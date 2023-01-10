ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Man shot in leg during overnight dispute in Hyde Park

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBP12_0k9s6Rpp00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot on Watergate Lane.

STORY: Trio of homeowners would like to pay their own money to move public boardwalk

Detectives said that at approximately 7:25 p.m. Monday, officers responded and located a man with a single gunshot wound to his upper leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO’s Violent Crime Unit and Crime Scene Unit are conducting their investigation. However, detectives believe the shooting was the result of a dispute between parties that know each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Officer-involved crash with injuries reported in Eastside area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported an Officer-involved crash with injuries in the Eastside area on Jessie Street and Franklin Street. JSO reported that at around 6:41 p.m., two Officers were traveling Southbound on Franklin St. in a JSO-marked side by side vehicle. As the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Trevor Lawrence's confidence somehow never wavered. Not after the first interception. Or the second. Or the third. Or even the fourth. The generational quarterback simply delivered a generational comeback. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft followed four interceptions with four...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
111K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy