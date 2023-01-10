ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
thecomeback.com

Ohio State star makes huge NFL Draft decision

The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t quite reach their goals this season, losing to the rival Michigan Wolverines once again, failing to win a Big Ten Championship, and falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. And as Ohio State looks to bounce back next season, they’ll be doing it without one of its top players.
COLUMBUS, OH
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Indianapolis Colts GM addresses question of Jim Harbaugh's candidacy for HC vacancy

Reporters asked a question about Jim Harbaugh once again. It had to do with another NFL head coach opening. The Indianapolis Colts are one of the teams this offseason that will be looking for a head coach. Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked if Harbaugh is one of the candidates for the position, and he declined to comment on who the team is specifically targeting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Final AP Top 25 rankings for 2022 season released following national title game

The final AP Top 25 Poll for the 2022 college football season was released coming out of Monday’s national title game. With a steamrolling performance, Georgia captured its second straight title by taking down TCU. The Bulldogs land the No. 1 overall spot once again under Kirby Smart while TCU finishes the year at No. 2.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Caitlin Clark, star Iowa hoops guard, comments on controversial technical foul call

Caitlin Clark addressed a technical foul that she received in Iowa’s win over Northwestern on Wednesday night. The technical foul was assessed to Clark in the 3rd quarter after she expressed frustration with herself for missing a shot. The officials blew the whistle on Clark and Northwestern guard Jasmine McWilliams missed the technical free throws for the Wildcats.
IOWA STATE
On3.com

College Football Playoff Championship odds for 2023 season released

The confetti fell on the Georgia Bulldogs just under 12 hours ago but, as things go in sports, we’re already looking ahead to next season. With the 2022 year now wrapped up following UGA’s emphatic 65-7 victory over TCU, the only logical thing to do is to take a peek at what the College Football Playoff could hold in 2023.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh reportedly emerges as 'top candidate' following NFL interview

Jim Harbaugh is back in the mix for NFL head coaching jobs, and he completed his first interview with the Denver Broncos on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Harbaugh’s initial interview was conducted virtually and lasted for over two hours. Coming out of the interview, Pelissero reports Harbaugh is “a top candidate” alongside former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
