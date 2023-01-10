‘The Last Of Us’ Review: Pedro Pascal Shines In A Heartbreaking Tale Of Post-Apocalyptic Survival & Protecting Those You Love

Read full article on original website
'The Pale Blue Eye' Ending Explained: The Truth Was There All Along
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix film The Pale Blue Eye.The best part of The Pale Blue Eye, the latest film from writer-director Scott Cooper now streaming on Netflix, comes in its ending when all the cards are laid on the bloody table. After the acclaimed investigator Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) and West Point Cadet Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) put their case to bed in the eyes of the law, the real truths began to come out. In an extended conversation between the two, all the layers of subterfuge and mystery get pulled back to reveal the answer that was under our noses all along. In case it wasn’t already clear, this piece is going to spoil all of the film, up until its final moments. So, in the event you haven’t yet seen it, best bookmark this page and come back when you have done so. If you have, prepare to dive headfirst into the chilly conclusion to this grim tale of dreary death.
‘Servant’ Review: Creepy Apple TV+ Show Hurtles Toward A Surreal Final Act
It’s almost hard to believe that Apple TV+ is old enough already to have a show about to reach its conclusion after four seasons, but that’s where we are with the underrated “Servant,” a twisted little gem that was created by Tony Basgallop and executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan (who has also directed a few episodes). One of the streaming giant’s first series way back in November 2019, “Servant” initially felt like something of a psychological mystery about a grieving mother given an impossible second chance, but it has descended into deeper levels of surreal chaos with each season. The first three episodes of the final season show no signs of turning back in that department. A show with some of the strongest visual language of any streaming series, “Servant” has admittedly lost its narrative threads more than once, but that sense of unpredictability should make the final stretch of this marathon wicked fun. Given the crazy places that “Servant” has gone over three seasons, it could land anywhere in its final chapter, and fans would probably find a way to believe it.
Steven Soderbergh’s Annual Seen/Read List Seemingly Reveals A New Secret TV Series, ‘The Pendulum Project’
Every January, Steven Soderbergh shames all film fans by releasing his “ ” list for the previous year. Basically, the filmmaker dutifully keeps track of every piece of media he consumes in a calendar year, from films to TV series to novels to short films. Everything is sorted by date and listed for our reading pleasure. It’s always a fascinating peek into the mind of one of the most interesting filmmakers working today, trying to figure out why he watched something one day or why he keeps rewatching another thing. 2022 was no different than previous years, as he consumed so, so many films and TV series.
‘My Dad The Bounty Hunter’ Trailer: Netflix’s Animated Family Space Adventure Series Premieres On February 9
Netflix Animation had a strong slate of projects last year, including “The Sea Beast,” the criminally underseen “Wendell & Wild,” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” So what animated projects hit the streamer this year? One of the first is “My Dad The Bounty Hunter,” a family adventure that spans the galaxy.
John Wayne Revealed 1 Thing He Hated About Acting That Made Him a Lot of Enemies
'The Searchers' actor John Wayne once revealed that he hated an element that came with acting that made him a lot of enemies in Hollywood.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Edward Norton “uncomfortable” after discovering ancestors owned slaves
Edward Norton has expressed discomfort after discovering his ancestors owned a family of slaves, including five young girls. In the latest preview of the PBS show Finding Your Roots, which sees a host of celebrities digging deeper into their family history, the Glass Onion actor is seen reacting to the troubling news.
‘The golden door was not wide open’: Ken Burns documentary examines Holocaust response in US
American filmmaker Ken Burns explores the response to the Holocaust in the United States in his new documentary.This trailer gives a glimpse of what to expect from the three-part miniseries, simply titled The US and the Holocaust.His documentary examines the events leading up to and during one of history’s darkest times, and what Americans really were aware of.It also casts a light on the roles that eugenics, racism, xenophobia, and antisemitism played during this crisis.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lizzo wants to collaborate with Adele on the fluteAuschwitz survivor retells horror of holocaust as she celebrates 99th birthdayEmpire of Light: Sam Mendes and Olivia Coleman say mental health has ‘weird stigma’
Piggy review – atmospheric Spanish teen horror
The real moments of horror in this caustic adolescent character study don’t play out when the blood is flowing. More uncomfortable than the glimpses of physical torture are the extended scenes of mental torment, in which Sara (Laura Galán, impressive) is persecuted, to her face and in the combat arena of social media, by three mean girls in her village in rural Spain. The film’s title refers to the girls’ nickname for Sara, but their taunting goes far beyond name-calling. So when she witnesses the abduction of her bullies by a bearded stranger who previously dropped her a crumb of kindness, her first instinct is to leave the girls to their grisly fates.
Cold People by Tom Rob Smith review – a chilling vision of a new society
Cold People is Tom Rob Smith’s fifth novel, but in the years since his bestselling debut, Child 44, he has also developed a parallel award-winning career as a screenwriter, and the influence of a more visual form is subtly felt throughout this cinematic speculative fiction about the future of humanity.
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January
How are you kicking off your 2023? Maybe you’re looking to have a more productive year or learn something new about science or technology. Or perhaps you’re just looking to find somewhere cozy to sit down with a compelling story. We’ve got all of those bases covered with this list of 10 books due out this month — ranging from thrilling novels to mind-expanding works of nonfiction.
The Dizzying Debauchery of Babylon
For a lavish and expensive epic about 1920s Hollywood, Damien Chazelle’s new film, Babylon, introduces itself about as scatologically as possible. In its first sequence, a harried gofer named Manny Torres (played by Diego Calva) tries to transport an elephant into the Hollywood Hills for a big-shot producer’s party, a farcical task that ends with the elephant pooping on the camera lens—in a way, on the viewers themselves. We then cut to a giggling movie star getting urinated on as part of some private sexcapade while the party ensues on the floors below—a sweaty, drug-fueled orgy that Chazelle presents in a bravura unbroken take.
The Last Stage review – cinema’s first look at the horror of Auschwitz
In 1948, Polish socialist film-maker Wanda Jakubowska released this gripping and pioneering film about the Auschwitz death camp in which she herself had recently been imprisoned, using actors and nonprofessionals and partly shooting in what remained of the camp itself. Jakubowska’s film influenced every subsequent director of work on the...
‘Your Place Or Mine’ Trailer: Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher Star In A New Netflix RomCom
Can one week change your mind? Two friends discover what they want in life may be very different in Netflix’s “Your Place Or Mine.” The romantic comedy goes beyond the usual concepts around love — expanding its reach to parental bonds and friendships. Reese Witherspoon stars and produces the project; the actress sees this film as something special for single moms.” ‘Your Place Or Mine’ is kind of a love letter to single moms everywhere. Even if your life didn’t perfectly work out the way you envisioned, there’s hope, and there’s joy, and love can still be found,” she wrote.
Is the St. Brice's Day Massacre a True Story? 'Vikings: Valhalla' Is Scarily Accurate
The second season of Vikings: Valhalla premiered on Jan. 12, 2023, and we were ecstatic to once again see our new favorite Vikings in action. The History Channel spin-off series is based on the original Vikings series, which was intended to be a one-season miniseries, but lasted for six seasons due to its popularity. Although Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons’ stories ended, Vikings: Valhalla debuted on Netflix in 2022 to tell the stories of more Vikings.
‘Hunters’ Season 2 Review: Jennifer Jason Leigh Is A Welcome Addition To A More Measured Revenge Plan
Nearly three years have passed since David Weil’s bombastic Holocaust revenge series, “Hunters,” debuted on Prime Video to decidedly mixed reviews. The Auschwitz Memorial didn’t hold back when they leveled criticism at the project, calling its depiction of a game of human chess “dangerous foolishness & caricature.” Primarily set in the 1970s, Weil’s story showcases a group of vigilantes on the hunt for Nazis who escaped justice at the end of WWII. Some of these leading figures have conspired to bring about the Fourth Reich in the USA—a plot that fails.
Review: Spellbinding ‘Saint Omer’ straddles truth, fiction
First, the real-life facts of the case, more shocking than you’ll find in most fiction: In November 2013, a mother took a train from Paris to the northern French coast, along with her 15-month old daughter. She checked into a hotel, walked down to the water at night, fed the hungry child, and left her to drown at high tide.
Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Set To Star In Will Glucks’ R-Rated Rom-Com For Sony
After two “Peter Rabbit” movies, Will Gluck looks to get back to his rom-com roots. And he has two of Hollywood’s biggest rising stars to lead his next project. Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are on board for Gluck’s new feature, an R-rated comedy much like his 2011 film, “Friends With Benefits.”
‘Women Talking’ Exclusive Clip: Ben Whishaw & Rooney Mara’s Chemistry Shines In Sarah Polley’s Harrowing Film
If you look at “Women Talking” on paper, it automatically piques interest. The film is directed by Sarah Polley, produced by Brad Pitt, and stars Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand. Usually, when the material and people involved look amazing there’s a little hint of skepticism from audiences as they question, “Will this or can this actually be as good as we think it will be?” Thankfully, “Women Talking” is a film that does meet that expectation.
‘School Spirits’ Teaser: Peyton List Is A Teen Ghost Stuck In High School In New Paramount+ Series
There have been plenty of films about someone who is killed and then comes back as some sort of ghost. But what if you were a teenager who was mysteriously killed and you were brought back as a ghost stuck in high school? That’s the hook of the new Paramount+ series, “School Spirits.”
