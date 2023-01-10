JSO: Man shot in leg during overnight dispute in Hyde Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot on Watergate Lane.

Detectives said that at approximately 7:25 p.m. Monday, officers responded and located a man with a single gunshot wound to his upper leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO’s Violent Crime Unit and Crime Scene Unit are conducting their investigation. However, detectives believe the shooting was the result of a dispute between parties that know each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

