3
‘I’m raising a survivor’: Father shares how daughter blew whistle on alleged child molestation case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A day after exposing charges filed against a Clark County man for alleged child molestation, the father of one of the victims is sharing how his daughter exposed the wrongdoings. The man, who wished to remain anonymous, told WAVE News his daughter texted him one night...
sciotopost.com
Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border
Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
Wave 3
Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl from Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing teenage girl last seen on Sunday. Lillian Smothers, 14, was reported missing out of Nelson County on Jan. 8, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Officials shared pictures of...
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
Kentucky by Heart: Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard lived authentic life, on the fringes of society
Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard and his wife, Anna, lived with enthusiasm on the fringes of society; those who know their story might affirm they lived authentically in the mainstream of genuine life. Harlan often is referred to as the “Henry David Thoreau of Kentucky.” If spending five years on...
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
