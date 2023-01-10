‘The Last Of Us’ Review: Pedro Pascal Shines In A Heartbreaking Tale Of Post-Apocalyptic Survival & Protecting Those You Love

It’s almost hard to believe that Apple TV+ is old enough already to have a show about to reach its conclusion after four seasons, but that’s where we are with the underrated “Servant,” a twisted little gem that was created by Tony Basgallop and executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan (who has also directed a few episodes). One of the streaming giant’s first series way back in November 2019, “Servant” initially felt like something of a psychological mystery about a grieving mother given an impossible second chance, but it has descended into deeper levels of surreal chaos with each season. The first three episodes of the final season show no signs of turning back in that department. A show with some of the strongest visual language of any streaming series, “Servant” has admittedly lost its narrative threads more than once, but that sense of unpredictability should make the final stretch of this marathon wicked fun. Given the crazy places that “Servant” has gone over three seasons, it could land anywhere in its final chapter, and fans would probably find a way to believe it.

1 DAY AGO