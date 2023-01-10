Read full article on original website
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
The Ohio State Faculty Club features 3 architectural painters in ‘The Ohio Wanderers Collection’The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Okpara steps up in increased roleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Jones returns for sixth year with programThe LanternColumbus, OH
Music mania: spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Ohio State star makes huge NFL Draft decision
The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t quite reach their goals this season, losing to the rival Michigan Wolverines once again, failing to win a Big Ten Championship, and falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. And as Ohio State looks to bounce back next season, they’ll be doing it without one of its top players.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Georgia can twist the knife deeper into Ohio State on the recruiting trail
Dylan Raiola committing to Georgia would leave Ohio State fans in absolute shambles. After decommitting from Ohio State last month, 2024 five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola might be leaning toward Georgia now. Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports made a crystal ball prediction late Tuesday morning that the top overall prospect in...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Browns Could Look to Acquire Former Teammates of Deshaun Watson for Offensive Help
The Browns will look to add talent to their roster this off-season, especially at the wider receiver position. There are two possibilities if they elect to go all-in for the 2023 season, both of whom have played with quarterback Deshaun Watson in the past.
Indianapolis Colts GM addresses question of Jim Harbaugh's candidacy for HC vacancy
Reporters asked a question about Jim Harbaugh once again. It had to do with another NFL head coach opening. The Indianapolis Colts are one of the teams this offseason that will be looking for a head coach. Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked if Harbaugh is one of the candidates for the position, and he declined to comment on who the team is specifically targeting.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Final AP Top 25 rankings for 2022 season released following national title game
The final AP Top 25 Poll for the 2022 college football season was released coming out of Monday’s national title game. With a steamrolling performance, Georgia captured its second straight title by taking down TCU. The Bulldogs land the No. 1 overall spot once again under Kirby Smart while TCU finishes the year at No. 2.
Freshmen Show Georgia Football Isn’t Going Anywhere
Georgia may be losing a ton of production this offseason, but the next wave of Bulldogs have shown they're ready to pick up the load.
Paul Finebaum Names Main Challengers To Georgia For 2023 Season
Fresh off their second straight national championship, Georgia are widely expected to be the favorites to win it all in 2023 as well. Right now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum sees only a few challengers to their throne. Appearing on Keyshawn, JWill and Max, Finebaum identified only three teams that can ...
Caitlin Clark, star Iowa hoops guard, comments on controversial technical foul call
Caitlin Clark addressed a technical foul that she received in Iowa’s win over Northwestern on Wednesday night. The technical foul was assessed to Clark in the 3rd quarter after she expressed frustration with herself for missing a shot. The officials blew the whistle on Clark and Northwestern guard Jasmine McWilliams missed the technical free throws for the Wildcats.
Stephen A. Smith congratulates wrong team as national champion on ESPN’s ‘First Take’
Stephen A. Smith made sure to congratulate the winner of the national championship on Tuesday’s show. The only problem was that it was the wrong team. Smith talked about how much of a disgrace the matchup between TCU and Georgia was, but praised Alabama instead of the Bulldogs. Here’s...
Browns Have two Players on This Top Free Agent List
Cleveland Browns players Jadeveon Clowney and Ethan Pocic are among the team's top free agents.
Luke Fickell’s hot streak in transfer portal drawing rave reviews across social media
Luke Fickell knows how to do one thing right, and that’s work the transfer portal. Wisconsin earned another transfer commitment on Tuesday from former Mississippi State QB Braedyn Locke. Locke joins Nick Evers and Tanner Mordecai in the Wisconsin QB room. Evers came over from Oklahoma and Mordecai joined...
2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears don't go QB in first round, but rival Packers do
The offseason is here for over half of the league, which means a whole lot of fans will be turning their attention to the 2023 NFL draft and the leadup to it. There are a handful of quarterbacks that might go in the first round, but a pair of defensive linemen have a great chance to get the festivities started with the first overall pick.
Kevin Wilson, departing Ohio State OC, shares farewell note to Buckeyes
Kevin Wilson is leaving Columbus, departing Ohio State for the Tulsa head coaching job following the 2022 season. He originally joined the Buckeyes as a part of Urban Meyer’s coaching staff ahead of the 2017 season. As he leaves Ohio State, Wilson put out a statement on social media...
College Football Playoff Championship odds for 2023 season released
The confetti fell on the Georgia Bulldogs just under 12 hours ago but, as things go in sports, we’re already looking ahead to next season. With the 2022 year now wrapped up following UGA’s emphatic 65-7 victory over TCU, the only logical thing to do is to take a peek at what the College Football Playoff could hold in 2023.
Jim Harbaugh reportedly emerges as 'top candidate' following NFL interview
Jim Harbaugh is back in the mix for NFL head coaching jobs, and he completed his first interview with the Denver Broncos on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Harbaugh’s initial interview was conducted virtually and lasted for over two hours. Coming out of the interview, Pelissero reports Harbaugh is “a top candidate” alongside former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
